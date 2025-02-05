‘Law of the Jungle’ – Hamas Urges Trump to Retract ‘Irresponsible Remarks’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s plans to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and take control of the enclave, calling them “a recipe for creating chaos” in the region.

“We strongly condemn and reject the statements of US President Trump aimed at the occupation of the Gaza Strip by the United States and the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,” Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump says he wants the US to ‘take over’ and ‘own’ Gaza to redevelop the territory and plans to ethnically cleanse Palestinians by forcibly moving them to other countries. pic.twitter.com/BnBhm3wDaO — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 5, 2025

Trump claimed on Tuesday that Palestinians were remaining in the enclave because “they have no alternative” and stated “the US will take over the Gaza Strip.”

Calling Trump’s plans a “recipe for creating chaos and tension in the regions,” senior Hamas official Abu Zuhri said, “Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass.”

‘Hostile to Our Cause’

The movement said Trump’s “remarks are hostile to our people and our cause, will not serve stability in the region, and will only add fuel to the fire. We will not allow any country in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship over our great Palestinian people.”

“We call on the U.S. administration and President Trump to retract these irresponsible remarks, which contradict international laws and the natural rights of our Palestinian people in their land,” the statement added.

Hamas also called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations “to convene urgently to address these dangerous remarks and to take a firm and historic stance that preserves the national rights of our Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and the establishment of their Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

‘Law of the Jungle’

In addition, senior Hamas politburo official, Dr Basem Naim said Trump’s plans were “a crime against humanity and reinforces the law of the jungle at the international level.”

“For 15 months, Netanyahu and his fascist government have tried to displace the residents of the Gaza Strip and have failed to achieve this goal in the face of our people’s steadfastness and adherence to their land and homeland,” Naim said, according to the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

Trump’s latest proposal on Gaza has drawn widespread condemnation, with world leaders rejecting any attempt to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land.https://t.co/C4y06rltju — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2025

He emphasized that “What the occupation has failed to do, no American administration or power in the world will succeed in implementing.”

Naim noted that Gaza was in urgent need of comprehensive reconstruction plans after the systematic destruction caused by Israel’s military offensive that began on October 7, 2024.

The problem, he explained, with reconstruction is not in the presence of Palestinians on their land, “but rather in the continuation of the Zionist occupation and the stifling siege of the Gaza Strip for more than 17 years with American support.”

The Hamas leader called for urgent regional and international action to put an end to these malicious plans because any attempts to implement such plans would destabilize security and stability in the region.

‘Profound Ignorance’

Earlier, Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, also said Trump’s remarks reflected “confusion and a profound ignorance of the Palestinian cause and the region as a whole.”

“Gaza is not a common territory for any party to decide its fate; it is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian land,” Al-Rishq said, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Trump: ‘US will take over the Gaza Strip’ The ‘US will take over the Gaza Strip’, US President Donald Trump said yesterday during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ‘The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,’ Trump… pic.twitter.com/yucwRTEreG — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 5, 2025

He affirmed that “any resolution must be based on ending the occupation and fulfilling the legitimate national rights of our people, rather than on the logic of power, dominance, or a real estate dealer’s mindset.”

Al-Rishq said that Trump’s remarks “reaffirm the United States’ full bias in favor of the Israeli occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and their rights.”

‘Riviera of the Middle East’

Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Trump said, “I don’t think people should be going back,” adding, “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

He also said that the US would redevelop Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” where “the world’s people—including Palestinians—would live.” However, Trump provided no details on how the US would legally claim ownership of the territory or where the 1.8 million displaced Palestinians would be resettled.

(PC, Anadolu, MEMO)