Leaked Audio: Halevi Admits Hamas ‘Deceived’ Israel on October 7

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi admitted that Hamas successfully misled Israeli intelligence before the October 7 attack, exposing a major security failure.

Audio recordings of former Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reveal that he acknowledged Hamas’s “deception” leading up to the October 7, 2023, attack, known as Al-Aqsa Flood Operation..

“I have no choice but to praise Hamas for the deception it practiced against us before October 7,” Halevi stated in recordings published by Israel’s Army Radio on Sunday.

“They used Hamas’ riots and focus on humanitarian issues to lull us into complacency and prepare for the attack, and they succeeded,” he added.

By “riots,” Halevi was referring to Palestinian protests in previous years near the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

These demonstrations, known as the Great March of Return, called for the right of return for refugees displaced in 1948 and an end to the blockade on Gaza.

Taking Responsibility

“In all the training we conducted and all the discussions we held, we never imagined even 5% of what happened on October 7 could take place,” Halevi admitted.

In January, Halevi announced his resignation, taking responsibility for Hamas’ October 7 attack, before officially stepping down on March 6.

On that day, Hamas targeted military bases and settlements near Gaza, killing and capturing Israelis.

The group described the operation as a response to “the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and their holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Israeli officials have described the attack as the country’s most significant intelligence and military failure, severely damaging Israel’s global military and security reputation.

Since October 7, Israel, with US support, has been carrying out a military campaign in Gaza, which has killed or wounded more than 160,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, with over 14,000 still missing.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)