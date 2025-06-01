Lebanese Citizen Killed in Israeli Drone Attack on Motorcycle in South Lebanon

Lebanon reports nearly 3,000 Israeli truce violations as Tel Aviv continues military operations in the south.



A Lebanese national was killed on Sunday in an Israeli drone strike in south Lebanon, marking yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries, according to Lebanese media reports.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Arnoun, located in Nabatiyeh province, killing one individual.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack, claiming it had targeted a Hezbollah member operating in the area. Hezbollah has not issued a statement in response.

Despite a ceasefire deal reached in November, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, citing alleged Hezbollah activity.

🚨 Lebanese sources: Killed in second drone strike this morning – this time on a motorcycle in the village of Arnon a-Shaqif in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/5qTGwCNEVp — Iron Swords ✡︎ (@checkline7) June 1, 2025

The truce was intended to halt months of cross-border clashes that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese officials have documented nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since it took effect, including airstrikes that have killed over 200 people and injured more than 500.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel was required to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26.

However, the deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to comply. To date, Israeli forces remain stationed at five military outposts along the border.

(PC, AA)