Lebanese Resistance Icon Abdallah Granted Conditional Release after 40 Years

A French court ordered on Friday the release of Lebanese resistance fighter Georges Abdallah, who has been imprisoned for nearly 40 years following the killings of a US military envoy and an Israeli diplomat in Paris.

The court’s decision, announced by prosecutors on Friday, grants Abdallah conditional release starting December 6, on the condition that he leave French territory and never return.

Abdallah, a former member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions (LARF), was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1987 for alleged involvement in the 1982 killings of US military attaché Charles Ray and Israeli diplomat Yakov Barsimentov in Paris.

He was also accused of participating in the attempted assassination of US Consul General Robert Homme in Strasbourg.

Detained in 1982, Abdallah is considered the longest-held political prisoner in Western Europe.

The United States has consistently opposed his release. His eligibility for parole dates back to 1999, but his prior ten bids for release were all rejected. This marked his 11th attempt.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor announced plans to appeal the decision to release Abdallah.

The killings of Ray and Barsimentov were claimed by the LARF and were described as retaliation for US and Israeli involvement in Lebanon’s civil war.

During the Lebanese Civil War (1975–1990), Israel was a key supporter of right-wing Christian factions fighting against the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and allied groups.

In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon after establishing a buffer zone in 1978. This occupation persisted until 2000 when south Lebanon was liberated by the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

Since his imprisonment, Georges Abdallah has become a symbol of the Lebanese-Palestinian resistance against Israel.

In a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP). Jean-Louis Chalanset, Abdallah’s lawyer, called the decision “a legal and a political victory”.

Abdallah’s brother expressed cautious optimism, telling Al-Araby al-Jadeed: “After 40 years of detention, we are taking our time to confront the new reality and are trying to avoid entering into emotional states until things become clear and the necessary consequences are built upon.”

