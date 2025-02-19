Lebanon: One Killed in Israeli Strike on Aita al-Shaab, Two Injured in Al-Wazzani

February 19, 2025 News
An Israeli drone strike killed one person in south Lebanon. (Photo: via Al-Akhbar)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A drone strike in Aita al-Shaab has resulted in one death, while gunfire from Israeli forces has left two others injured in south Lebanon.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued a statement today, Wednesday, confirming that Israeli occupation forces carried out a drone strike on a car in the town of Aita al-Shaab, which resulted in the killing of one civilian.

The center also reported that Israeli forces opened fire in the town of Al-Wazzani, leading to the injury of two people.

Earlier today, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported that Israeli occupation forces fired at a park on the banks of the Wazzani River, injuring the park’s owner.

Additionally, an Israeli patrol opened fire on a Lebanese army center in Birket al-Naqqar, south of the town of Shebaa, but no casualties were reported.

The occupation forces are also reportedly working to block part of the main road linking the towns of Adaisseh and Kfar Kila.

They have been conducting a combing operation using machine guns from the Israeli “radar” site on the outskirts of Shebaa, firing toward the homes in the area.

In the city of Nabatieh, Israeli drones have been flying at low altitudes since the morning, with heavy activity over the towns of Doueir, Jebchit, Sharqiya, Ansar, Aba, Harouf, Toul, Namiriya, and Kfour, according to the National News Agency.

A statement was issued by the Lebanese presidency yesterday, Tuesday, underlining the “necessity of a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon,” in accordance with the agreement signed between Lebanon and “Israel,” which came into effect on November 26, 2024.

This statement followed a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The statement reiterated Lebanon’s full commitment to Resolution 1701, despite repeated Israeli violations.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from all border villages in south Lebanon, except for five locations where they had declared they would remain.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)

