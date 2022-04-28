Lentils, Chicken and Selfies: Gaza Youth at Work (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Lentils, chicken, tomatoes, sugar and lots and lots of selfies. Gaza’s youth continue to come to the aid of their community, amid a burgeoning food crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip. The latest initiative was carried out by the ‘Kindness Campaign’, a platform for Palestinian youth to provide basic foodstuff to hundreds of families.

Palestine Chronicle photojournalist Mahmoud Ajjour joined the volunteers who managed to distribute enough food to feed 200 needy families in Gaza city.

One of the managers of the initiative told the Palestine Chronicle that the money for the food is raised by the volunteers themselves. The campaign started in 2011 by Palestinian activists on Facebook and has been at work since then.

Gaza has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2007. The current Russia-Ukraine war has also contributed to Palestine’s pre-existing food insecurity.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)