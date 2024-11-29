‘Let Us All Stand Together’ – A Poem for the Freedom of Palestine

Everyone around the world needs to stand against hatred and oppression – David P. Carroll
Palestine is a nation of pride but its
Striving for justice against all wrongs
Tears shed for our loved ones
And it’s heartache every day in
A land of pure beauty
Marred by pain and strife
Longing for peace and love
In a place where we belong
In our beloved Palestine and our
Families are torn apart and
Our children led astray
As the world stays silent and
Innocent Palestinian
Lives are lost in vain
And our land is steeped in
History a land of contention
Where the walls speak of
Battles fought with passion
And the stones bear witness
To a people’s oppression
And everyone around the
World needs to stand
Against hatred and oppression
So freedom for Palestine and
For in unity lies our greatest weapon
And Palestine needs to be free
So let us all stand together
Against this pure evil
Of hatred and bigotry so let us stride
Towards a future where all Palestinians can be free living in peace and harmony
And may peace and love forever be
For every Palestinian man women
And child let them be free.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
– David P. Carroll is an Irish poet. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.
