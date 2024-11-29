‘Let Us All Stand Together’ – A Poem for the Freedom of Palestine

By David P. Carroll

Everyone around the world needs to stand against hatred and oppression – David P. Carroll

Palestine is a nation of pride but its

Striving for justice against all wrongs

Tears shed for our loved ones

And it’s heartache every day in

A land of pure beauty

Marred by pain and strife

Longing for peace and love

In a place where we belong

In our beloved Palestine and our

Families are torn apart and

Our children led astray

As the world stays silent and

Innocent Palestinian

Lives are lost in vain

And our land is steeped in

History a land of contention

Where the walls speak of

Battles fought with passion

And the stones bear witness

To a people’s oppression

And everyone around the

World needs to stand

Against hatred and oppression

So freedom for Palestine and

For in unity lies our greatest weapon

And Palestine needs to be free

So let us all stand together

Against this pure evil

Of hatred and bigotry so let us stride

Towards a future where all Palestinians can be free living in peace and harmony

And may peace and love forever be

For every Palestinian man women

And child let them be free.

(The Palestine Chronicle)