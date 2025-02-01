LIVE: 3 Israeli Detainees Freed | Rafah Opens | Dozens of Palestinians Set for Release – Day 484

Three Israeli captives have been released as part of a ceasefire deal, while dozens of Palestinian detainees are set to be freed.
Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing reopens for the first time in months to allow the exit of 50 injured Palestinian children and their companions.
First Batch of Patients Heads to Egypt via Rafah Crossing
AL-JAZEERA: The first batch of patients has left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, under a mechanism supervised by the World Health Organization.
Former Israeli Negotiator: Netanyahu Won’t Oppose Trump
CBS (citing former Israeli negotiator): Israel is not discussing ending the war or withdrawing from Gaza. He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not oppose US President Donald Trump if he is determined to complete the deal.
50 Cancer and Heart Patients Head to Rafah Crossing
AL-JAZEERA: A bus transported 50 cancer and heart patients to Rafah Crossing, from where they will continue into Egyptian territory.
Freed Detainees Transferred to Ramallah Hospitals
PALESITNIAN MEDIA: Several freed detainees are being transferred to hospitals in Ramallah, West Bank, due to their health conditions.
ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The Israeli army spokesperson admitted that intelligence about the successful assassination of Qassam Brigades’ Coastal Brigade commander, Haitham Al-Hawajri, was incorrect. This follows his appearance during the handover of Israeli detainee Keith Siegel… pic.twitter.com/UpNdUAhf6K
Israel Admits: Intel on Assassination of Hamas Commander Was False
ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The Israeli army spokesperson admitted that intelligence about the successful assassination of Qassam Brigades’ Coastal Brigade commander, Haitham Al-Hawajri, was incorrect. This follows his appearance during the handover of Israeli detainee Keith Siegel at Gaza Port.
Hundreds Gather in Ramallah to Welcome Freed Detainees
AL JAZEERA: Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah, West Bank, to welcome freed detainees, despite warnings from the Israeli army to their families. Buses carrying Palestinian detainees from Gaza are expected to arrive at the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) Crossing.
Red Cross Bus Arrives at Ofer Prison
ANADOLU: A Red Cross bus arrived at Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, in preparation for the release of 32 Palestinian detainees to the West Bank as part of the fourth exchange batch.
Hamas Sends Messages Through Handover Locations
CHANNEL 12:
Hamas delivers specific messages at each handover location.
The choice of Jabalia, Sinwar’s home, Al-Shati Camp, and Gaza Port as handover sites was not random.
These locations demonstrate Hamas’s control over these areas despite Israeli strikes.
Israeli Forces Raid Beitunia ahead of Detainee Release
ANADOLU: Israeli forces raided Beitunia, near Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, ahead of the release of Palestinian detainees as part of the fourth exchange batch.
Jenin Brigade: Fierce Battles with Occupation Forces
AL-QUDS BRIGADES-JENIN BATTALION: Our fighters engaged in intense battles with Israeli forces in the Al-Alamaniya and Al-Naseem axes in Jenin, confirming casualties among Israeli troops.
Hamas: Condition of Enemy Detainees Proves Our Resistance Values
HAMAS STATEMENT:
We released 3 enemy detainees, including an Israeli with U.S. citizenship, in exchange for a new batch of our heroic detainees from occupation prisons.
Despite harsh conditions, Qassam Brigades ensured necessary healthcare for the Israeli detainee with multiple illnesses.
First Batch of Injured Heads to Rafah Crossing
AL JAZEERA: Patients and injured Palestinians scheduled to travel today began leaving hospitals via buses and ambulances heading to the Rafah crossing. This move is part of the ceasefire agreement, following Israel’s withdrawal from the crossing to allow the travel of the injured and their companions under the terms of the deal. A correspondent reported that the agreement allows 50 patients and injured individuals to leave today, each accompanied by three people.
Fifty Palestinian children, ill and injured, are preparing to travel abroad for treatment after a nine-month Israeli siege. pic.twitter.com/T1Cb0Y7mGe
Hamas Rejects Repeated US Statements on Gaza Displacement
AL JAZEERA:
Sami Abu Zuhri, a Hamas official, said in a statement:
Repeated US announcements about displacing Gaza’s population are absurd and valueless.
US insistence on displacement under the guise of reconstruction represents complicity in crime.
What the occupation failed to achieve by force, it won’t achieve through political maneuvers.
US insistence on displacement plans will only increase chaos and tension in the region.
Qassam Brigades Hand Over Keith Siegel to Red Cross
AL JAZEERA: The Qassam Brigades handed over the third Israeli detainee, dual-national Keith Shmonel Segal to the Red Cross at Gaza Port. A correspondent noted that the Qassam Brigades also gave him a gift for himself and another for his wife, who was released in a previous exchange in November 2023.
The moment the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the Israeli-American captive Keith Segal to the International Red Cross as part of the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel. pic.twitter.com/zpCjY2qL9j
Qassam Transferred Two Detainees in Israeli Army Vehicle
AL JAZEERA: Channel 12 reported that the Qassam Brigades’ Shadow Unit transported detainees Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon in a vehicle belonging to the Israeli army, seized during the October 7, 2023 attack.
The moment the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the Israeli captives Kalderon and Bibas to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/PGRf2SMeoV
Israeli Army Confirms Receipt of Calderon and Bibas
AL JAZEERA: The Israeli army confirmed receiving detainees Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon, stating they are en route to Israel for initial medical evaluation. They also noted preparations to receive the third detainee, Keith Siegel, expected to be released soon from Gaza Port.
Qassam Prepares to Release Keith Siegel at Gaza Port
AL JAZEERA: The Qassam Brigades are finalizing preparations to hand over Israeli detainee Keith Shmonel Siegel, a senior citizen with U.S. citizenship, at Gaza Port. A correspondent reported that Abu Omar Al-Hawajri, a brigade commander previously claimed assassinated by Israel, will appear during the handover.
Qassam Hands Over Two Israeli Detainees in Khan Younis
AL JAZEERA: The Qassam Brigades handed over Israeli detainees Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas to the International Red Cross in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
The moment the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the Israeli captives Kalderon and Bibas to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/PGRf2SMeoV
Qassam Convoy Arrives in Khan Yunis
AL JAZEERA: A convoy of Qassam Brigades vehicles arrived in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to begin arrangements for the handover of two Israeli detainees.
Red Cross Vehicles Arrive in Khan Yunis
AL JAZEERA: Red Cross vehicles arrived in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as part of arrangements for the handover of two Israeli detainees in the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange.
Qassam Prepares Two Sites for Handover of Israeli Detainees
AL JAZEERA: The release of Israeli detainees will occur at two locations in Gaza: Khan Yunis and Gaza Port. The Qassam Brigades are preparing platforms for the handover of detainees Keith Shmonel Siegel at Gaza Port and Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon in Khan Yunis.
A fighter from Al-Qassam Brigades holds a picture of the late commander Mohammad al-Deif ahead of the handover of an Israeli captive at the Gaza port. pic.twitter.com/fLNQrc29gp
Qassam Prepares in Khan Yunis for Release of Israeli Detainees
AL JAZEERA: Qassam Brigades elements began deploying in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, to prepare for the handover of Israeli detainees scheduled for release today as part of the fourth batch of the exchange.
Al-Qassam fighters chant in honor of their late commander Mohammed al-Deif. pic.twitter.com/VLvRNbaVXX
Israel Arrests Four Palestinians in Qalqilya
WAFA: Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians from Qalqilya in the West Bank after raiding the city early today.
Israeli Prisons Prepare to Release Palestinian Detainees
AL JAZEERA: The Israeli Prison Service confirmed operational preparations to release Palestinian detainees as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Detainees will be transferred from Ofer Prison to release points in the West Bank and Kerem Shalom Crossing.
Rafah Crossing Reopens After 8 Months
AL JAZEERA: AFP sources confirmed that the Rafah crossing will reopen today after the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel. The crossing has been closed for eight months since the Israeli army took control in May. A source noted that the move aims to allow the evacuation of the injured from Gaza as per the ceasefire agreement.
