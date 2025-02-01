LIVE: 3 Israeli Detainees Freed | Rafah Opens | Dozens of Palestinians Set for Release – Day 484

The Rafah crossing opened for the first time in months to allow the exit of injured Palestinian children. (Photo: via QNN)

Three Israeli captives have been released as part of a ceasefire deal, while dozens of Palestinian detainees are set to be freed.

Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing reopens for the first time in months to allow the exit of 50 injured Palestinian children and their companions.

Sat, Feb 1, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

First Batch of Patients Heads to Egypt via Rafah Crossing

AL-JAZEERA: The first batch of patients has left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, under a mechanism supervised by the World Health Organization.

Sat, Feb 1, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Former Israeli Negotiator: Netanyahu Won’t Oppose Trump

CBS (citing former Israeli negotiator):  Israel is not discussing ending the war or withdrawing from Gaza. He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not oppose US President Donald Trump if he is determined to complete the deal.

Sat, Feb 1, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

50 Cancer and Heart Patients Head to Rafah Crossing

AL-JAZEERA: A bus transported 50 cancer and heart patients to Rafah Crossing, from where they will continue into Egyptian territory.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Freed Detainees Transferred to Ramallah Hospitals

PALESITNIAN MEDIA: Several freed detainees are being transferred to hospitals in Ramallah, West Bank, due to their health conditions.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Admits: Intel on Assassination of Hamas Commander Was False

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The Israeli army spokesperson admitted that intelligence about the successful assassination of Qassam Brigades’ Coastal Brigade commander, Haitham Al-Hawajri, was incorrect. This follows his appearance during the handover of Israeli detainee Keith Siegel at Gaza Port.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Hundreds Gather in Ramallah to Welcome Freed Detainees

AL JAZEERA: Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah, West Bank, to welcome freed detainees, despite warnings from the Israeli army to their families. Buses carrying Palestinian detainees from Gaza are expected to arrive at the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) Crossing.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Bus Arrives at Ofer Prison

ANADOLU: A Red Cross bus arrived at Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, in preparation for the release of 32 Palestinian detainees to the West Bank as part of the fourth exchange batch.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Sends Messages Through Handover Locations

CHANNEL 12:

Hamas delivers specific messages at each handover location.

The choice of Jabalia, Sinwar’s home, Al-Shati Camp, and Gaza Port as handover sites was not random.

These locations demonstrate Hamas’s control over these areas despite Israeli strikes.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Raid Beitunia ahead of Detainee Release

ANADOLU: Israeli forces raided Beitunia, near Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, ahead of the release of Palestinian detainees as part of the fourth exchange batch.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Jenin Brigade: Fierce Battles with Occupation Forces

AL-QUDS BRIGADES-JENIN BATTALION: Our fighters engaged in intense battles with Israeli forces in the Al-Alamaniya and Al-Naseem axes in Jenin, confirming casualties among Israeli troops.

Sat, Feb 1, 12:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Condition of Enemy Detainees Proves Our Resistance Values

HAMAS STATEMENT:

We released 3 enemy detainees, including an Israeli with U.S. citizenship, in exchange for a new batch of our heroic detainees from occupation prisons.

Despite harsh conditions, Qassam Brigades ensured necessary healthcare for the Israeli detainee with multiple illnesses.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

First Batch of Injured Heads to Rafah Crossing

AL JAZEERA: Patients and injured Palestinians scheduled to travel today began leaving hospitals via buses and ambulances heading to the Rafah crossing. This move is part of the ceasefire agreement, following Israel’s withdrawal from the crossing to allow the travel of the injured and their companions under the terms of the deal. A correspondent reported that the agreement allows 50 patients and injured individuals to leave today, each accompanied by three people.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Rejects Repeated US Statements on Gaza Displacement

AL JAZEERA:

Sami Abu Zuhri, a Hamas official, said in a statement:

Repeated US announcements about displacing Gaza’s population are absurd and valueless.

US insistence on displacement under the guise of reconstruction represents complicity in crime.

What the occupation failed to achieve by force, it won’t achieve through political maneuvers.

US insistence on displacement plans will only increase chaos and tension in the region.

 

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Brigades Hand Over Keith Siegel to Red Cross

AL JAZEERA: The Qassam Brigades handed over the third Israeli detainee, dual-national Keith Shmonel Segal to the Red Cross at Gaza Port. A correspondent noted that the Qassam Brigades also gave him a gift for himself and another for his wife, who was released in a previous exchange in November 2023.

 

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Transferred Two Detainees in Israeli Army Vehicle

AL JAZEERA: Channel 12 reported that the Qassam Brigades’ Shadow Unit transported detainees Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon in a vehicle belonging to the Israeli army, seized during the October 7, 2023 attack.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Confirms Receipt of Calderon and Bibas

AL JAZEERA: The Israeli army confirmed receiving detainees Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon, stating they are en route to Israel for initial medical evaluation. They also noted preparations to receive the third detainee, Keith Siegel, expected to be released soon from Gaza Port.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Prepares to Release Keith Siegel at Gaza Port

AL JAZEERA: The Qassam Brigades are finalizing preparations to hand over Israeli detainee Keith Shmonel Siegel, a senior citizen with U.S. citizenship, at Gaza Port. A correspondent reported that Abu Omar Al-Hawajri, a brigade commander previously claimed assassinated by Israel, will appear during the handover.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Hands Over Two Israeli Detainees in Khan Younis

AL JAZEERA: The Qassam Brigades handed over Israeli detainees Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas to the International Red Cross in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Convoy Arrives in Khan Yunis

AL JAZEERA: A convoy of Qassam Brigades vehicles arrived in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to begin arrangements for the handover of two Israeli detainees.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Vehicles Arrive in Khan Yunis

AL JAZEERA: Red Cross vehicles arrived in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as part of arrangements for the handover of two Israeli detainees in the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Prepares Two Sites for Handover of Israeli Detainees

AL JAZEERA: The release of Israeli detainees will occur at two locations in Gaza: Khan Yunis and Gaza Port. The Qassam Brigades are preparing platforms for the handover of detainees Keith Shmonel Siegel at Gaza Port and Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon in Khan Yunis.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Prepares in Khan Yunis for Release of Israeli Detainees

AL JAZEERA: Qassam Brigades elements began deploying in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, to prepare for the handover of Israeli detainees scheduled for release today as part of the fourth batch of the exchange.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Arrests Four Palestinians in Qalqilya

WAFA: Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians from Qalqilya in the West Bank after raiding the city early today.

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Prisons Prepare to Release Palestinian Detainees

AL JAZEERA: The Israeli Prison Service confirmed operational preparations to release Palestinian detainees as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Detainees will be transferred from Ofer Prison to release points in the West Bank and Kerem Shalom Crossing.

 

Sat, Feb 1, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Rafah Crossing Reopens After 8 Months

AL JAZEERA: AFP sources confirmed that the Rafah crossing will reopen today after the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel. The crossing has been closed for eight months since the Israeli army took control in May. A source noted that the move aims to allow the evacuation of the injured from Gaza as per the ceasefire agreement.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

