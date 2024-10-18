LIVE BLOG: 14th Day of Siege | Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Lebanon | Katz Attacks Guterres- Day 378

Israeli occupation forces have been besieging Jabaliya and northern Gaza for the 14th day, with continuous artillery shelling of the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz attacked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying that he “did not welcome the liquidation of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and did not consider Hamas a terrorist organization after October 7”.
Three Israeli soldiers, injured during the night due to clashes in Lebanon, were transferred to Ziv Medical Center.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,246 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Sinwar's Death Doe Not Mean End of Hamas
FINANCIAL TIMES (citing diplomats): The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a major blow to the movement, but it does not mean its collapse or the end of the war in Gaza.
Sirens Sound in Occupied Golan
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in settlements in the Golan Heights.
Sirens Sound in Margaliot
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Margaliot in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.
Israel Besieges Jabaliya for 14th Day
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces have been besieging Jabaliya and northern Gaza for the 14th day, with continuous artillery shelling of the northern Gaza Strip.
New Israeli Raid on Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of the town of Al-Shaitiya in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
Sirens Sound in Western Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Shomera and Zarit in Western Galilee.
Three Soldiers Injured in Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: Three soldiers injured during the night due to clashes in Lebanon were transferred to Ziv Medical Center.
Sirens Sound in Ras Al-Naqoura
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Ras al-Naqoura in anticipation of a drone infiltration from Lebanon.
Killed, Injured in Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in Israeli artillery shelling of the Sabra neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.
Netanyahu to Hold Security Consultations
CHANNEL 13: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold security consultations this afternoon with the participation of security chiefs and a number of ministers.
Katz Attacks Sinwar
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of leading what he called an “anti-Israel and anti-Jewish agenda,” stressing, “We will continue to consider him persona non grata.”
He added that Guterres “did not welcome the liquidation of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and did not consider Hamas a terrorist organization after October 7,” he said.
Iran: Shared Understanding of Seriousness of Conflict
IRANIAN FM (from Turkiye): There is a common understanding in the region of the seriousness of the conflict in Lebanon and Gaza and the possibility of the war expanding.
Two Bodies Recovered in Jabaliya Al-Balad
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered from Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, following Israeli shelling of the area.
Two Israeli Raids on Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Israeli raids and heavy gunfire targeted the coastal Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city.
