LIVE BLOG: 183 Palestinians to Be Freed in 5th Exchange | Israel Pulls Out of Tammoun – Day 491

February 8, 2025 Blog, News, Slider

The Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, has published the names of 183 Palestinian detainees set to be released on Saturday in exchange for three Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have withdrawn from Tammoun amid the ongoing aggression in the occupied West Bank.

Sat, Feb 8, 10:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Withdraw from Tammoun Town

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces have completely withdrawn from Tammun town and are now stationed at the entrances of Al-Far’a camp, south of Tubas in the West Bank.

Sat, Feb 8, 10:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Preparations Underway to Hand Over 3 Israeli Detainees in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, is preparing to hand over 3 Israeli prisoners in Gaza to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Meanwhile, the Red Cross is heading to the handover point in central Gaza.

Sat, Feb 8, 10:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Authorities Interrogate Families of Jerusalemite Prisoners

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation authorities summoned the families of Jerusalemite prisoners scheduled for release today for interrogation.

Sat, Feb 8, 10:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Fadi al-Wahidi to Leave Gaza for Treatment

AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi is scheduled to leave Gaza for treatment after being injured by Israeli gunfire months ago during the aggression on Gaza. He will be transferred via the Rafah crossing to an Egyptian hospital to begin his treatment journey.

Sat, Feb 8, 10:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Sources: Explosion Heard in Nablus

PALESTINIAN SOURCES: An explosion was heard in the vicinity of Nablus in the West Bank.

Sat, Feb 8, 10:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli orces Surround House in West Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces surrounded a house in Al-Yamun, west of Jenin, demanding those inside to surrender.

Sat, Feb 8, 10:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids Home of Palestinian Prisoner Hours Before Release

PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Israeli forces raided the home of prisoner Jamal Al-Taweel in Al-Bireh in the central West Bank hours before his scheduled release as part of the fifth batch of the prisoner exchange between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel.

