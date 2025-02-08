LIVE BLOG: 183 Palestinians to Be Freed in 5th Exchange | Israel Pulls Out of Tammoun – Day 491

AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi is scheduled to leave Gaza for treatment after being injured by Israeli gunfire months ago during the aggression on Gaza. He will be transferred via the Rafah crossing to an Egyptian hospital to begin his treatment journey.

AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi is scheduled to leave Gaza for treatment after being injured by Israeli gunfire months ago during the aggression on Gaza. He will be transferred via the Rafah crossing to an Egyptian hospital to begin his treatment journey. pic.twitter.com/4dQrPOwM89 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2025