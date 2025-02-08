LIVE BLOG: 183 Palestinians to Be Freed in 5th Exchange | Israel Pulls Out of Tammoun – Day 491

The Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, has published the names of 183 Palestinian detainees set to be released on Saturday in exchange for three Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have withdrawn from Tammoun amid the ongoing aggression in the occupied West Bank.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Occupation Forces Withdraw from Tammoun Town
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces have completely withdrawn from Tammun town and are now stationed at the entrances of Al-Far’a camp, south of Tubas in the West Bank.
Preparations Underway to Hand Over 3 Israeli Detainees in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, is preparing to hand over 3 Israeli prisoners in Gaza to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Meanwhile, the Red Cross is heading to the handover point in central Gaza.
Members of Al-Qassam Brigades are deployed in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to organize the release of three Israeli detainees as part of a prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel. pic.twitter.com/ybDa3DGa0x
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2025
Occupation Authorities Interrogate Families of Jerusalemite Prisoners
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation authorities summoned the families of Jerusalemite prisoners scheduled for release today for interrogation.
Fadi al-Wahidi to Leave Gaza for Treatment
AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi is scheduled to leave Gaza for treatment after being injured by Israeli gunfire months ago during the aggression on Gaza. He will be transferred via the Rafah crossing to an Egyptian hospital to begin his treatment journey.
AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi is scheduled to leave Gaza for treatment after being injured by Israeli gunfire months ago during the aggression on Gaza. He will be transferred via the Rafah crossing to an Egyptian hospital to begin his treatment journey. pic.twitter.com/4dQrPOwM89
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2025
Palestinian Sources: Explosion Heard in Nablus
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: An explosion was heard in the vicinity of Nablus in the West Bank.
Israeli orces Surround House in West Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces surrounded a house in Al-Yamun, west of Jenin, demanding those inside to surrender.
Raids Home of Palestinian Prisoner Hours Before Release
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Israeli forces raided the home of prisoner Jamal Al-Taweel in Al-Bireh in the central West Bank hours before his scheduled release as part of the fifth batch of the prisoner exchange between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel.
Be the first to comment