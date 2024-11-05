LIVE BLOG: 20 Killed in Beit Lahia | Israeli Drone Kills Palestinians in Jenin – Day 396

20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
Two Palestinians were killed as a result of a drone attack and shelling carried out by the occupation forces on the village of Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,374 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Gallant Claims Israel Able to Push Hezbollah North of Litani
GALLANT (to Financial Times):
Our achievements put us in a strong position to demand that Hezbollah push its forces north of the Litani.
We cannot accept an Iranian military presence in Syria.
We need to stop the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria and Iraq to Lebanon.
Drone in Dead Sea Area
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it intercepted a drone in the Dead Sea area coming from the east.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kfar Giladi following the infiltration of a ‘hostile drone’.
🚨Urgent | Sirens sound in "Matsada" near the Dead Sea after drones infiltrated.#Matsada @qudsn #Brealing pic.twitter.com/A13sahUtc2
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) November 5, 2024
Israeli Forces Storm Burin, Madama near Nablus
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the villages of Burin and Madama, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
Two Killed near Jenin
PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of the shelling carried out by the occupation forces on the village of Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
Captives' Families Block Main Road in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of the Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip are blocking a main road in Tel Aviv as part of their ongoing protests demanding a prisoner exchange deal.
Two Missiles, One Drone Intercepted
ISRAELI ARMY: The defense system intercepted two missiles launched from Lebanon towards Haifa Bay. Overnight, we intercepted a drone that entered the airspace from the direction of Syria.
Israel Targets Palestinians with a Drone near Jenin
AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Israeli drones targeted Palestinians in the village of Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
They are going absolutely nuts in the West Bank this morning, they have several areas surrounded in different cities including Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas. This is Madama village in Nablus they just closed off the village completely and turned one house into a military outpost pic.twitter.com/GJa2BcWDmT
— cheri 🔻 (@cheriblossom__) November 5, 2024
New Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the outskirts of the town of Zebqin in southern Lebanon.
Sirens Sound in Haifa, 20 Towns in Northern Israel
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Haifa and more than 20 towns in northern Israel.
Massacre in Beit Lahia, 20 Killed
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment