LIVE BLOG: 20 Killed in Beit Lahia | Israeli Drone Kills Palestinians in Jenin – Day 396

November 5, 2024
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinians were killed as a result of a drone attack and shelling carried out by the occupation forces on the village of Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,374 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Gallant Claims Israel Able to Push Hezbollah North of Litani

GALLANT (to Financial Times):

Our achievements put us in a strong position to demand that Hezbollah push its forces north of the Litani.

We cannot accept an Iranian military presence in Syria.

We need to stop the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria and Iraq to Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone in Dead Sea Area

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it intercepted a drone in the Dead Sea area coming from the east.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kfar Giladi following the infiltration of a ‘hostile drone’.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Burin, Madama near Nablus

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the villages of Burin and Madama, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed near Jenin

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of the shelling carried out by the occupation forces on the village of Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Captives' Families Block Main Road in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of the Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip are blocking a main road in Tel Aviv as part of their ongoing protests demanding a prisoner exchange deal.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Missiles, One Drone Intercepted

ISRAELI ARMY: The defense system intercepted two missiles launched from Lebanon towards Haifa Bay. Overnight, we intercepted a drone that entered the airspace from the direction of Syria.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Palestinians with a Drone near Jenin

AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Israeli drones targeted Palestinians in the village of Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

New Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the outskirts of the town of Zebqin in southern Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Haifa, 20 Towns in Northern Israel

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Haifa and more than 20 towns in northern Israel.

Tue, Nov 5, 9:08 AM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in Beit Lahia, 20 Killed

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

