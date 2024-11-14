LIVE BLOG: 41 Days of Siege in Northern Gaza | HRW: Investigate Israel’s Crimes – Day 405

For the 41st day, the Israeli army continues its invasion, bombing, and siege, preventing the entry of food, in order to force the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move south.
Human Rights Watch called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s forced displacement as a crime against humanity.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,712 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,258 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Two New Raids on Beirut
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone strike targeted the southern suburb of Beirut.
Killed, Wounded in Sheikh Radwan
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Israeli raids targeted the Tel Al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip.
Three Palestinians were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli bombardment targeting Palestinians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
Iraqi Resistance Attacks 'Vita Target'
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters attacked for the fourth time a vital target in northern Israel with drones.
Injured in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured after an Israeli drone opened fire in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, in northern Gaza.
41 Days of Invasion, Siege
Shelling on Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Majdal Zun, Naqoura, Shamaa, Mansouri, and Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon.
Ten Rockets Fired toward Upper Galilee
ISRAELI ARMY: We detected 10 rockets fired a short while ago from Lebanon towards towns in the Upper Galilee, noting that it was able to intercept some of them.
HRW Calls for ICC to Investigate Israel's Crimes
HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:
There is evidence of numerous acts of forced displacement in Gaza that amount to war crimes.
Israel’s claims about legal displacement in the Gaza Strip are largely false.
