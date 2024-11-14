LIVE BLOG: 41 Days of Siege in Northern Gaza | HRW: Investigate Israel’s Crimes – Day 405

November 14, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

For the 41st day, the Israeli army continues its invasion, bombing, and siege, preventing the entry of food, in order to force the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move south.

Human Rights Watch called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s forced displacement as a crime against humanity.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,712 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,258 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Two New Raids on Beirut

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone strike targeted the southern suburb of Beirut.

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Sheikh Radwan

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Israeli raids targeted the Tel Al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Three Palestinians were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli bombardment targeting Palestinians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Attacks 'Vita Target'

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters attacked for the fourth time a vital target in northern Israel with drones.

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured after an Israeli drone opened fire in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, in northern Gaza.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1856960794992202104

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

41 Days of Invasion, Siege

ANADOLU: For the 41st day, the Israeli army continues its invasion, bombing, and siege, preventing the entry of food, in order to force the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move south.

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Shelling on Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Majdal Zun, Naqoura, Shamaa, Mansouri, and Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon.

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Rockets Fired toward Upper Galilee

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected 10 rockets fired a short while ago from Lebanon towards towns in the Upper Galilee, noting that it was able to intercept some of them.

Thu, Nov 14, 9:26 AM (Palestine Time)

HRW Calls for ICC to Investigate Israel's Crimes

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:

There is evidence of numerous acts of forced displacement in Gaza that amount to war crimes.

Israel’s claims about legal displacement in the Gaza Strip are largely false.

We call on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s forced displacement as a crime against humanity.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

