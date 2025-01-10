LIVE BLOG: Abu Safiya’s Detention Extended | 88% of Israelis Support Deal | Massacres in Gaza – Day 462

January 10, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A recent poll by the Israeli newspaper Maariv reveals that 88 percent of Israelis support a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Resistance. 

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza persist, resulting in casualties and injuries in Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,006 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,378 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs. 

Fri, Jan 10, 2:20 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: PA Campaign Lead to Dire Consequences

HAMAS: The continuation of the security campaign by the PA forces in the Jenin camp portends dire consequences for the national and societal scene.

Fri, Jan 10, 2:20 PM (Palestine Time)

US-British Aggression on on Yemen

YEMENI MEDIA: 12 airstrikes targeted the Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate, north of the capital, Sana’a.

https://twitter.com/stairwayto3dom/status/1877687304396980487

Fri, Jan 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Leader: Many Israeli Detainees Missing

AL-QASSAM LEADING SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Most of the enemy prisoners in the Northern Gaza Brigade are now missing due to the Zionist aggression.

Fri, Jan 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Bureij

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others wounded in Israeli shelling targeting a gathering of Palestinians in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Raid in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were casualties in an Israeli artillery attack that targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Al-Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

Fri, Jan 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Sheja'iyya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians on Al-Mansoura Street in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Fri, Jan 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Releases Head of Orthopedic Department at Nasser

AL-JAZEERA (citing Lawyer): The Head of the Orthopedics Department at Nasser Hospital was released after appealing to the Israeli Supreme Court.

Fri, Jan 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Dr. Aby Safiya's Detention Extended

AL-MEZAN CENTER:

The detention of Dr. Abu Safiya was extended until February 13.

He is barred from meeting with his lawyer until January 22.

Initially reported at Sde Teiman, our attorney representing him indicates he may be now held at Ofer Prison.

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

CHANNEL 12:

We have to change the way we operate in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

It is not permissible to be dragged into a war of attrition with Hamas while Israeli detainees in the tunnels are in danger.

 

 

 

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Turkish FM Says Efforts Continue to Reach Ceasefire

TURKISH FM FIDAN: Ankara is continuing its efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli air strike on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Complaint against Israeli Soldier in Sweden

ISRAEL HAYOM: A complaint has been filed against an Israeli soldier in Sweden on charges of committing war crimes in Gaza.

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

88% of Israelis Support Deal - Maariv

MAARIV POLL:

Likud loses two seats this week, and the opposition bloc gets 61 seats, and the reason is the failure to resolve the war in Gaza.

If elections were held, Netanyahu’s coalition would win 49 seats and the opposition 61, without the need for Arab parties.

88% of Israelis surveyed support reaching a prisoner exchange deal.

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Detainees Demand Reaching Agreement

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli Army Radio quoted the brother of Dror Or, whose body is being held in Gaza, as calling for an agreement to be reached.

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on Palestinian citizens west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 10, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Hunger Crisis Continues to Worsen in Gaza

UN REPORT: The hunger crisis across the Gaza Strip continues to worsen, amid severe shortages of supplies and severe restrictions on access.

Denying Responsibility: How US Avoids Accountability for Gaza’s Famine Crisis

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*