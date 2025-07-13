LIVE BLOG: Abu Obeida Commemorates Deif’s Assassination as Israel Kills over 100 in Gaza – Day 646

Abu Obeida marks the first anniversary of Mohammed al-Deif’s assassination, vowing continued resistance and daily Israeli losses in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces kill over 100 Palestinians in ongoing massacres across the Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,026 and injured 138,520 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
One Year On: Abu Obeida Says al-Deif’s Legacy Will Haunt the Occupation Forever
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Abu Obeida marked the first anniversary of Mohammed al-Deif’s assassination by vowing continued resistance, promising daily Israeli losses in Gaza, and celebrating al-Deif as a timeless symbol of Palestinian liberation.
Israeli Army Rescued Palestinian Collaborators Trapped under Collapsed Building
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army rescued Palestinian collaborators trapped under rubble in southern Gaza during recent weeks.
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Shattered Israeli Deterrence Forever
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Spokesman Abu Obeida marked the anniversary of Commander Mohammed Deif’s death, saying the October 7 operation shattered Israeli deterrence and united the region behind Palestine.
US Envoy Witkoff ‘Optimistic’ on Ceasefire Talks
REUTERS: US envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about ceasefire talks and confirmed meetings with senior Qatari officials in New Jersey.
Washington Delays Trade Agreement With Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Washington delayed announcing a trade deal with Israel during Netanyahu’s visit, reportedly tying it to progress on ending the war in Gaza.
German Chancellor: Israeli Actions in Gaza ‘Unacceptable’
GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: The German leader reiterated condemnation of Israel’s war on Gaza, calling it unacceptable and demanding accountability.
Israeli Soldiers Protest Being Assigned Roles Outside Training
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that elite unit soldiers complain of being forced into infantry roles due to heavy casualties, with many assigned exhausting missions beyond their training.
Addameer 'Terrorist' Designation Affirms the Centrality of Prisoner Struggle
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: What this focused targeting of prisoner groups should indicate and affirm to us is the centrality of the struggle of Palestinian prisoners, and the threat of the prisoners’ movement in Palestine to ongoing Israeli-American hegemony.
Read the latest article by Zarefah Baroud.
Addameer ‘Terrorist’ Designation Affirms the Centrality of Prisoner Struggle
Be the first to comment