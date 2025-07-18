LIVE BLOG: Abu Obeida Outlines Al-Qassam’s Strategy Amidst Israeli Massacres of Civilians in Gaza – Day 651

Abu Obeida warned of a prolonged resistance campaign, accusing Israel of genocide and rejecting any return to partial ceasefire deals.
Meanwhile, Hospitals across Gaza have reported that scores of Palestinians were killed and injured, including several who were seeking aid.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Calls for Protests Across Palestine Today in Solidarity with Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: In solidarity with Gaza and to condemn Israel’s starvation policies, calls have been issued for demonstrations today, Saturday, across the West Bank, Jerusalem, and inside occupied Palestine. Protests are expected to begin from mosques and central squares following evening prayers.
Gaza Health Ministry: Unprecedented Numbers of Starving Individuals Reaching Emergency Rooms
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Gaza Ministry of Health has issued a grave warning, stating that unprecedented numbers of starving individuals of all ages are arriving at emergency departments in states of extreme exhaustion and fatigue.
The ministry cautioned that hundreds whose bodies have wasted away will face inevitable death due to starvation and their bodies’ inability to withstand the severe conditions any longer.
‘When I Slept Hungry’: My Testimony on the Exhausting Hunger in Gaza
Islamic Jihad: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Is an Armed Network Affiliated with the Occupation
ISLAMIC JIHAD MOVEMENT: Cases of starvation and mass death in Gaza are the result of the occupation’s systematic policies. The occupation army has established an armed network through what is called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, turning it into a trap to kill the hungry.
Flights Suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after Yemeni Missile Launch
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that flights were suspended at Ben Gurion International Airport following the launch of a missile from Yemen. The missile is the second launched from Yemen within 48 hours.
Israeli Army: Missile Launched from Yemen Detected
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it had detected the launch of a missile from Yemen.
Three Killed, Including Child, in Israeli Strike on Home and School Shelter in Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Shifa Hospital announced that three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house and a school sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza City.
Leaks: Mossad Chief Visited Washington to Promote Gaza Deportation Plan
AXIOS: Axios reported, citing sources, that the Mossad Director visited Washington to seek US assistance in persuading countries to accept hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents.
PFLP: We Warn of Catastrophe in Gaza Due to Starvation Policy
PFLP: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine warned of an impending catastrophe in Gaza due to Israel’s starvation policy, saying mass deaths among vulnerable groups could occur. It also accused the European Union of complicity in the crime of enforced starvation.
Abu Obeida: Gaza Genocide Will Be Met with Resistance, Arab Regimes Hold Moral Responsibility
ABU OBEIDA: In a powerful new statement, Abu Obeida, spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, addressed the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, delivering a clear warning to Israel and a stark condemnation of Arab and Islamic regimes.
“The enemy is presenting openly to the world solutions that mimic the Nazi concentration camps. The antisemitism lie, upon which the enemy has been feeding for years, will eventually become a liability and a scam. Our people should not be victimized based on the historical and mental diseases of our enemy.”
Al Jazeera to Broadcast Abu Obeida’s Video Statement
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera announced it will soon broadcast a video statement from Abu Obeida, marking his first recorded message since March 6.
35 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospital sources in Gaza confirmed that 35 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since dawn today, including 10 who were waiting for aid.
Child Malnutrition Deaths in Gaza Rise to 69
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Gaza Government Media Office confirmed that the number of children who have died due to malnutrition has risen to 69, amid worsening famine and the Israeli military preventing the distribution of humanitarian aid. The total number of deaths from hunger and lack of medicine has reached 620.
Euro-Med Rights Monitor: European Stance Fuels Genocide in Gaza
EURO-MED MONITOR: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor stated that Europe’s position is fueling the genocide in Gaza and reinforcing the occupation of Palestinian land.
Toddler Dies of Malnutrition in Deir Al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed the death of an 18-month-old girl due to malnutrition in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza.
Hamas: Israel Has No Choice but a Deal
HAMAS: Hamas said that after Israel’s failure to free captives by force, its only option remains a negotiated deal under the resistance’s terms. The group said its steadfastness and diverse tactics are confusing Israel and shifting the balance in favor of the resistance.
Hamas Urges Official Action to Stop Gaza Starvation Crime
HAMAS: Hamas described the famine imposed on Gaza as a deliberate crime against humanity. It called for urgent public and official action to end the starvation and save hundreds of thousands of besieged people.
17,000 Children Suffering from Acute Malnutrition
AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL DIRECTOR: The director of Al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera that Gaza’s hospitals are overwhelmed with hundreds suffering from acute malnutrition and starvation-related symptoms, including extreme fatigue and memory loss. He confirmed there are 17,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition and that hospitals lack enough beds and medicine to cope.
Israeli Officer: No Safe Places for Us to Stay in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli officer who servewd in Gaza told Yedioth Ahronoth: “There are no homes suitable for us to stay in Gaza—most are either destroyed or suspected of being booby-trapped. Many of our forces are staying inside vehicles the entire time, which makes them direct targets.”
25 Killed since Dawn, Including 5 Seeking Aid
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Gaza hospital sources reported that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and gunfire since dawn has reached 25, including five people who were attempting to collect humanitarian aid.
Four Injured by Israeli Fire Near Aid Center in Netzarim
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that four Palestinians were wounded by Israeli forces near an aid distribution point in the Netzarim corridor, central Gaza.
5 Killed in Israeli Bombing on Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources confirmed the martyrdom of two young men and the injury of others in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza. Nasser Medical Complex reported three more martyrs due to Israeli fire near an aid distribution center north of Rafah. Additionally, the Baptist Hospital confirmed recovering the body of a martyr after an Israeli bombing in Al-Shaaf, east of Gaza City.
4 Killed in Israeli Strike on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on Jabaliya, northern Gaza.
Poll: 44% of Israelis Say Continued Fighting Will Not Achieve Goals
ISRAELI MEDIA: A poll by Maariv revealed that 44% of Israelis believe continued fighting in Gaza will not achieve its objectives, while 42% think otherwise.
Five Israeli Soldiers Wounded, Al-Qassam, Saraya Detail Operations in Gaza
Macron Condemns Israeli Bombing of Church in Gaza
FRENCH PRESIDENCY: French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the Israeli bombing that targeted a church in Gaza, killing three and injuring about ten others. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot earlier condemned the attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church, which is under French protection.
Palestinian Government Warns of Service Collapse Due to Israeli Tax Money Seizure
PALESTINIAN GOVERNMENT: The Palestinian government warned that health and education services in Gaza and the West Bank face imminent collapse due to Israel withholding tax revenues.
5 Killed and 20 Injured in Bombing on Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex reported five martyrs, including three women and a child, and over 20 injuries following Israeli shelling on displaced persons’ tents in Khan Yunis.
Israel Worsens Gaza’s Humanitarian and Environmental Crisis
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera highlighted how Sheikh Radwan pond turned into a sewage lake due to Israeli bombing, power outages, and fuel shortages, heightening health and environmental risks.
Patriarchal Deputy in Jerusalem: Church Bombing Only a Small Part of Gaza Tragedy
LATIN PATRIARCHATE: The deputy patriarch of the Latin Church in Jerusalem told Al Jazeera that despite the horror of the church bombing, it is only a small part of the broader suffering in Gaza, adding that Israeli claims of error are unacceptable.
Israeli Bombing of Gaza’s Catholic Church Kills Two Civilians, Injures Parish Priest
Israeli Army Apologizes to Catholic Leaders for Gaza Church Strike
ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli army officials apologized to Catholic Church leaders in Jerusalem and said investigations are underway to determine whether a tank shelling the church was due to a technical malfunction or human error.
