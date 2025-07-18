LIVE BLOG: Abu Obeida Outlines Al-Qassam’s Strategy Amidst Israeli Massacres of Civilians in Gaza – Day 651

Israel committed another 'aid' massacre in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Abu Obeida warned of a prolonged resistance campaign, accusing Israel of genocide and rejecting any return to partial ceasefire deals.

Meanwhile, Hospitals across Gaza have reported that scores of Palestinians were killed and injured, including several who were seeking aid.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sat, Jul 19, 1:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Calls for Protests Across Palestine Today in Solidarity with Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: In solidarity with Gaza and to condemn Israel’s starvation policies, calls have been issued for demonstrations today, Saturday, across the West Bank, Jerusalem, and inside occupied Palestine. Protests are expected to begin from mosques and central squares following evening prayers.

Sat, Jul 19, 1:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry: Unprecedented Numbers of Starving Individuals Reaching Emergency Rooms

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Gaza Ministry of Health has issued a grave warning, stating that unprecedented numbers of starving individuals of all ages are arriving at emergency departments in states of extreme exhaustion and fatigue.

The ministry cautioned that hundreds whose bodies have wasted away will face inevitable death due to starvation and their bodies’ inability to withstand the severe conditions any longer.

Sat, Jul 19, 12:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Is an Armed Network Affiliated with the Occupation

ISLAMIC JIHAD MOVEMENT: Cases of starvation and mass death in Gaza are the result of the occupation’s systematic policies. The occupation army has established an armed network through what is called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, turning it into a trap to kill the hungry.

Sat, Jul 19, 12:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Flights Suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after Yemeni Missile Launch

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that flights were suspended at Ben Gurion International Airport following the launch of a missile from Yemen. The missile is the second launched from Yemen within 48 hours.

Fri, Jul 18, 10:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Missile Launched from Yemen Detected

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it had detected the launch of a missile from Yemen.

Fri, Jul 18, 10:20 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed, Including Child, in Israeli Strike on Home and School Shelter in Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Shifa Hospital announced that three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house and a school sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza City.

Fri, Jul 18, 8:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Leaks: Mossad Chief Visited Washington to Promote Gaza Deportation Plan

AXIOS: Axios reported, citing sources, that the Mossad Director visited Washington to seek US assistance in persuading countries to accept hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents.

Fri, Jul 18, 8:50 PM (Palestine Time)

PFLP: We Warn of Catastrophe in Gaza Due to Starvation Policy

PFLP: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine warned of an impending catastrophe in Gaza due to Israel’s starvation policy, saying mass deaths among vulnerable groups could occur. It also accused the European Union of complicity in the crime of enforced starvation.

Fri, Jul 18, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Abu Obeida: Gaza Genocide Will Be Met with Resistance, Arab Regimes Hold Moral Responsibility

ABU OBEIDA: In a powerful new statement, Abu Obeida, spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, addressed the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, delivering a clear warning to Israel and a stark condemnation of Arab and Islamic regimes.

“The enemy is presenting openly to the world solutions that mimic the Nazi concentration camps. The antisemitism lie, upon which the enemy has been feeding for years, will eventually become a liability and a scam. Our people should not be victimized based on the historical and mental diseases of our enemy.”

Fri, Jul 18, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Al Jazeera to Broadcast Abu Obeida’s Video Statement

AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera announced it will soon broadcast a video statement from Abu Obeida, marking his first recorded message since March 6.

Fri, Jul 18, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

35 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospital sources in Gaza confirmed that 35 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since dawn today, including 10 who were waiting for aid.

Fri, Jul 18, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Child Malnutrition Deaths in Gaza Rise to 69

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Gaza Government Media Office confirmed that the number of children who have died due to malnutrition has risen to 69, amid worsening famine and the Israeli military preventing the distribution of humanitarian aid. The total number of deaths from hunger and lack of medicine has reached 620.

Fri, Jul 18, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Euro-Med Rights Monitor: European Stance Fuels Genocide in Gaza

EURO-MED MONITOR: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor stated that Europe’s position is fueling the genocide in Gaza and reinforcing the occupation of Palestinian land.

Fri, Jul 18, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Toddler Dies of Malnutrition in Deir Al-Balah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed the death of an 18-month-old girl due to malnutrition in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza.

Fri, Jul 18, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Israel Has No Choice but a Deal

HAMAS: Hamas said that after Israel’s failure to free captives by force, its only option remains a negotiated deal under the resistance’s terms. The group said its steadfastness and diverse tactics are confusing Israel and shifting the balance in favor of the resistance.

Fri, Jul 18, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Urges Official Action to Stop Gaza Starvation Crime

HAMAS: Hamas described the famine imposed on Gaza as a deliberate crime against humanity. It called for urgent public and official action to end the starvation and save hundreds of thousands of besieged people.

Fri, Jul 18, 3:00 PM (Palestine Time)

17,000 Children Suffering from Acute Malnutrition

AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL DIRECTOR: The director of Al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera that Gaza’s hospitals are overwhelmed with hundreds suffering from acute malnutrition and starvation-related symptoms, including extreme fatigue and memory loss. He confirmed there are 17,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition and that hospitals lack enough beds and medicine to cope.

Fri, Jul 18, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Officer: No Safe Places for Us to Stay in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli officer who servewd in Gaza told Yedioth Ahronoth: “There are no homes suitable for us to stay in Gaza—most are either destroyed or suspected of being booby-trapped. Many of our forces are staying inside vehicles the entire time, which makes them direct targets.”

Fri, Jul 18, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

25 Killed since Dawn, Including 5 Seeking Aid

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Gaza hospital sources reported that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and gunfire since dawn has reached 25, including five people who were attempting to collect humanitarian aid.

Fri, Jul 18, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Injured by Israeli Fire Near Aid Center in Netzarim

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that four Palestinians were wounded by Israeli forces near an aid distribution point in the Netzarim corridor, central Gaza.

Fri, Jul 18, 11:30 AM (Palestine Time)

5 Killed in Israeli Bombing on Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources confirmed the martyrdom of two young men and the injury of others in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza. Nasser Medical Complex reported three more martyrs due to Israeli fire near an aid distribution center north of Rafah. Additionally, the Baptist Hospital confirmed recovering the body of a martyr after an Israeli bombing in Al-Shaaf, east of Gaza City.

Fri, Jul 18, 11:30 AM (Palestine Time)

4 Killed in Israeli Strike on Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on Jabaliya, northern Gaza.

Fri, Jul 18, 11:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Poll: 44% of Israelis Say Continued Fighting Will Not Achieve Goals

ISRAELI MEDIA: A poll by Maariv revealed that 44% of Israelis believe continued fighting in Gaza will not achieve its objectives, while 42% think otherwise.

Fri, Jul 18, 11:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Macron Condemns Israeli Bombing of Church in Gaza

FRENCH PRESIDENCY: French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the Israeli bombing that targeted a church in Gaza, killing three and injuring about ten others. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot earlier condemned the attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church, which is under French protection.

Fri, Jul 18, 11:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Government Warns of Service Collapse Due to Israeli Tax Money Seizure

PALESTINIAN GOVERNMENT: The Palestinian government warned that health and education services in Gaza and the West Bank face imminent collapse due to Israel withholding tax revenues.

Fri, Jul 18, 11:30 AM (Palestine Time)

5 Killed and 20 Injured in Bombing on Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex reported five martyrs, including three women and a child, and over 20 injuries following Israeli shelling on displaced persons’ tents in Khan Yunis.

Fri, Jul 18, 11:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Worsens Gaza’s Humanitarian and Environmental Crisis

AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera highlighted how Sheikh Radwan pond turned into a sewage lake due to Israeli bombing, power outages, and fuel shortages, heightening health and environmental risks.

Fri, Jul 18, 1:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Patriarchal Deputy in Jerusalem: Church Bombing Only a Small Part of Gaza Tragedy

LATIN PATRIARCHATE: The deputy patriarch of the Latin Church in Jerusalem told Al Jazeera that despite the horror of the church bombing, it is only a small part of the broader suffering in Gaza, adding that Israeli claims of error are unacceptable.

Fri, Jul 18, 1:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Apologizes to Catholic Leaders for Gaza Church Strike

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli army officials apologized to Catholic Church leaders in Jerusalem and said investigations are underway to determine whether a tank shelling the church was due to a technical malfunction or human error.

