LIVE BLOG: Ansarallah Enters ‘Fourth Phase’ as More Lives Claimed in Gaza Famine – Day 660

Yemen’s Ansarallah movement has announced a military escalation in response to Israel’s continued genocide in Gaza.
Meanwhile, authorities in Gaza warned that famine is not only persisting but growing increasingly severe and inhumane. They described Israel’s limited air deliveries as “a theatrical farce” and called for an immediate lifting of the siege and opening of land crossings to bring in baby formula and food.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 59,733 and injured 144,477 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Ansarallah Announces Fourth Phase of Blockade, Targets All Ships Linked to Israel
ANSARALLAH (YAHYA SAREE):
Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group will begin the fourth phase of its blockade campaign, targeting all ships belonging to or operated by companies doing business with Israeli ports—regardless of the vessel’s nationality or route.
He said Yemen sees this escalation as a major moral and religious responsibility.
Huwaida Arraf: We Refused to Pledge Not to Enter Gaza Again
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian-American lawyer Huwaida Arraf confirmed that those on the Handala ship refused Israeli demands to sign a pledge not to enter Gaza again. She reiterated that the ship was seized unlawfully in international waters.
Israeli Army Blows Up Homes in Rafah and Gaza City
AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli military has demolished several homes in western Rafah and eastern Gaza City, according to local media.
Gaza Media Office: Famine Expanding; Aid Operations a “Farce”
GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE – GAZA:
Authorities in Gaza warned that famine is not only persisting but growing increasingly severe and inhumane.
Only 73 aid trucks entered Sunday, and most airdropped supplies were looted under Israeli observation.
They described Israel’s limited air deliveries as “a theatrical farce” and called for an immediate lifting of the siege and opening of land crossings to bring in baby formula and food.
