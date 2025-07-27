LIVE BLOG: Ansarallah Enters ‘Fourth Phase’ as More Lives Claimed in Gaza Famine – Day 660

ANSARALLAH (YAHYA SAREE):

Yemen’s Ansarallah movement has announced a military escalation in response to Israel’s continued genocide in Gaza.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group will begin the fourth phase of its blockade campaign, targeting all ships belonging to or operated by companies doing business with Israeli ports—regardless of the vessel’s nationality or route.

He said Yemen sees this escalation as a major moral and religious responsibility.