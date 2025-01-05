LIVE BLOG: Brazil: Soldier Escapes | Explosions in Tel Aviv | Strikes on Rafah – Day 457

According to Israeli media, the soldier wanted in Brazil for war crimes escaped the country and is reportedly en route to Israel.
Explosions were reported in central Israel after the Yemeni movement Ansarallah announced a military operation targeting a power station south of Tel Aviv with a hypersonic missile.
In Rafah, southern Gaza, Israeli bombardment killed at least two Palestinians and injured several others.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,064 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Artillery Shelling in Al-Sabra
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,064 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israel Blows Up Buildings in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up buildings in Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
AL-AQSA TV: the Israeli army carried out extensive bombing operations of homes in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood, in northwestern Gaza.
The Israeli government bears full responsibility for the life of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza, amid alarming indications of torture and ill-treatment since his detention in late Decemberhttps://t.co/sE2TcZwiWY
— Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) January 5, 2025
Israeli Injured in Stabbing Operation near Ramallah
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli was injured in a stabbing attack in the town of Deir Qadis, west of Ramallah.
Ansarallah Announce Targeting Power Station in Tel Aviv
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We carried out a military operation targeting a power station south of occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic missile.
Soldier Wanted in Brazil Fled the Country
ISRAELI MEDIA: The soldier wanted in Brazil is on his way to Tel Aviv. The judicial authorities in Brazil issued an urgent order to the police to arrest and investigate an Israeli soldier on charges related to his commission of crimes in Gaza, based on a criminal complaint filed by a human rights organization.
Brazil Issues First-Ever Arrest Warrant for Israeli Soldier over Gaza War Crimes
Iran May Take Extreme Steps against Tel Aviv
WALLA (citing Israeli security officials): Changes in the regional situation may push Iran to take extreme steps against Israel.
China Slams Israel for Turning Hospitals into Battlefields
AL-JAZEERA:
China attacked Israel at the United Nations and called on it to stop turning hospitals into battlefields in the Gaza Strip.
China’s UN representative Fu Cong urged Tel Aviv to strictly abide by international humanitarian law, stop attacking medical facilities, ensure the safety of medical institutions and release all their workers.
الصين تهاجم إسرائيل في الأمم المتحدة وتدعوها للتوقف عن تحويل المستشفيات إلى ساحات معارك#فيديو #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/B22EYAoOyY
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) January 5, 2025
US-British Raids on Saada
AL-MASIRAH TV: The American-British aggression launched 3 raids east of Saada city.
⭕️عاجل⭕️
العدوان الأمريكي البريطاني يشن 3 غارات شرق مدينة صعدة pic.twitter.com/ag4VelhuOd
— قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) January 5, 2025
Missile from Yemen
CHANNEL 12: One missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel.
Ballistic missile incoming from Yemen at Central Occupied Palestine
Zionist entity interceptors try to keep up pic.twitter.com/aD6jbGQCMu
— jmk (@bintmachgara) January 4, 2025
Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv Area
ISRAELI HOME FRONG COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in the greater Tel Aviv area.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Successive explosions were heard in central Israel
Artillery Shelling South of Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City, coinciding with the launching of flaring bombs.
Protesters Arrested in Tel Aviv
CHANNEL 12: The police arrested demonstrators who participated in protests in Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance.
⚡️The Israeli police have arrested several settlers demanding a prisoner exchange deal in central Tel Aviv.
Is this the ‘only democracy in the Middle East’? pic.twitter.com/NRrXwGSb3v
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 4, 2025
Lapid: Deal Must Be Completed
YAIR LAPID:
Our prisoners die every day in the cold and dampness of the tunnels, from hunger and despair.
The deal must be completed and the captive Liri Albag and all the detainees from Gaza must be returned.
Be the first to comment