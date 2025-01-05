LIVE BLOG: Brazil: Soldier Escapes | Explosions in Tel Aviv | Strikes on Rafah – Day 457

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

According to Israeli media, the soldier wanted in Brazil for war crimes escaped the country and is reportedly en route to Israel. 

Explosions were reported in central Israel after the Yemeni movement Ansarallah announced a military operation targeting a power station south of Tel Aviv with a hypersonic missile.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, Israeli bombardment killed at least two Palestinians and injured several others.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,064 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs. 

Sun, Jan 5, 12:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling in Al-Sabra

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:33 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,064 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Buildings in Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA:  The Israeli occupation forces blew up buildings in Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

AL-AQSA TV: the Israeli army carried out extensive bombing operations of homes in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood, in northwestern Gaza.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Injured in Stabbing Operation near Ramallah

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli was injured in a stabbing attack in the town of Deir Qadis, west of Ramallah.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Announce Targeting Power Station in Tel Aviv

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We carried out a military operation targeting a power station south of occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic missile.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Soldier Wanted in Brazil Fled the Country

ISRAELI MEDIA: The soldier wanted in Brazil is on his way to Tel Aviv. The judicial authorities in Brazil issued an urgent order to the police to arrest and investigate an Israeli soldier on charges related to his commission of crimes in Gaza, based on a criminal complaint filed by a human rights organization.

Brazil Issues First-Ever Arrest Warrant for Israeli Soldier over Gaza War Crimes

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran May Take Extreme Steps against Tel Aviv

WALLA (citing Israeli security officials): Changes in the regional situation may push Iran to take extreme steps against Israel.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

China Slams Israel for Turning Hospitals into Battlefields

AL-JAZEERA:

China attacked Israel at the United Nations and called on it to stop turning hospitals into battlefields in the Gaza Strip.

China’s UN representative Fu Cong urged Tel Aviv to strictly abide by international humanitarian law, stop attacking medical facilities, ensure the safety of medical institutions and release all their workers.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

US-British Raids on Saada

AL-MASIRAH TV: The American-British aggression launched 3 raids east of Saada city.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Missile from Yemen

CHANNEL 12: One missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv Area

ISRAELI HOME FRONG COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in the greater Tel Aviv area.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Successive explosions were heard in central Israel

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling South of Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City, coinciding with the launching of flaring bombs.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Protesters Arrested in Tel Aviv

CHANNEL 12: The police arrested demonstrators who participated in protests in Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance.

Sun, Jan 5, 12:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Deal Must Be Completed

YAIR LAPID:

Our prisoners die every day in the cold and dampness of the tunnels, from hunger and despair.

The deal must be completed and the captive Liri Albag and all the detainees from Gaza must be returned.

