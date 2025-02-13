LIVE BLOG: Ceasefire Crisis Moves Toward Resolution | Israeli Raids Escalate in West Bank – Day 496

February 13, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Massive destruction in the Al-Fara'a refugee camp. (Photo: via QNN)

The ceasefire crisis is nearing a resolution, with a prisoner exchange possibly taking place on Saturday, according to Palesitnian sources cited by AFP. 

Meanwhile, Israel has escalated its attacks on the occupied West Bank, with a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: We Are Committed to Gaza Ceasefire

HAMAS: Hamas stated it is not interested in the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and is committed to its full implementation, ensuring the occupation adheres to it.

Hamas in Cairo as Israeli Sources Speak of ‘Breakthrough’ in Negotiations

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Active Movement of Vehicles and Civilians on Netzarim Axis

AL-JAZEERA: Footage shows active movement of vehicles and civilians on the Netzarim axis in central Gaza despite the rugged road conditions.

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Progress Toward Resolving Gaza Ceasefire Crisis

AFP: Two Palestinian sources familiar with the negotiations reported progress that could lead to a new exchange of Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as planned.

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Strikes Palestinian Vehicle in Northern West Bank

WAFA: An Israeli drone struck a Palestinian vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Conducts Explosion Operation Southeast of Khan Yunis

AL JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out an explosion operation near the security fence in Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis.

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gvir: Netanyahu Can Implement Trump’s Plan and Achieve Absolute Victory

BEN-GVIR:

Netanyahu can implement Trump’s plan and achieve the absolute victory he promised.

If Netanyahu resumes the war, I will return to the government, and he must stop fuel and aid from entering Gaza.

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Families of Detainees Block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: Families of detainees blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, demanding the completion of the prisoner exchange deal.

Al-Quds Brigades: Netanyahu Holds the Key to Israeli Prisoners’ Fate

Thu, Feb 13, 10:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Lieberman: Phase Two Negotiations Must Begin Immediately

LIEBERMAN: If the exchange proceeds on Saturday, phase two negotiations must begin immediately, and all captives should be released in one batch.

