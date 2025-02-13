LIVE BLOG: Ceasefire Crisis Moves Toward Resolution | Israeli Raids Escalate in West Bank – Day 496

The ceasefire crisis is nearing a resolution, with a prisoner exchange possibly taking place on Saturday, according to Palesitnian sources cited by AFP.
Meanwhile, Israel has escalated its attacks on the occupied West Bank, with a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.
Hamas: We Are Committed to Gaza Ceasefire
HAMAS: Hamas stated it is not interested in the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and is committed to its full implementation, ensuring the occupation adheres to it.
Hamas in Cairo as Israeli Sources Speak of ‘Breakthrough’ in Negotiations
Active Movement of Vehicles and Civilians on Netzarim Axis
AL-JAZEERA: Footage shows active movement of vehicles and civilians on the Netzarim axis in central Gaza despite the rugged road conditions.
Progress Toward Resolving Gaza Ceasefire Crisis
AFP: Two Palestinian sources familiar with the negotiations reported progress that could lead to a new exchange of Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as planned.
Israeli Drone Strikes Palestinian Vehicle in Northern West Bank
WAFA: An Israeli drone struck a Palestinian vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin in the northern West Bank.
Israel Conducts Explosion Operation Southeast of Khan Yunis
AL JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out an explosion operation near the security fence in Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis.
In a pompous press conference with Jordan's King Abdullah, Trump spoke of the US' financial generosity with the Arabs.
Watch this!… pic.twitter.com/WBSb3zApZv
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 12, 2025
Ben Gvir: Netanyahu Can Implement Trump’s Plan and Achieve Absolute Victory
BEN-GVIR:
Netanyahu can implement Trump’s plan and achieve the absolute victory he promised.
If Netanyahu resumes the war, I will return to the government, and he must stop fuel and aid from entering Gaza.
Families of Detainees Block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: Families of detainees blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, demanding the completion of the prisoner exchange deal.
Al-Quds Brigades: Netanyahu Holds the Key to Israeli Prisoners’ Fate
Lieberman: Phase Two Negotiations Must Begin Immediately
LIEBERMAN: If the exchange proceeds on Saturday, phase two negotiations must begin immediately, and all captives should be released in one batch.
