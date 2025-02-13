LIVE BLOG: Ceasefire Crisis Moves Toward Resolution | Israeli Raids Escalate in West Bank – Day 496

AL JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out an explosion operation near the security fence in Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis.

In a pompous press conference with Jordan's King Abdullah, Trump spoke of the US' financial generosity with the Arabs. In this short video, @RamzyBaroud challenges Trump's claims, retorting that, in fact, the US, is the one that "feeds on Arab financial support".

