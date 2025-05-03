LIVE BLOG: Child Dies of Starvation amid Gaza Famine | Yemen Launches Hypersonic Missile – Day 575

Another child has died from malnutrition and dehydration at Al-Rantisi Hospital, west of Gaza City, as the UN Special Rapporteur condemned the starvation of Gazans as a disgrace to the international community.
Meanwhile, a military spokesperson for the Ansarallah group in Yemen announced that they had bombed an Israeli military target south of occupied Jaffa using a hypersonic ballistic missile, stating that the operation was carried out in support of Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,495 Palestinians and injured 118,366 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
No Protection: Israel’s Killings of Palestinian Americans Go Unpunished
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: From execution in the West Bank to political persecution at home, Palestinian Americans are being targeted on both sides of the border.
Gaza Interior Ministry: Collaborators Exploiting War to Spread Chaos
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:The Ministry of Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip has announced that individuals it described as agents of the Israeli occupation are currently working to spread chaos, taking advantage of the ongoing war of extermination.
The ministry reported the killing of a police officer and a child following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a security force pursuing a group of criminals.
Israeli Soldiers Injured Near Ramallah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Israeli occupation soldiers were injured after a military vehicle overturned during their incursion into Beit Liqya, west of Ramallah in the central West Bank.
Israeli Drones Target Nuseirat and Bureij Camps
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli Quadcopter drones opened fire in the vicinity of the electricity company in the Nuseirat camp and in the streets of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
New Fire near Jerusalem
ISRAELI MEDIA: A new fire broke out in the Modi’in settlement near occupied Jerusalem. This comes a day after fires renewed in the area.
Israeli Sources: "Difficult Security Event" in Rafah
ISRAELI MEDIA: A “difficult security event” occurred in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, in reference to an attack on the Israeli occupation army. According to Palestinian sources, occupation forces fired smoke bombs in the vicinity of Rafah.
Three Fishermen, Including Child, Injured by Israeli Navy Fire
AL-JAZEERA: Three fishermen, including a child, by Israeli navy fire in the sea, north of Gaza City.
UNICEF Spokesperson in Palestine: Dozens of Children Dying in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: UNICEF’s spokesperson in Palestine told Al Jazeera that dozens of children are dying in Gaza due to malnutrition.
He added that more than a thousand pregnant women in the Strip need immediate treatment for malnutrition and stressed the need for a rapid international mechanism to pressure Israel to allow aid into the Strip.
Palestinian Injured by Occupation Fire South of Jenin
PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the injury of a Palestinian by Israeli occupation forces’ fire near the town of Al-Zababdeh, south of Jenin city in the West Bank.
Israeli Forces Storm Aqaba Town, North of Tubas City
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces stormed the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas city in the West Bank.
Yemen’s Military Operations Intensify amid US Strikes on Yemeni Territory
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Yemen’s missile strikes on Israeli targets, including a critical facility in Haifa, escalate tensions as US airstrikes intensify against Yemen in response to its support for Gaza.
Death Toll of Aggression on Strip Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll of the aggression launched by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,495 dead and 118,366 injured since October 7, 2023.
Palestinian Child Dies from Starvation as Israeli Siege Prevents Essential Supplies
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A Palestinian child died due to malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s continued blockade.
Bride and Groom Killed Hours after Wedding in Gaza
PALESTINIAN INFORMATION CENTER: A Palestinian bride and groom, identified as Alaa Abu Al-Einein and Hala Zaarab, were killed hours after their wedding in an Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.
Two Injured in Israeli Bombing of Northern Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured in an Israeli bombing of the northern Gaza Strip.
Children Killed in Strikes, Starvation Grips Gaza under Israeli Siege
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel killed at least 28 Palestinians in airstrikes across Gaza on Saturday.
Among the dead: infants, children, and a malnourished child who died in a besieged hospital.
Tents and homes sheltering displaced families were targeted in Khan Yunis.
The blockade continues—no food, no medicine, no safety.
Ansarallah: We Bombed Israeli Target With Hypersonic Missile
ANSARALLAH: The military spokesperson for the Ansarallah group in Yemen stated that they bombed an Israeli military target south of occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile, adding that they are acting in support of Gaza, which is defending everyone.
More Than 30 Killed in Gaza since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): The number of martyrs as a result of Israeli bombing on Gaza since dawn today, Saturday, has risen to more than 30.
Director of Field Hospitals in Gaza: 53 Deaths Due to Malnutrition
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Director of Field Hospitals in the Gaza Health Ministry stated that cases of injury and death due to malnutrition are increasing, with 53 deaths in the Strip due to malnutrition since the start of the Israeli aggression.
Israeli Media: Israel Not Launching Strikes on Yemen
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted security sources as saying that Israel is not launching strikes on Yemen because the United States is doing a good job there.
UN Rapporteur: Starvation of Gazans a Disgrace to International Community
AL-JAZEERA: The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories stated that the starvation of Gazans is a disgrace to the international community, which must not allow the suffering of Gazans to continue.
Killed by Israeli Drone Fire in Zaytoun Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli drone fire in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Kuwait Hospital in Rafah: Severe Shortage of Most Medicines and Food
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah reported a severe shortage of most essential medicines and food needed for patients, adding that the Gaza Strip suffers from a severe shortage of more than 75% of essential medicines, and the ability to continue providing treatment services is at stake.
Injured by Israeli Drone Fire in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured by Israeli drone fire in the Al-Sha’af area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Demonstrations in Israel Demanding Return of Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: Demonstrations are held in front of the Israeli President’s and Knesset Speaker’s homes demanding the return of captives from Gaza.
Killed and Injured by Israeli Drone Fire That Bombed Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and a number of injured by Israeli drone fire that bombed the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis city.
Food, Water, and Fuel About to Run Out
AP: The Associated Press, quoting aid organizations in Gaza, reported that food, water, and fuel are about to run out, and the prices of the few remaining scarce materials are unaffordable.
28 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: 28 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Bodies of 9 Palestinians Recovered After Bombing of House in Sheja'iyya
AL-JAZEERA: Nine bodies were recovered after an Israeli bombing of a house in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Two Killed, Others Injured by Israeli Drone Fire Targeting Al-Daraj
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians and the injury of others by Israeli drone fire that targeted the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.
Child Dies as Result of Malnutrition and Dehydration
AL-JAZEERA: A child died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration in Al-Rantisi Hospital, west of Gaza City.
Israeli Media Reveals Reasons for Jerusalem Fires
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media discussed the incitement campaign led by Benjamin Netanyahu and ministers and members of his government coalition against Palestinians, falsely claiming they were responsible for the outbreak of fires in the forests of the Jerusalem hills. Israeli correspondents refuted Netanyahu’s, his son Yair’s, and his government ministers’ claims after investigators’ estimates revealed that the fires resulted from the negligence of Israeli hikers.
EU Commission Calls on Israel to Immediately Lift Siege on Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The European Commission called on the Israeli occupation to immediately lift the siege imposed on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter the Strip’s residents. The Commission’s spokesperson, Anwar Al-Anani, said in statements, “We are deeply concerned about humanitarian reports indicating the near depletion of food supplies that were
Israeli Army Announces Interception of Missile Launched from Yemen
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army announced early this Saturday morning the interception of a ballistic missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.
The Israeli Home Front Command said that sirens sounded in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, some settlements in the Dead Sea area, and the southern West Bank.
Israeli Airstrikes East of Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes early this Saturday morning, coinciding with artillery shelling on the eastern areas of Gaza City.
17 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Bombing on Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 17 Palestinians, including three children, were killed early this Saturday morning as a result of Israeli bombing that targeted the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
