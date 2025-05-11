LIVE BLOG: Children Killed as Israel Bombs Khan Yunis Tents | Katz Offers Reservist Perks – Day 583

HAMAS STATEMENT: The world must raise a loud “no” in the face of Netanyahu and his use of the starvation war as a weapon against children and defenseless civilians.

Preventing thousands of piled-up trucks from entering Gaza while children die of hunger is a compound war crime, affirming its support for the position of international organizations rejecting any arrangements that do not respect humanitarian principles in the entry and distribution of aid.

The positions of Arab and Islamic countries do not match the size of the disaster caused by the genocide war and the starvation crime in Gaza.