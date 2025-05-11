LIVE BLOG: Children Killed as Israel Bombs Khan Yunis Tents | Katz Offers Reservist Perks – Day 583

Nine Palestinians, including four children, were killed when Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis.
Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said he will present a comprehensive 3-billion-shekel benefits plan for reserve soldiers to the government today.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,829 and injured 119,554 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
New Toll of Victims of Aggression on Gaza
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli genocidal war has killed 52,829 Palestinians and injured 119,554 since October 7, 2023.
Hamas: Arab, Islamic Countries' Positions Do Not Match Size of Gaza Disaster
HAMAS STATEMENT: The world must raise a loud “no” in the face of Netanyahu and his use of the starvation war as a weapon against children and defenseless civilians.
Preventing thousands of piled-up trucks from entering Gaza while children die of hunger is a compound war crime, affirming its support for the position of international organizations rejecting any arrangements that do not respect humanitarian principles in the entry and distribution of aid.
The positions of Arab and Islamic countries do not match the size of the disaster caused by the genocide war and the starvation crime in Gaza.
Israeli Aircraft Bomb Islamic University Building in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft bombed the Islamic University building in Ma’an, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Resistance Fighters Strike Israeli Forces as Raids Rock Multiple Cities
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli forces carried out widespread military operations across the West Bank on Saturday, including house demolitions, arrests, and crackdowns following an armed resistance response near Jenin.
Resistance Fighters Strike Israeli Forces as Raids Rock Multiple Cities
‘We’ve Lost Hope’: Israeli Captive Pleads for End to War in New Qassam Video
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a new video showing Israeli prisoner No. 21, who appeared visibly distressed as he described the worsening condition of fellow captive No. 22.
In the video, the prisoner said they had long feared that the ongoing war would endanger their lives.
‘We’ve Lost Hope’: Israeli Captive Pleads for End to War in New Qassam Video
Killed in Shelling of Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli shelling of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Strikes Kill Displaced Palestinians as Starvation Deaths Rise in Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: At least ten Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as Israeli attacks targeted displaced families in tents and schools, while starvation claims more lives under blockade.
Israeli Strikes Kill Displaced Palestinians as Starvation Deaths Rise in Gaza
12 Killed in Israeli Bombing of Gaza Strip since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 12 Palestinians, including 5 children, have been martyred in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Gaza Medical Relief Director Issues SOS
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Medical Relief in the Gaza Strip told Al Jazeera that they are suffering from a severe shortage of medical supplies, medicines, and medical personnel, adding that the number of injured is very large, exceeding the capabilities of the medical staff and available resources.
Maariv: Ministerial Council to Meet Before Trump's Visit
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Maariv newspaper reported that the Ministerial Council (the Cabinet) will meet today before US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, amid efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.
Maariv: Trump ‘Threw Israel Under the Bus’ for Domestic Economic Stability
Katz to Present Plan to Provide Benefits to Reserve Soldiers
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated that he will present a comprehensive plan to the government today to provide benefits to reserve soldiers worth 3 billion shekels.
Decline in Number of Travelers and Flights at Ben Gurion Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA: Walla, citing sources, reported a 26% decline in the number of travelers at Ben Gurion Airport today compared to bookings due to the Yemeni missiles, and a 34% decline in the number of flights at Ben Gurion Airport today due to the Yemeni missile last week.
Economist: Death Toll in Gaza May Reach 109,000
THE ECONOMIST: The British magazine The Economist, quoting a report based on a study conducted by The Lancet, stated that the real death toll in Gaza may reach 109,000.
1,500 Palestinians Lost Sight Due to War
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that 1,500 Palestinians have lost their sight due to the war, and another 4,000 are at risk of losing it amid a shortage of medicines.
Recruitment of Two Reserve Brigades to Expand War on Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Army Radio reported the recruitment of two reserve brigades of infantry and armor with the aim of expanding the military operation in Gaza, noting that five reserve brigades have been recruited so far as part of expanding operations in Gaza.
Military Officials Concerned about Hamas Expanding Existing Tunnels in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted military officials as saying that they are concerned about Hamas expanding existing tunnels in Gaza and building new tunnels.
Increased Death Toll in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Nine Palestinians, including four children, were killed following an Israeli bombing of tents sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis.
Grieving Palestinians hold funeral prayers for victims of last night's Israeli massacre in Khan Younis. Among those killed were four children under the age of five. pic.twitter.com/J0yRrbJeKC
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2025
Euro-Med Warns of Escalating Pace of "Silent Death" in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor warned of an escalating pace of “silent death” claiming the lives of the elderly and children in the Gaza Strip.
Occupation Army Blows Up Buildings in the Strip
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings east of Gaza City and in the northern part of the Strip.
Intl Law in the Face of Genocide: Seven Takeaways from FloodGate Interview with Triestino Mariniello
Israeli Airstrikes and Artillery Shelling Target Areas Throughout Gaza Strip
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery shelling targeted the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, while occupation aircraft launched airstrikes on the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, and the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.
Five Members of One Family Killed as Israel Bombs Displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Two Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Drone Strike on the Strip
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and five others were injured in an Israeli occupation drone strike that targeted a displaced persons’ tent west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment