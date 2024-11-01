LIVE BLOG: China Supports Iran’s Right to Self-Defense | Relentless Shelling of Nuseirat – Day 392

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Beijing supports Iran’s efforts to safeguard its national security. 

Israel has been relentlessly striking the Nuseirat refugee camp, in northern Gaza, by air, sea, and land. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Nov 1, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

30 Rockets Fired from Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Karmiel and the Galilee.

Fri, Nov 1, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Israeli Shelling of Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Al Mawasi area, which houses displaced persons west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 1, 2:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Bekaa

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes raided the towns of Al-Bazaliyah and Qasr Naba in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

Fri, Nov 1, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Killed in Shejaiya

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation army’s bombing of Baghdad Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Fri, Nov 1, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Ten Palestinians Killed in Nuseirat

QNN: Ten Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the gate of a school housing displaced persons north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 1, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Soldiers in Khiam

HEZBOLLAH: Our bombed with a large barrage of rockets a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Al-Maslakh neighborhood, south of the town of Khiyam

Fri, Nov 1, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Nov 1, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

New Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the town of Al-Qalaa in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army launched a raid on the vicinity of the town of Deir Amas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army launched two raids on the outskirts of the city of Baalbek and on the town of Shamshtar in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

Fri, Nov 1, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Palestinians Killed in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed as a result of shelling by the Israeli occupation army’s artillery that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 1, 1:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese PM: Israel Rejects Proposed Solutions

LEBANESE PM: Israeli statements and diplomatic indicators confirm the stubbornness in rejecting the proposed solutions and insisting on killing.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured after an Israeli drone fired bombs at Palestinians in Sheikh Radwan Market, west of Gaza City.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Shelling in Nuseirat Continues

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army artillery shelled areas north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers are carrying out land-leveling operations in the camp.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Injured in Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three people were killed and five others were injured in an Israeli airstrike last night targeting the town of Qamatiyeh in Mount Lebanon.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids in Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched raids on several areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

China: We Support Iran's Efforts to Protect National Security

CHINESE FM: Beijing supports Iran’s efforts to safeguard its national security. The Chinese position comes amid expectations of an Iranian response to the Israeli attack last October, which targeted Iranian military sites.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Road Leading to Eilat Closed

ISRAELI MEDIA: Route 90 leading to the city of Eilat was closed after a suspected infiltration attempt from Jordan.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Captain Succumbs from Wounds Sustained in Gazza

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army announced the death of a captain in its ranks, two months after he was injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid in Yamoun, West of Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Israeli special forces stormed a house in the town.

Israeli occupation forces sent military reinforcements towards the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured when an Israeli occupation army drone fired on Palestinians in the vicinity of Halima al-Saadia School in Jabaliya al-Nazla, in northern Gaza.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Settlement on Lebanon Border

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the village of Ghajar in the eastern sector of the Israeli border with Lebanon.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Bodies Recovered from Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were recovered after they were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip last night.

 

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Bomb Israeli Positions in Rafah

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters fired a barrage of rockets at positions of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of Abu Jarad station, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Sites

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it launched six drone attacks since dawn today, targeting sites in southern and central Israel.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Missiles Crossing from Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it detected about 10 rockets crossing from Lebanon into Israel.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND:

Sirens were sounded in several towns in the Galilee, including Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

Sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strikes on Beirut

LEBANESE MEDIA: The Israeli army launched 14 raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut since midnight.

Fri, Nov 1, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Gunboats Shell Nuseirat Camp

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats are shelling the western areas of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

