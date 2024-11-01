LIVE BLOG: China Supports Iran’s Right to Self-Defense | Relentless Shelling of Nuseirat – Day 392

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Beijing supports Iran’s efforts to safeguard its national security.
Israel has been relentlessly striking the Nuseirat refugee camp, in northern Gaza, by air, sea, and land.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
30 Rockets Fired from Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Karmiel and the Galilee.
Injuries in Israeli Shelling of Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Al Mawasi area, which houses displaced persons west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids on Bekaa
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes raided the towns of Al-Bazaliyah and Qasr Naba in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.
Two Palestinians Killed in Shejaiya
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation army’s bombing of Baghdad Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Ten Palestinians Killed in Nuseirat
QNN: Ten Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the gate of a school housing displaced persons north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Soldiers in Khiam
HEZBOLLAH: Our bombed with a large barrage of rockets a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Al-Maslakh neighborhood, south of the town of Khiyam
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
New Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA:
Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the town of Al-Qalaa in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli army launched a raid on the vicinity of the town of Deir Amas in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli army launched two raids on the outskirts of the city of Baalbek and on the town of Shamshtar in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.
Three Palestinians Killed in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed as a result of shelling by the Israeli occupation army’s artillery that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Lebanese PM: Israel Rejects Proposed Solutions
LEBANESE PM: Israeli statements and diplomatic indicators confirm the stubbornness in rejecting the proposed solutions and insisting on killing.
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured after an Israeli drone fired bombs at Palestinians in Sheikh Radwan Market, west of Gaza City.
Shelling in Nuseirat Continues
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army artillery shelled areas north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers are carrying out land-leveling operations in the camp.
Killed, Injured in Lebanon
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three people were killed and five others were injured in an Israeli airstrike last night targeting the town of Qamatiyeh in Mount Lebanon.
Israeli Raids in Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched raids on several areas in the northern Gaza Strip.
China: We Support Iran's Efforts to Protect National Security
CHINESE FM: Beijing supports Iran’s efforts to safeguard its national security. The Chinese position comes amid expectations of an Iranian response to the Israeli attack last October, which targeted Iranian military sites.
Road Leading to Eilat Closed
ISRAELI MEDIA: Route 90 leading to the city of Eilat was closed after a suspected infiltration attempt from Jordan.
Israeli Captain Succumbs from Wounds Sustained in Gazza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army announced the death of a captain in its ranks, two months after he was injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid in Yamoun, West of Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Israeli special forces stormed a house in the town.
Israeli occupation forces sent military reinforcements towards the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
Injured in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured when an Israeli occupation army drone fired on Palestinians in the vicinity of Halima al-Saadia School in Jabaliya al-Nazla, in northern Gaza.
Sirens Sound in Settlement on Lebanon Border
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the village of Ghajar in the eastern sector of the Israeli border with Lebanon.
Three Bodies Recovered from Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were recovered after they were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip last night.
Al-Quds Brigades Bomb Israeli Positions in Rafah
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters fired a barrage of rockets at positions of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of Abu Jarad station, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Sites
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it launched six drone attacks since dawn today, targeting sites in southern and central Israel.
Ten Missiles Crossing from Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it detected about 10 rockets crossing from Lebanon into Israel.
Sirens Sound in Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND:
Sirens were sounded in several towns in the Galilee, including Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.
Sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.
Israeli Strikes on Beirut
LEBANESE MEDIA: The Israeli army launched 14 raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut since midnight.
Israeli Gunboats Shell Nuseirat Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats are shelling the western areas of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
