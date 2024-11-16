LIVE BLOG: Continuous Shelling of Northern Gaza | Hezbollah Targets Nahariya – Day 407

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation tanks targeted the Al-Rayyan area, northeast of Rafah city.

Israeli occupation aircraft targeted two houses in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian was killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the Al-Janina area, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.