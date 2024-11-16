LIVE BLOG: Continuous Shelling of Northern Gaza | Hezbollah Targets Nahariya – Day 407

November 16, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

People trapped in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia camps in the northern Gaza Strip have appealed for rescue after the continuous Israeli artillery shelling of their homes.

A building was directly hit in Nahariya after sirens sounded warning of infiltration by drones.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Appeals from Palestinians Trapped in Jabaliya, Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: People trapped in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia camps in the northern Gaza Strip have appealed for rescue after Israeli shelling of their homes.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Rockets Fired from Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Ten rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Western Galilee.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Power Outage in Nahariya

CHANNEL 12: Electricity was cut off in several areas in Nahariya following the sound of sirens and the drone attack.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Eilat

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with drones.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Building Directly Hit in Nahariya

CHANNEL 12: A building was directly hit in Nahariya after sirens sounded warning of infiltration by drones.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Drones Intercepted from Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: Four drones launched from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee since this morning.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

New Massacres in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation tanks targeted the Al-Rayyan area, northeast of Rafah city.

Israeli occupation aircraft targeted two houses in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian was killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the Al-Janina area, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Israeli Raids on Western Bekaa

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Labaya in the Western Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon.

Sat, Nov 16, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Nahariya, Western Galilee

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Nahariya and several towns in Western Galilee due to suspected drone infiltration.

