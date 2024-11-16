LIVE BLOG: Continuous Shelling of Northern Gaza | Hezbollah Targets Nahariya – Day 407

People trapped in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia camps in the northern Gaza Strip have appealed for rescue after the continuous Israeli artillery shelling of their homes.
A building was directly hit in Nahariya after sirens sounded warning of infiltration by drones.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Appeals from Palestinians Trapped in Jabaliya, Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: People trapped in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia camps in the northern Gaza Strip have appealed for rescue after Israeli shelling of their homes.
The Israeli occupation blows up residential blocks in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
— If this is not a genocide, so what is the definition of genocide!! pic.twitter.com/XTWFAFjx5X
— Bassem Youssef Commentary (@bassem_youssef9) November 16, 2024
Ten Rockets Fired from Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Ten rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Western Galilee.
Power Outage in Nahariya
CHANNEL 12: Electricity was cut off in several areas in Nahariya following the sound of sirens and the drone attack.
.
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Eilat
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with drones.
Building Directly Hit in Nahariya
CHANNEL 12: A building was directly hit in Nahariya after sirens sounded warning of infiltration by drones.
☀️ Multiple Rockets alerts this morning
6-8h: 1 Alert in Eilat, further Drones attack reported without sirens (from Iraq)
7-10h: 3 Rocket Alerts in Nahariya & additional ones in the sector: i believe Hezbollah is targeting gatherings of troops that are preparing for Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Z1BslLpPSb
— MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) November 16, 2024
Four Drones Intercepted from Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: Four drones launched from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee since this morning.
New Massacres in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA:
Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation tanks targeted the Al-Rayyan area, northeast of Rafah city.
Israeli occupation aircraft targeted two houses in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian was killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the Al-Janina area, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
An Israeli soldier recorded the mass demolition of Rafah's neighborhoods from the rooftop of the UNRWA headquarters, currently being used as their military command center in the city.@trackingisrael pic.twitter.com/iyxlxEkTrT
— Walid Mahmoud 🇵🇸 (@walidmahmodrouk) November 12, 2024
Two Israeli Raids on Western Bekaa
AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Labaya in the Western Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon.
Sirens Sound in Nahariya, Western Galilee
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Nahariya and several towns in Western Galilee due to suspected drone infiltration.
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Nahariya and several towns in Western Galilee due to suspected drone infiltration. pic.twitter.com/wfAFOQlDDy
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 16, 2024
Be the first to comment