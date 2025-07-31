LIVE BLOG: Daring Resistance Operation Caught on Camera as Israel’s ‘Gideon Chariots’ Ends in Failure – Day 664

A large cell of Palestinian resistance fighters ambushed Israeli forces along a military supply route in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it has begun reducing its forces in the Gaza Strip, including the withdrawal of the 98th Division.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 60,239 and injured 146,894 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Slovenia Becomes First European Country to Ban Arms Trade with Israel
SLOVENIAN GOVERNMENT: Slovenia announced it is the first European nation to ban the import, export, and transit of weapons to and from Israel. The government said it had pledged to act independently if the EU failed to take action and confirmed that further measures against the Israeli government will be introduced in the coming weeks.
Al-Qassam: We Destroyed Israeli Merkava Tank in Jabalia
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Hamas’s armed wing said its fighters destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank on Tuesday in northern Jabaliya. The group added that its members observed evacuation helicopters landing in the area.
WATCH: Hamas Ambush in Khan Yunis Reveals Growing Resistance Capabilities
Hamas: Ending Famine in Gaza is Condition for Resuming Talks
HAMAS: The group affirmed its readiness to resume negotiations immediately if aid reaches those in need and the famine in Gaza is brought to an end. Hamas stated that talks are meaningless while mass starvation continues and criticized Israel’s withdrawal from negotiations without justification.
Slovenian News Agency Confirms Arms Ban on Israel
SLOVENIAN PRESS AGENCY: The Slovenian government has imposed a ban on all arms trade with Israel, including imports, exports, and the transit of weapons through Slovenian territory.
Be the first to comment