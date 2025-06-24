LIVE BLOG: Deadly Khan Yunis ‘Complex Operation’ Undermines Netanyahu’s Premature Iran ‘Victory’ Celebration – Day 627

Palestinian resistance forces killed five Israeli soldiers and wounded 15 others in a complex ambush in southern Gaza, amid escalating operations in both Khan Yunis and Jabaliya.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed at least 86 Palestinians in the Strip, including many aid seekers.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,077 and injured 131,848 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Elderly Woman Killed by Occupation Forces in Shuafat Refugee Camp, Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian medical sources reported the death of Hajja Zahia Al-Obaidi, 66, after Israeli occupation soldiers shot her during an incursion into the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem.
إصابة مسنة بجروح خطيرة بعد إطلاق جنود الاحتلال النار عليها خلال اقتحام مخيم شعفاط بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/hWcMXyn677
Occupation Army Executes Dozens of Young Men Awaiting Aid in Netzarim Axis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media outlets reported that the “Israeli occupation army executed dozens of young men who were awaiting aid in the Netzarim axis, central Gaza Strip, and threw their bodies into a well, preventing their retrieval.”
Occupation Artillery Targets Gaza and Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that Israeli occupation artillery is intensely targeting Jabaliya Al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip and the Zeitoun neighborhood in the southeastern part of Gaza City.
The channel added that artillery shelling is also targeting the Batn Al-Sameen area and the cemeteries in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
‘Complex Ambush’: Eight Soldiers Killed, at Least 15 Wounded in Gaza
Israeli Aircraft Launch Airstrikes and Fire Belts on Shuja'iyya Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a series of airstrikes and “fire belts” (intense, concentrated bombings) around the Friday Market and along Al-Muntar and Al-Mansoura streets in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Al-Qassam Targets Merkava Tank in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shawaza IED and a Yassin 105 shell in the old licensing area south of Khan Yunis.
Heavy Artillery in Jabaliya, Zaytoun
QNN: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, and Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Israel Storms Shuafat Refugee Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces storm Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem.
Israeli occupation forces storm Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/G37E408xIJ
Artillery Shelling Targets Khan Yunis
QNN: Artillery shelling targets the Batn al-Sameen area and the cemeteries south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
One Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strike on Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others wounded tonight in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jabalia al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip, according to emergency services in Gaza.
Worshippers Return to Al-Aqsa After 12-Day Closure
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Worshippers were able to re-enter Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israeli forces kept its gates closed for 12 consecutive days.
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Palestinian resistance forces killed five Israeli soldiers and wounded 15 others in a complex ambush in southern Gaza, amid escalating operations in both Khan Yunis and Jabaliya.
