LIVE BLOG: Deal Announcement Possible Today | Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 466

Medical sources reported to Al-Jazeera that 20 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn, including 12 in Khan Yunis.
Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump told Newsmax that the deal is nearing completion.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,731 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Ben-Gvir Urges Smotrich to Resign if Deal is Made
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to inform Netanyahu they would resign together if a deal is finalized.
Deal Announcement Possible Today
JERUSALEM POST: The Jerusalem Post reported that if no last-minute changes occur, the deal could be announced today. On Monday, Axios cited a source saying Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to concessions, including withdrawal from the Philadelphi and Netzarim axes in Gaza and new terms for releasing Palestinian prisoners.
Casualties in Israeli Airstrike on Al-Daraj
AL-JAZEERA. An Israeli airstrike injured several people in Al-Daraj, east of Gaza City, one of the world’s oldest cities, founded by the Canaanites in the third millennium BCE.
Journalist Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Journalist Mohammad Al-Talmas succumbed to injuries from an Israeli strike on Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war machine has caused unprecedented losses to Palestinian journalism, destroying 88 media outlets and killing over 170 journalists, some with their families.
Trump: "Very Close to Finalizing Deal"
NEWSMAX: US President-elect Donald Trump told Newsmax: “We are very close to finalizing the deal, perhaps by the end of the week. If it doesn’t happen, there will be issues like never before.” He confirmed verbal agreements were near completion.
Israeli Media: Damage from Yemeni Missile Interception
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Israeli media reported severe damage to a home caused by fragments from the interception of a missile launched from Yemen early today.
Woman and Son Killed in Khan Younis Strike
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike killed a woman and her son in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.
Injuries during Rush to Shelters in Israel
KAN: Eleven Israelis were injured early Tuesday in a rush to shelters following a Yemeni missile launch intercepted by Israeli defenses. Four others suffered panic attacks.
Ansarallah: Ballistic Missile Hits Jaffa
ANSARALLAH SPOKESPERSON: Ansarallah’s military spokesperson announced a third strike in 12 hours, targeting Jaffa (Tel Aviv) with a ballistic missile. The group has launched missiles and drones at Israel since October 2023 in solidarity with Gaza residents, also targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Gaza Baptist Hospital Faces Severe Challenges
AL JAZEERA: Gaza’s Baptist Hospital, the only operational facility in Gaza City, is overwhelmed by the injured from ongoing Israeli bombardments. It struggles with a shortage of specialized medical staff, supplies, and fuel, risking imminent closure.
