LIVE BLOG: Deir Al-Balah Inferno | Hezbollah Targets Haifa | More Civilians Killed in Lebanon Gaza – Day 374

Israel committed a heinous massacre in Deir Al-Balah. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel carried out a heinous massacre in Deir Al-Balah, throwing incendiary bombs at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital yards and burning displaced Palestinians alive. 

Following the successful attack at the Binyamina military training camp on Sunday night, Hezbollah continued to fire rockets toward Israel. 

Several Palestinian civilians were killed in Jabaliya since dawn on Monday while an Israeli airstrike on a medical center in southern Lebanon left one killed and one wounded.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Oct 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Child Killed in Jenin

QNN: 17-year-old Rayyan Ibrahim Sayyed was just confirmed killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin, according to medical sources.

Mon, Oct 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Residents of Nabatieh, 25 Towns and Villages Ordered to Evacuate

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army called on the residents of Nabatieh and 25 towns and villages in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region to evacuate and move to the north of the Awali River.

Mon, Oct 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Nine Bodies Retrieved from Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of 9 Palestinians from different areas in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Oct 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Spain, Ireland Call for Suspension of Free Trade Agreement with Israel

SPANISH PM SANCHEZ: Spain and Ireland are calling on European Union countries to suspend the free trade agreement with Israel. Three days ago, Sanchez called on the international community to stop selling weapons to the Israeli occupation, denouncing the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL.

Mon, Oct 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Palestinians Injured in Jenin

PRCS: Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets during their raid on the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank.

Mon, Oct 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Kiryat Shmona

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets.

Mon, Oct 14, 1:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Beeka Valley

Two Israeli raids on the town of Ain Bourday in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

EU Rejects Attacks on Guterres

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF BORRELL: We strongly reject the unjustified attacks on the UN Secretary-General, and the repeated accusation of anti-Semitism against him is slanderous.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Spain Slams Attacks on UNIFIL

SPANISH FM: Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and contrary to what we expect from any UN member state.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers near Aita Al-Shaab

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers with artillery as they tried to advance towards Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon and forced them to retreat.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Heard in Netanya, Sharon Areas

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Explosions were heard in the Netanya and Sharon areas in central Israel.

Sirens sound in Netanya and dozens of surrounding towns.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Second Rocket Barrage from Lebanon

ISRAELI MEDIA: A second barrage of rockets was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Upper Galilee.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Stella Maris Naval Base

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters fired a barrage of high-quality missiles at the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Everything that Moves

GAZA’S CIVIL DEFENSE:

The occupation targets everything that moves, and there is a complete siege on the Jabaliya area.

The occupation forces fired artillery shells at the Palestinians, and the ambulance crews are unable to reach the wounded.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targeted UNRWA School Used as Polio Vaccination Site

UNRWA:

An Israeli raid on a hospital yard burned down tents of displaced people as they slept, and another night of terror was experienced by the residents of the Strip.

Another Israeli raid earlier targeted our school housing families in Nuseirat.

The targeted school was scheduled to be used today as a polio vaccination site.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Scores Killed in Jabaliya Massacre

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Scores of people were killed and wounded in a massacre in which the occupation targeted the aid distribution headquarters in Jabaliya camp, north of Gaza.

Mon, Oct 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official Says Israel Attacks Everywhere in Lebanon, Including Beirut

ISRAEL HAYOM (citing Israeli official): Israel is attacking everywhere in Lebanon, including Beirut.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Zabadin Barracks

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters shelled the Zabadani barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets and achieved a direct hit.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Killed in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ten Palestinians were killed and more than 40 were injured in an Israeli artillery bombardment that targeted an aid distribution center in Jabaliya camp.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrike on Lebanese Medical Center

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed and another was injured in an Israeli army raid on a medical center in Siddiqin, south of the country.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Haifa, Surrounding Areas

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Haifa and its surroundings after rocket launches were detected.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

More Palestinians Killed in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in Abu Rashid Pool in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Minister: UN Failed Organization

ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTER COHEN: The UN is a failed organization, and UNIFIL is a useless force. If the UN cannot help, it should at least not intervene and withdraw its personnel from the combat zones.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Number of Seriously Injured in Binyamina Explosion Rises

ISRAELI ARMY: The number of soldiers seriously injured in a drone explosion south of Haifa rises to eight.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Galilee

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Tsiphon, Matat, Dovev and Sasa in the Western Galilee.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Targets Vital Site

IRAQI RESISTANCE: Our Mujahideen hit a vital target in the Jordan Valley with drones, for the second time, today.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Bodies Arrive at Nasser Medical Complex

AL-MAYADEEN: The bodies of four Palestinians from Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah city arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fall in Haifa

ISRAELI MEDIA: Three rockets fell in the city of Haifa.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Halevi: Difficult incident.

ISRAELI CHIEF OF STAFF HERZI HALEVI (during his visit to the Golani base): We are in a state of war, and the attack on the base is difficult and the results are painful.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Rockets Fired from Lebanon towards Galilee

CHANNEL 12: Ten rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee, noting that some of them were intercepted, and others fell in open areas.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Upper, Western Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in the Upper and Western Galilee after rocket fire was detected.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Dozens of Israeli Soldiers Hospitalized

ISRAEL HAYOM: 52 soldiers are still in the hospital after the Binyamina incident, seven of them in serious condition.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Israeli Shelling of Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Jabaliya al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Oct 14, 10:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Haifa, Carmel

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Haifa and the Carmel region after rocket launches were detected.

