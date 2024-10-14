LIVE BLOG: Deir Al-Balah Inferno | Hezbollah Targets Haifa | More Civilians Killed in Lebanon Gaza – Day 374

Israel carried out a heinous massacre in Deir Al-Balah, throwing incendiary bombs at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital yards and burning displaced Palestinians alive.
Following the successful attack at the Binyamina military training camp on Sunday night, Hezbollah continued to fire rockets toward Israel.
Several Palestinian civilians were killed in Jabaliya since dawn on Monday while an Israeli airstrike on a medical center in southern Lebanon left one killed and one wounded.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Palestinian Child Killed in Jenin
QNN: 17-year-old Rayyan Ibrahim Sayyed was just confirmed killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin, according to medical sources.
QNN: 17-year-old Rayyan Ibrahim Sayyed was just confirmed killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin, according to medical sources. pic.twitter.com/YyxkkehOWU
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Residents of Nabatieh, 25 Towns and Villages Ordered to Evacuate
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army called on the residents of Nabatieh and 25 towns and villages in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region to evacuate and move to the north of the Awali River.
Nine Bodies Retrieved from Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of 9 Palestinians from different areas in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
Spain, Ireland Call for Suspension of Free Trade Agreement with Israel
SPANISH PM SANCHEZ: Spain and Ireland are calling on European Union countries to suspend the free trade agreement with Israel. Three days ago, Sanchez called on the international community to stop selling weapons to the Israeli occupation, denouncing the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL.
SPANISH PM SANCHEZ: Spain and Ireland are calling on European Union countries to suspend the free trade agreement with Israel. Three days ago, Sanchez called on the international community to stop selling weapons to the Israeli occupation, denouncing the Israeli attacks on… pic.twitter.com/fxcu0vCy1b
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Three Palestinians Injured in Jenin
PRCS: Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets during their raid on the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank.
PRCS: Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces' bullets during their raid on the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/dNgkdY3znK
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Hezbollah Targets Kiryat Shmona
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets.
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets. pic.twitter.com/Dq82iDeyWe
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Israeli Raids on Beeka Valley
Two Israeli raids on the town of Ain Bourday in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
EU Rejects Attacks on Guterres
EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF BORRELL: We strongly reject the unjustified attacks on the UN Secretary-General, and the repeated accusation of anti-Semitism against him is slanderous.
Spain Slams Attacks on UNIFIL
SPANISH FM: Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and contrary to what we expect from any UN member state.
SPANISH FM: Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and contrary to what we expect from any UN member state. pic.twitter.com/yNk6aUKRca
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers near Aita Al-Shaab
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers with artillery as they tried to advance towards Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon and forced them to retreat.
Explosions Heard in Netanya, Sharon Areas
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Explosions were heard in the Netanya and Sharon areas in central Israel.
Sirens sound in Netanya and dozens of surrounding towns.
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Explosions were heard in the Netanya and Sharon areas in central Israel.
Sirens sound in Netanya and dozens of surrounding towns. pic.twitter.com/MBpdi5QeyG
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Second Rocket Barrage from Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: A second barrage of rockets was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Upper Galilee.
Hezbollah Targets Stella Maris Naval Base
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters fired a barrage of high-quality missiles at the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa.
Israel Targets Everything that Moves
GAZA’S CIVIL DEFENSE:
The occupation targets everything that moves, and there is a complete siege on the Jabaliya area.
The occupation forces fired artillery shells at the Palestinians, and the ambulance crews are unable to reach the wounded.
Israel Targeted UNRWA School Used as Polio Vaccination Site
UNRWA:
An Israeli raid on a hospital yard burned down tents of displaced people as they slept, and another night of terror was experienced by the residents of the Strip.
Another Israeli raid earlier targeted our school housing families in Nuseirat.
The targeted school was scheduled to be used today as a polio vaccination site.
UNRWA:
An Israeli raid on a hospital yard burned down tents of displaced people as they slept, and another night of terror was experienced by the residents of the Strip.
Another Israeli raid earlier targeted our school housing families in Nuseirat.
The targeted school was… pic.twitter.com/0AQhSZpSYP
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Scores Killed in Jabaliya Massacre
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Scores of people were killed and wounded in a massacre in which the occupation targeted the aid distribution headquarters in Jabaliya camp, north of Gaza.
https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1845756247074595166
Israeli Official Says Israel Attacks Everywhere in Lebanon, Including Beirut
ISRAEL HAYOM (citing Israeli official): Israel is attacking everywhere in Lebanon, including Beirut.
Hezbollah Targets Zabadin Barracks
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters shelled the Zabadani barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets and achieved a direct hit.
Ten Killed in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ten Palestinians were killed and more than 40 were injured in an Israeli artillery bombardment that targeted an aid distribution center in Jabaliya camp.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ten Palestinians were killed and more than 40 were injured in an Israeli artillery bombardment that targeted an aid distribution center in Jabaliya camp. pic.twitter.com/BdThTvD11x
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Israeli Airstrike on Lebanese Medical Center
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed and another was injured in an Israeli army raid on a medical center in Siddiqin, south of the country.
Sirens Sound in Haifa, Surrounding Areas
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Haifa and its surroundings after rocket launches were detected.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Haifa and its surroundings after rocket launches were detected. pic.twitter.com/aiTvgtX9sJ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
More Palestinians Killed in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in Abu Rashid Pool in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in Abu Rashid Pool in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/11rLWUeo3z
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Israeli Minister: UN Failed Organization
ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTER COHEN: The UN is a failed organization, and UNIFIL is a useless force. If the UN cannot help, it should at least not intervene and withdraw its personnel from the combat zones.
Number of Seriously Injured in Binyamina Explosion Rises
ISRAELI ARMY: The number of soldiers seriously injured in a drone explosion south of Haifa rises to eight.
What Does Attack on Binyamina Tell Us about Hezbollah’s Military Capabilities – ANALYSIS
Sirens Sound in Galilee
ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Tsiphon, Matat, Dovev and Sasa in the Western Galilee.
Iraqi Resistance Targets Vital Site
IRAQI RESISTANCE: Our Mujahideen hit a vital target in the Jordan Valley with drones, for the second time, today.
IRAQI RESISTANCE: Our Mujahideen hit a vital target in the Jordan Valley with drones, for the second time, today. pic.twitter.com/G0vaXHKQz5
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Four Bodies Arrive at Nasser Medical Complex
AL-MAYADEEN: The bodies of four Palestinians from Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah city arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
AL-MAYADEEN: The bodies of four Palestinians from Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah city arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/MzVTVSmUxx
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Rockets Fall in Haifa
ISRAELI MEDIA: Three rockets fell in the city of Haifa.
Halevi: Difficult incident.
ISRAELI CHIEF OF STAFF HERZI HALEVI (during his visit to the Golani base): We are in a state of war, and the attack on the base is difficult and the results are painful.
ISRAELI CHIEF OF STAFF HERZI HALEVI (during his visit to the Golani base): We are in a state of war, and the attack on the base is difficult and the results are painful. pic.twitter.com/Vv4MvdWljR
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Ten Rockets Fired from Lebanon towards Galilee
CHANNEL 12: Ten rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee, noting that some of them were intercepted, and others fell in open areas.
Sirens Sound in Upper, Western Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in the Upper and Western Galilee after rocket fire was detected.
Dozens of Israeli Soldiers Hospitalized
ISRAEL HAYOM: 52 soldiers are still in the hospital after the Binyamina incident, seven of them in serious condition.
Two Killed in Israeli Shelling of Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Jabaliya al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Jabaliya al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/HRuAUXuxzl
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Sirens Sound in Haifa, Carmel
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Haifa and the Carmel region after rocket launches were detected.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Haifa and the Carmel region after rocket launches were detected. pic.twitter.com/DOO52VG74E
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024
Be the first to comment