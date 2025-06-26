LIVE BLOG: Despite Trump’s Ceasefire Rhetoric, Israeli Massacres Continue | Some Aid Enters Gaza – Day 629

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced on Thursday that its fighters shot an Israeli soldier near Muntar Hill, east of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City, last Monday.

Separately, on Friday, June 20, the group also reportedly destroyed two Merkava tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and a D9 military bulldozer in eastern Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, using pre-planted high-explosive landmines.