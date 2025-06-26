LIVE BLOG: Despite Trump’s Ceasefire Rhetoric, Israeli Massacres Continue | Some Aid Enters Gaza – Day 629

Despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes and shelling continued across Gaza, killing scores and targeting schools and aid lines.
Limited humanitarian aid has entered the Strip, but conditions remain catastrophic.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,259 and injured 132,459 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israel Shells Areas in Gaza City
QNN: Israeli artillery shells multiple areas in eastern Gaza City.
Palestinians Injured in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinians were reported injured as Israeli occupation forces targeted aid seekers on Salah al-Din Street in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Police Arrest Anti-War Protesters in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that seven demonstrators were arrested in Tel Aviv during protests demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza, according to Israeli media.
Netanyahu's Office: We Are Ready to Negotiate
WASHINGTON POST, citing Israeli PM’s Office: “We have agreed to the Witkoff proposal and are ready to enter negotiations,” said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Netanyahu, blaming Hamas for obstructing efforts to reach a temporary agreement.
Ben Gvir: No Justification for a Palestinian State
BEN-GVIR: “I find it hard to believe Netanyahu would repeat past mistakes and enter negotiations that would lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state,” said Itamar Ben Gvir, rejecting reported normalization talks tied to Palestinian statehood.
Smotrich Warns Netanyahu: You Have No Mandate
ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER: Bezalel Smotrich declared, “Let it be clear to Netanyahu—he has no mandate to establish a Palestinian state,” amid rumors of diplomatic deals linked to normalization.
Trump Seeks to End Netanyahu Trial as Part of Gaza Deal
KAN (citing a Netanyahu aide): Trump’s push to drop Netanyahu’s corruption trial is reportedly part of a broader effort to end the war in Gaza and pave the way for a potential pardon.
Khamenei: Israel ‘Crushed under Blows’ of Iran, US ‘Achieved Nothing’
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday declared “victory” over Israel in the recent war, saying Tel Aviv was “crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic.”
71 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn, Including Aid Seekers
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli strikes killed 71 Palestinians across the Strip today. Al-Awda Hospital reported receiving the remains of aid seekers killed in a targeted strike near Wadi Gaza.
White House: Trump Ended Iran Threat, Now Eyes Peace
WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN: “We’re advancing toward lasting peace in the Middle East without falling into endless wars. Trump has neutralized Iran’s direct threat—now the region enters a new phase of stability.”
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Forces in Khan Yunis
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The group announced mortar fire on Israeli forces near al-Khadra Mosque and al-Badaw Street in northern Khan Yunis, releasing video footage of prior sniper attacks on soldiers.
Khan Yunis Ambush Sparks Israeli Outrage as Resistance Operations Expand
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced on Thursday that its fighters shot an Israeli soldier near Muntar Hill, east of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City, last Monday.
Separately, on Friday, June 20, the group also reportedly destroyed two Merkava tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and a D9 military bulldozer in eastern Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, using pre-planted high-explosive landmines.
