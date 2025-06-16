LIVE BLOG: ‘Devastating’ Strikes Hit Tel Aviv, Haifa as Iran Vows Resilience | Scores Killed in Gaza – Day 618

Bodies pile up in the streets of Tel Aviv following Iran's retaliatory response. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least eight Israelis were killed and dozens injured in what has been described as Iran’s most powerful and destructive attack to date.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian civilians in Gaza, killing and wounding scores.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,315 and injured 128,741 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Israeli Drones Shot Down In Lorestan, Western Iran

TASNIM: Tasnim News Agency reported that three Israeli drones were shot down in the city of Malayer, Lorestan province, in western Iran, amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: We Are On The Path To Victory

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is on track to achieve two main objectives: eliminating the nuclear threat and the Iranian missile threat. He added that the Israeli Air Force is in control of Tehran’s skies, stating, “We are on the path to victory.”

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Adviser: War With Iran Costs $300 Million Per Day

THE ECONOMIST: The Economist quoted an adviser to the Israeli government saying that the daily cost of fuel and munitions in the war on Iran amounts to $300 million.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Minister: US Strike On Embassy Would Encourage American Participation

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Minister of Science said that if the US embassy in Tel Aviv were hit, it would help push Washington to later join the attack on Iran.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Erdogan And Putin Agree Diplomacy Must Prevail

TURKISH PRESIDENCY: The Turkish Presidency announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on the need to end the conflict between Iran and Israel and give diplomacy a chance as soon as possible. Erdogan reiterated that the only solution is a return to nuclear talks.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Drone Workshop Discovered In Isfahan, Four Arrested

IRANIAN AUTHORITIES: Police in Isfahan announced that security forces dismantled a drone manufacturing workshop on the outskirts of the city and arrested four individuals.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Government Temporarily Closes Tehran Stock Exchange

IRANIAN GOVERNMENT: The Iranian government said that while banks and financial institutions remain operational, the Tehran Stock Exchange has been temporarily closed to protect citizens’ financial assets.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Withdraws 98th Division From Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that the Israeli army has withdrawn the 98th Division from the Gaza Strip and redeployed it to other fronts.

Mon, Jun 16, 3:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran’s IAEA Envoy: No Justification For Non-Proliferation Commitments Under Aggression

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency said there is no justification for fulfilling non-proliferation treaty commitments while under Israeli aggression.

Mon, Jun 16, 4:50 AM (Palestine Time)

Multiple Strikes in Central Israel, Emergency Crews Deployed

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 reported that emergency teams are responding to at least four sites hit by Iranian missiles in central Israel. The mayor of Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, confirmed a missile strike on the city, reporting damage to a building and ongoing rescue operations.

Mon, Jun 16, 4:44 AM (Palestine Time)

100 Iranian Missiles Launched at Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA:  Israeli media confirmed that around 100 missiles were launched by Iran in the latest barrage. Israeli Army Radio reported that Israel’s air defenses failed to intercept at least 10 of them.

Mon, Jun 16, 4:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Missiles Hit Greater Tel Aviv, Injuries Reported

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli reports confirmed direct hits in three areas of Greater Tel Aviv and southern Israel. Witnesses reported multiple impacts, and emergency teams responded to several injury sites.

Mon, Jun 16, 4:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and elsewhere as Israel confirmed an Iranian missile assault extending from Eilat in the south to Naqoura in the north.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were reported in East Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, and near Ben Gurion Airport amid the ongoing missile barrage.

Mon, Jun 16, 4:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens across Israel as Iran Launches Nationwide Attack

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and elsewhere as Israel confirmed an Iranian missile assault extending from Eilat in the south to Naqoura in the north.

Mon, Jun 16, 4:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Air Force Intercepts Drone Headed for Eilat

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone flying toward Eilat. Earlier, multiple interceptor missiles were seen launched over the southern city.

Mon, Jun 16, 2:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Strikes Target Northeastern Tehran, Air Defenses Activated

IRANIAN MEDIA:

Fars News reported that the neighborhoods of Narmak and Lavizan in northeastern Tehran were targeted by strikes, with Iranian air defenses responding to the threats.

Tasnim News confirmed that air defense systems have been activated across the capital.

Mon, Jun 16, 2:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Millions in Shelters amid Imminent Iranian Attack

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that millions of Israelis have taken shelter as warnings of an imminent Iranian attack continue. The Home Front Command has renewed its alerts urging people to remain near protected areas.

Mon, Jun 16, 2:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Haaretz: Iranian Missile Threat Remains Active

HAARETZ: Haaretz reported that the Israeli Home Front Command reiterated its warning that the Iranian missile threat is still ongoing and advised citizens to stay near shelters. The Israeli army had earlier issued similar instructions for all residents.

Mon, Jun 16, 2:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Refuses Ceasefire Talks Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

REUTERS: An informed source told Reuters that Iran has informed mediators it will not enter ceasefire negotiations while under Israeli attack. “Iran will not pursue serious negotiations until it completes its response to Israel’s preemptive strikes,” the source said, adding, “They have made clear they won’t negotiate under fire.”

Mon, Jun 16, 2:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump: I Hope for an Agreement Between Iran and Israel

REUTERS: US President Donald Trump said the United States will continue to support Israel in defending itself. “I hope for an agreement between Iran and Israel,” he added, “but one must fight hard to reach it.”

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

US Embassy in Israel Closed on Monday

US EMBASSY: The US Embassy announced it will be closed on Monday, including its consular branches in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the embassy said: “We are currently not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing.”

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Authorities Urge Public to Stay Near Shelters

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Home Front Command instructed Israelis to remain near shelters amid warnings of possible additional Iranian missile strikes in the coming hours.

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Arrests Two Alleged Mossad Operatives Near Tehran

IRANIAN POLICE: Iranian authorities said two suspected Mossad agents were arrested in the city of Rey, south of Tehran.

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Considers Repatriating Stranded Citizens by Sea

KAN: Israel’s transport minister said the government is exploring the use of ferries from Cyprus to repatriate thousands of Israeli citizens stranded abroad after the closure of Ben Gurion Airport.

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Scores of Women and Children Killed in Tehran Strikes

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said 73 women and children were killed in three recent Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Extends Airspace Closure Until 2 PM

IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION ORGANIZATION: Iran has extended its airspace closure and suspension of flights until 2:00 PM Monday due to ongoing Israeli attacks.

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Air Defenses Down Israeli Drones over Bandar Anzali

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iranian air defenses reportedly shot down Israeli drones over the northern coastal city of Bandar Anzali.

Mon, Jun 16, 1:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Oil Ministry: No Damage to Ministry Buildings

IRANIAN OIL MINISTRY: The Oil Ministry confirmed that none of its facilities sustained damage from Israeli airstrikes over the past three days.

Sun, Jun 15, 11:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Araghchi: US and Europe Complicit in Israeli Aggression

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:

FM Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of supporting Israel’s assault on Iran and criticized European nations for taking unilateral pro-Israel positions.

He warned of global consequences and urged the IAEA Board of Governors to condemn the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He added that Iran is open to resuming diplomacy—only if Israeli attacks stop.

Sun, Jun 15, 11:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: We Stand with Iran’s Leadership and People

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades expressed full solidarity with Iran’s leadership and people, praising the country’s historical support for the Palestinian cause.

They mourned Iranian military commanders killed in the Israeli strikes and hailed Iran’s missile attacks on Israel as a heroic act that shook the occupation.

“Our people, especially in Gaza, followed with pride the blows dealt to the occupation,” the group said.

Sun, Jun 15, 11:28 PM (Palestine Time)

IRGC: Intelligence Chief Killed in Israeli Strike

IRGC: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the death of its intelligence chief, Mohammad Kazemi, and two colleagues in today’s Israeli airstrikes. The IRGC said it retaliated by targeting Israeli intelligence centers with a missile barrage.

Sun, Jun 15, 11:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: We Targeted 11 Israeli Soldiers in Khan Younis

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli foot patrol of 11 soldiers with an anti-personnel projectile in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, causing deaths and injuries among the unit.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Israeli Strike Targeted Foreign Ministry Building

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iran accused Israel of deliberately targeting a Foreign Ministry building in Tehran, injuring staff and civilians. Officials called it a war crime and part of ongoing aggression.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Redeploys Troops Over Fears of Fighter Infiltration

HAARETZ: Israel is reducing its forces in Gaza to reinforce its northern and eastern borders amid concerns of infiltration by militias from Jordan, Syria, or Hezbollah. Officials say this aims to thwart attacks on civilian and military sites.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Underground Shelters Won’t Protect Israelis

IRGC: Iranian military spokesperson said underground shelters “will not bring security” to Israelis.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Fired Around 30 Missiles in Last Barrage

ISRAELI MEDIA: Iran launched approximately 30 missiles toward Israel in its latest barrage, according to Israeli media.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Haifa Injuries Rise to 15

ISRAELI EMERGENCY SERVICES: The number of injured in Haifa following Iranian missile strikes has increased to 15.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian President Warns of Stronger Response if Attacks Continue

IRANIAN PRESIDENCY: President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran responded firmly to Israeli aggression and warned that continued attacks will be met with more painful responses.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Railway Lines in Tabriz

IRANIAN AUTHORITIES: Israel reportedly targeted railway infrastructure in Tabriz, while air defenses in the city responded to the assault.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Woman Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home near the intelligence area northwest of Gaza City.

Sun, Jun 15, 10:48 PM (Palestine Time)

11 Killed, 35 Injured in Israeli Strike Near Salah Al-Din Street

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza confirmed receiving 11 bodies and 35 wounded after an Israeli airstrike on a home behind Abdeen Hall, central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Jun 15, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Fired from Gaza Lands near Border Fence

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that a rocket launched from Gaza landed in an open area near the security fence, causing no damage or casualties.

Sun, Jun 15, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in towns surrounding the Gaza Strip following the rocket launch.

Sun, Jun 15, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Injured in Haifa After Iranian Missile Strike

ISRAELI EMERGENCY SERVICES: Seven people were injured in the Iranian missile attack on the city of Haifa, according to emergency medical services.

Sun, Jun 15, 9:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Army: We Will Strike Vital Targets in Israel

IRANIAN ARMED FORCES:

An Iranian military spokesperson said:

“We have a comprehensive bank of targets within the Zionist entity and will strike vital locations.”

“We have targeted military HQs, decision-making centers, and the homes of Zionist leaders and scientists.”

He warned Israelis to leave the occupied territories: “They will soon be uninhabitable.”

Sun, Jun 15, 9:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Preparing New Missile Launch

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The paper reported that Iran is preparing to launch a new wave of missiles toward Israel in the coming minutes.

Sun, Jun 15, 9:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Missiles Cause Fires and Injuries Across Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Iranian missiles struck multiple areas across Israel, causing injuries and fires.

Several Israelis were wounded in Haifa; emergency services are responding to three impact sites.

A missile hit a building east of Tel Aviv; another scored a direct hit in northern Israel.

Fire and rescue authorities confirmed direct hits on residential buildings in the Coastal and Southern districts.

Fires broke out in the Jerusalem and Northern districts.

Four people were injured in the Lachish region; buildings in Haifa were also damaged.

Rescuers suspect people may be trapped under rubble in northern Israel after a missile strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 9:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Missiles Hit Haifa and Tel Aviv in New Wave

ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions rocked Haifa and Tel Aviv following the latest wave of Iranian missile strikes.

 

Sun, Jun 15, 9:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Missile Hits Haifa

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Iranian missile hit the city of Haifa.

Sun, Jun 15, 9:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Large Rocket Salvo Launched toward Israel

AL-MAYADEEN: A large rocket salvo was launched from central, western Iranian provinces toward Israel.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Asks US for Help to Strike Fordow Nuclear Site

KAN (ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY): Israel has formally requested US support for a strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which is located deep within the mountains.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Air Defenses Activated in Tehran and Kermanshah

MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Iranian air defenses were activated east of Tehran to intercept hostile targets. Mehr News reported defenses were also triggered in Kermanshah, western Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Closes Airspace and Airports amid Escalation

ISRAELI CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY: Israel announced a complete shutdown of its airspace and airports as tensions with Iran escalate.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Israeli Strike on Residential Building in Tehran

IRANIAN STATE TV: At least five people were killed and others injured after an Israeli strike hit a residential building in Tehran.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Jordanian Army: Airspace Violation Meant to Drag Us Into Conflict

JORDANIAN ARMED FORCES: The Jordanian military said the violation of its airspace is seen as an attempt to drag Jordan into the ongoing conflict.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Launches New Strikes in Western Iran

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli Air Force launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting dozens of surface-to-surface missile sites in western Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Prepares for More Iranian Strikes Tonight

KAN: The Israeli army is reportedly preparing for additional Iranian missile attacks overnight.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:10 PM (Palestine Time)

US Embassy in Baghdad Warns of Possible Attacks on Americans

US EMBASSY – BAGHDAD: The US embassy in Baghdad warned of a growing threat of attacks by “foreign terrorist organizations” targeting American businesses and places frequented by US citizens.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:10 PM (Palestine Time)

US Officials: Trump Opposed Israeli Plan to Kill Khamenei

REUTERS: Two US officials told Reuters that President Trump recently opposed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Araghchi: Israel Aims to Drag Region into War

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: FM Abbas Araghchi said Israel is targeting innocent civilians and seeks to derail diplomacy and drag others into an unjust war. He called Iran’s response a calculated act of self-defense.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: We Attacked Iran Due to Imminent Threat

ABC NEWS: Netanyahu claimed Israel launched the attack on Iran due to an imminent threat involving nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. He claimed Israel destroyed underground facilities in Natanz and Isfahan and killed the IRGC’s intelligence chief. The operation, he added, will end only after eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Military Source: Gaza Now a Secondary Front

HAARETZ: A military source said Gaza and the hostage issue are now secondary to the Iran front. Diplomats said it’s difficult to assess how the war with Iran will affect Gaza negotiations.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in towns near the Gaza border amid ongoing escalation.

Sun, Jun 15, 8:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Qatar, France Call for Ceasefire in Gaza, Release of All Detainees

JOINT QATARI-FRENCH STATEMENT: Qatar and France called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all detainees, expressing support for a political solution. France also thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts.

Sun, Jun 15, 7:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Media: No Damage to Mashhad Airport

IRANIAN STATE MEDIA: Iranian state media reported that Mashhad Airport and its runway sustained no damage following the Israeli strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 7:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: We Hit Refueling Aircraft at Mashhad Airport

ISRAELI ARMY: The army said it targeted a refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport as part of its effort to gain air superiority across Iran. The strike was the longest-range operation so far—conducted 2,300 km from Israeli territory.

Sun, Jun 15, 7:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Explosion Reported in Mashhad

IRANIAN MEDIA: An explosion was reported in the Iranian city of Mashhad, according to local media.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump: US May Help Israel Eliminate Iran’s Nuclear Program

ABC NEWS: President Donald Trump said the US might intervene to help Israel eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Lavrov and Fidan Call for End to Middle East Conflict

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: In a phone call, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgent need to stop the fighting in the Middle East.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Fire Erupts in South Golan after Interceptions

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 reported that a fire broke out in the southern occupied Golan as a result of Israeli air defenses intercepting Iranian missiles.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Eight Killed in Israeli Strike on Home in Central Nuseirat Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: Eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the center of Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Air Force Bombed Iranian Navy HQ

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 reported that the Israeli Air Force reportedly struck the headquarters of Iran’s navy command.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Israelis Told to Stay near Shelters

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: New instructions were issued for residents in northern and central Israel to remain close to protected areas.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump: I’ll Broker a Deal Between Iran and Israel

US PRESIDENT: Trump said he plans to broker peace between Iran and Israel, as he claims to have done between India and Pakistan. He stated that talks are underway and predicted a peace deal “soon.”

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Shell Israeli Forces in Khan Yunis

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The armed wing of Islamic Jihad said it shelled a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles near Khuza’a, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Sun, Jun 15, 6:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Israeli Air and Artillery Strikes on South Khan Younis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense air and artillery bombardment targeted the southern areas of Khan Younis in Gaza, according to local sources.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:45 PM (Palestine Time)

New Wave of Iranian Missile Attacks Begins

TASNIM: Tasnim News Agency reported the launch of a new wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel. For its part, Israel Hayom also cited reports that a fresh barrage of rockets is en route.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Strike Targets Netanyahu’s Home and Power Plant

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that Iranian missile strikes targeted a power station in Hadera and the Netanyahu family residence in Caesarea.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Across Israel, 50 Missiles Fired from Iran

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens sounded across wide areas of Israel. A military source told Army Radio that 50 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian President Condemns Western Support for Israel

IRANIAN PRESIDENCY: President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned US and Western support for what he called Israel’s criminal actions.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Bat Yam Death Toll Rises to Seven

ISRAELI MEDIA
Seven people were confirmed dead after an Iranian missile struck a residential tower in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

742 Left Homeless by Iranian Attacks

ISRAELI WELFARE MINISTRY: The ministry reported that 742 people are homeless due to the Iranian attacks; some were moved to hotels.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gvir: Striking Iran’s Nuclear Program Was Necessary

ISRAELI MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY: Itamar Ben Gvir said attacking Iran’s nuclear program was essential and that operations will continue.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian President Warns of Painful Retaliation

IRANIAN PRESIDENCY: President Pezeshkian warned that continued Israeli attacks will provoke harsher Iranian responses.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

US Allows Departure of Staff from Israel Mission

US STATE DEPARTMENT: The department authorized the voluntary departure of dependents and some government employees from its mission in Israel.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich: War with Iran Is Unavoidable

ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER: Bezalel Smotrich said Israel is fighting an existential war with Iran to secure its future and prevent a nuclear threat.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: Iran Will Pay a Heavy Price

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: Netanyahu vowed Iran would face severe consequences for killing civilians and reaffirmed Israel’s goal to dismantle the nuclear threat.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Hezbollah Threatens US Bases over War

IRAQI HEZBOLLAH: The group threatened to target US bases if Washington intervenes in the Iran-Israel conflict and called for closing the US embassy.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Strikes Eastern Tehran

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that he army is currently conducting strikes on eastern Tehran.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Air Defenses Activated in Tehran

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian outlets confirmed air defense systems were activated in the capital amid ongoing attacks.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli President Visits Bat Yam Strike Site

ISRAELI PRESIDENCY: President Isaac Herzog visited the site of the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

US Pushing for De-Escalation Messaging

HAARETZ: A foreign source told Haaretz that the US is pushing for message exchanges between Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation, not formal mediation.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Tehran Metro Stations to Stay Open as Shelters

IRANIAN GOVERNMENT: Iran announced that metro stations in Tehran will remain open 24/7 as bomb shelters.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

385 Wounded Admitted to Israeli Hospitals in 24 Hours

ISRAELI HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals in Israel have received 385 wounded over the past 24 hours from the ongoing conflict.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombed Nuclear Facility in Isfahan

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the army bombed a nuclear facility in central Iran’s Isfahan.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Visits Iranian Strike Site in Bat Yam

ISRAELI MEDIA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the location where an Iranian missile hit Bat Yam.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Cabinet Member: Expect Bigger Strikes

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 15 reported that a cabinet source warned that upcoming Israeli responses may exceed previous operations in scale.

 

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Dead and Injured After Israeli Strike on Al-Tuffah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded when Israeli forces bombed a house in Al-Tuffah, northeast Gaza City.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

37 Palestinians Killed in Gaza since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA: Gaza medical sources report 37 Palestinians killed today, including 17 aid seekers. Nasser Hospital confirmed 10 deaths near an aid center in the south.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Targeted Israeli Tank in Khan Yunis

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The group said its fighters struck a tank near Abu Sharakh junction, south of Khan Younis, on Sunday afternoon.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 65 killed and 315 wounded in the last 24 hours. Since October 7, a total of 55,315 have been killed and 128,741 injured. Many bodies remain under rubble or in the streets.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Israeli Drone Strike on Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Sources at the Nasser Hospital reported that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Jorat al-Lout area of Khan Yunis.

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Senior Israeli Officer Killed in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli unit commander was killed during fighting in Gaza, according to the army spokesperson.

 

Sun, Jun 15, 4:28 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Snipers Hit Bulldozer Driver in Sheja’iyya

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We sniped an Israeli bulldozer driver on Al-Montar Street east of Sheja’iyya on Sunday.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

US Thought It Could Delay Israeli Strike for Hours

CNN (citing US official): By Thursday evening, the Trump administration realized it could not deter Israel from launching its attacks. Washington believed it might delay the operation by a few hours to protect its forces in the region.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

US Envoy Contacted Oman, Iran's Araghchi

CNN: US envoy Steve Witkoff directly contacted Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi last Sunday. He also reached out to Omani mediators last week to propose a new framework for a possible agreement.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Ministers Told Not to Speak About Iran

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that government ministers have been instructed not to give media interviews concerning Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Bat Yam Mayor: Death Toll Expected to Rise

BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said 6 were killed and 200 injured in the Iranian attacks and warned the death toll could increase.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Situation Serious but Expected

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth cited military officials as saying the difficult outcomes remain within their anticipated range.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Israel Preparing Major Strikes Today

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israel is preparing for a new wave of large-scale attacks on Iran today.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Alleged Mossad Agents Arrested Near Tehran

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iran arrested two individuals in Alborz Province west of Tehran, accusing them of working with Mossad to build explosives and electronic devices.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gurion Airport to Stay Closed for Third Day

ISRAELI AUTHORITIES: Ben Gurion Airport will remain shut today. No instructions have been issued to Israelis abroad to return.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Isfahan Refinery Operating Normally

IRANIAN OIL MINISTRY: The ministry confirmed that all units in the Isfahan refinery are stable and production continues without interruption.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Haifa Refinery Pipelines Damaged

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Iranian missile strikes damaged pipeline and transport lines in the Haifa refinery, according to both army radio and Israeli oil refineries.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Bazan Oil Company: Haifa Refinery Damaged by Strikes

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Bazan Petroleum confirmed damage to its refinery and infrastructure in the Haifa Bay caused by Iranian missiles.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:53 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli FM: Army Operation in Iran Will Continue

ISRAELI FM: Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the military campaign in Iran will continue, stressing there are more vital targets to hit.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Wadi Araba over Drone Infiltration

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that sirens sounded in Wadi Araba warning of a suspected drone infiltration.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Katz: We Will Strike All Sites in Iran

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “We will strike all sites in Iran and continue to deplete Tehran’s nuclear and weapons capabilities everywhere.”

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Closes Airspace to Civil Aviation

TRANSPORT AND FOREIGN MINISTRIES: A joint statement said Israeli airspace is closed to civilian flights based on security directives.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strike Targets Defense Site in Isfahan

ISFAHAN PROVINCE: A senior security official in Isfahan reported that an Israeli strike targeted a Ministry of Defense site in the province.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Elkin: Agreement with Iran Possible After Missile Threat Addressed

SRAELI MINISTER ZEEV ELKIN: Minister Elkin said there is a possibility of reaching a new agreement with Iran once the missile threat is handled.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strike Hits Shiraz

IRANIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted areas in Shiraz, southern Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel: We Hit 11 Sites Including Nuclear Facilities

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT: Israel says it inflicted heavy damage on 11 targets, including nuclear facilities, missile platforms, and power stations, emphasizing that offense is the best defense.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

IRGC Commander: Iran’s Strikes Will Intensify

IRGC – KHATAM AL-ANBIYA BASE:An Iranian military commander said their operations against Israel will continue and become more destructive.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Urges Evacuation of Iran’s Nuclear Sites

ISRAELI ARMY: The army called for the evacuation of all nuclear and weapons-related facilities in Iran, urging immediate compliance.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Araghchi: Our Response Is Legitimate and Will Continue

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s strikes are legitimate under international law. He accused Israel and the US of seeking to derail diplomacy and warned against expanding conflict in the Gulf.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Hayom: Thousands of Tel Aviv Buildings Lack Shelters

ISRAEL HAYOM: Sources say tens of thousands of old buildings in Tel Aviv have no shelters. About 40% of residents live in non-compliant structures.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Six Dead, 180 Injured in Bat Yam and South Tel Aviv

AYALON POLICE COMMAND: Israeli police reported 6 dead, 180 injured, and 7 missing in Iranian strikes on Bat Yam and southern Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian MP: Time to Strike Dimona

IRANIAN MEDIA: A member of the national security committee called for an attack on the Dimona nuclear reactor, citing Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Weizmann Institute Damaged in Iranian Strikes

WEIZMANN INSTITUTE: Facilities at the institute in Rehovot were damaged by Iranian missile fire last night.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

US Embassy Tells Staff to Shelter in Place

US EMBASSY – ISRAEL: The US embassy instructed its employees and their families to stay in place until further notice.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Tehran Refinery Still Operating

IRNA: Iran’s state news agency said the Tehran refinery continues to function, with no disruption in fuel production or distribution.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Asks for New System to Identify Missing

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli authorities are working to approve a new system to help police identify missing persons.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Response Will Continue

IRANIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN: Iran will continue military operations against Israel as long as its armed forces deem necessary.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Extends Airspace Closure

IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION: Iran extended its airspace closure until 3 p.m. local time.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Last Night Was Extremely Difficult

YAIR LAPID: Lapid described the Iranian barrage as deadly and said the night was extremely difficult for Israel.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Hits Missile Infrastructure in Western Iran

ISRAELI ARMY: The army said it completed a wave of strikes targeting missile launch and storage infrastructure in western Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Bat Yam Rises to Six

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of fatalities from missile strikes in Bat Yam has risen to 6, according to local reports.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Civil Defense: Last Night Was Hard

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Authorities said the night was extremely difficult, and rescue operations continue in Bat Yam.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: We Hit Sensitive Enemy Targets

ANSARALLAH: The Ansarallah military spokesman stated that the group carried out a coordinated strike with Iran on sensitive Israeli targets in Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Northern Israel over Drone Infiltration

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded across northern Israel amid fears of drone infiltration.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Shuts Schools, Factories amid Escalation

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Authorities closed schools, educational institutions, and factories due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump: We Had No Role in Iran Attack

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Trump denied US involvement in the Israeli attack on Iran, saying he is open to brokering peace but warned of massive retaliation if attacked.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Channel 14: Israeli Ops Against Iran May Last Weeks

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israeli and US officials said Israeli operations in Iran could continue for weeks. Israel launched a broad offensive on Friday; Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Over 20 Missing Under Rubble in Bat Yam

BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said more than 20 people are missing under rubble; 61 buildings were damaged, six of which will be demolished.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in North Due to Enemy Aircraft

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in northern Israel due to infiltration by hostile aircraft.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Dead, 204 Injured in Bat Yam

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A witness described the destruction in Bat Yam as “massive” following an Iranian missile strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Mass Casualty Event in Bat Yam

ISRAEL HAYOM: A large number of injuries reported in Bat Yam following missile strikes.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries Rise to 240 in Central Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that missile strikes in central Israel have injured 240 people, with dozens trapped under rubble.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Barak: We Face a Long, Painful Test

FORMER PM EHUD BARAK: Barak said Israel achieved significant results in its strikes on Iran but warned of a long and painful challenge ahead.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Imposes Gag Order on Four Incidents

ISRAELI MEDIA: The military censor imposed a gag order on four incidents that occurred overnight.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Central Israel Reach 207

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that the number of wounded in central Israel rose to 207 after missile strikes.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Dead, 140 Injured in Bat Yam and Rehovot

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: At least 4 people were killed and 140 injured in missile strikes on Bat Yam and Rehovot.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Some Iranian Missiles Had 1.5-Ton Warheads

FARS NEWS AGENCY: Some Iranian missiles that struck Tel Aviv were equipped with 1.5-ton warheads.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Emergency Teams Set Up Mortuary Stations

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that emergency teams established stations near a destroyed building in Bat Yam to handle fatalities.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed, over 50 Injured while Waiting for Aid in Rafah

PALESTINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICES: Two people were killed and over 50 injured after Israeli forces opened fire on aid seekers in western Rafah.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Northern Gaza by Israeli Fire

AL-JAZEERA: According to sources at Al-Shifa Hospital, seven Palestinians were killed in Beit Lahia and Al-Tuwam by Israeli army fire.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed while Waiting for Food Aid in Gaza

WAFA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured while waiting for aid near Nuseirat and Khan Yunis. The total death toll since May due to aid point shootings exceeds 100.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The army confirmed the death of a soldier from the Kfir Brigade in southern Gaza.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah to Newsweek: We Will Keep Fighting Israel

NEWSWEEK: An Ansarallah source told Newsweek that their forces will continue missile and drone operations against Israel.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Missile Launched from Yemen toward Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile was launched from Yemen at Israel in tandem with Iran’s offensive.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Senior Israeli Officers Injured in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 13 reported that two high-ranking Israeli intelligence officers were injured during clashes in southern Gaza on Saturday.

Sun, Jun 15, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: We Ambushed Israeli Soldiers in Khan Yunis

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters ambushed Israeli soldiers east of Khan Younis, inflicting casualties.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Civil Defense: Massive Damage in Bat Yam

ISRAELI CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli Civil Defense reported extensive destruction in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, following Iranian missile strikes.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

35 Missing After Missile Hit in Bat Yam

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an estimated 35 people are missing following the impact of an Iranian missile in Bat Yam.

 

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

136 Wounded in Bat Yam, South of Tel Aviv

KAN: Israeli authorities announced that the number of injured in Bat Yam has risen to 136.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Bat Yam Declared Mass Casualty Site

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Bat Yam has been declared a mass casualty site. Emergency crews have been deployed to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

US: No Plans for Direct Military Involvement with Israel

AL-JAZEERA: A US official told Al-Jazeera that the United States does not intend to engage in direct military operations alongside Israel targeting Iranian nuclear sites. Washington still hopes for Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

3 Killed, 125 Wounded in Bat Yam and Rehovot

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli emergency services reported that three people were killed and 125 injured due to Iranian missile strikes in the cities of Bat Yam and Rehovot.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

People Trapped at Weizmann Institute After Strike

ISRAELI MEDIA: Individuals are trapped inside buildings at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot following an Iranian missile strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Woman Killed by Missile in Bat Yam

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that a woman was killed in Bat Yam as a result of an Iranian missile strike.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

20 Injured as Missile Hits Building in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: 20 Israelis were reported injured after a missile struck a building in Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Critically Injured in Rehovot

ISRAELI MEDIA: Four people were critically injured when a missile landed in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv.

Sun, Jun 15, 5:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Missiles Cause Widespread Damage Across Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: Iran launched a major missile strike on Israel, targeting Tel Aviv and surrounding cities. Multiple Israeli news outlets and authorities confirmed over 130 injuries, significant destruction in Bat Yam and Rehovot, and ongoing rescue efforts. Sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Negev and Eilat, amid reports of additional drone and missile threats.

