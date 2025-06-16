At least eight Israelis were killed and dozens injured in what has been described as Iran’s most powerful and destructive attack to date.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian civilians in Gaza, killing and wounding scores.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,315 and injured 128,741 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Three Israeli Drones Shot Down In Lorestan, Western Iran
TASNIM: Tasnim News Agency reported that three Israeli drones were shot down in the city of Malayer, Lorestan province, in western Iran, amid ongoing Israeli attacks.
Netanyahu: We Are On The Path To Victory
ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is on track to achieve two main objectives: eliminating the nuclear threat and the Iranian missile threat. He added that the Israeli Air Force is in control of Tehran’s skies, stating, “We are on the path to victory.”
Israeli Adviser: War With Iran Costs $300 Million Per Day
THE ECONOMIST: The Economist quoted an adviser to the Israeli government saying that the daily cost of fuel and munitions in the war on Iran amounts to $300 million.
Israeli Minister: US Strike On Embassy Would Encourage American Participation
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Minister of Science said that if the US embassy in Tel Aviv were hit, it would help push Washington to later join the attack on Iran.
Erdogan And Putin Agree Diplomacy Must Prevail
TURKISH PRESIDENCY: The Turkish Presidency announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on the need to end the conflict between Iran and Israel and give diplomacy a chance as soon as possible. Erdogan reiterated that the only solution is a return to nuclear talks.
Drone Workshop Discovered In Isfahan, Four Arrested
IRANIAN AUTHORITIES: Police in Isfahan announced that security forces dismantled a drone manufacturing workshop on the outskirts of the city and arrested four individuals.
Iranian Government Temporarily Closes Tehran Stock Exchange
IRANIAN GOVERNMENT: The Iranian government said that while banks and financial institutions remain operational, the Tehran Stock Exchange has been temporarily closed to protect citizens’ financial assets.
Israeli Army Withdraws 98th Division From Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that the Israeli army has withdrawn the 98th Division from the Gaza Strip and redeployed it to other fronts.
Iran’s IAEA Envoy: No Justification For Non-Proliferation Commitments Under Aggression
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency said there is no justification for fulfilling non-proliferation treaty commitments while under Israeli aggression.
Multiple Strikes in Central Israel, Emergency Crews Deployed
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 reported that emergency teams are responding to at least four sites hit by Iranian missiles in central Israel. The mayor of Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, confirmed a missile strike on the city, reporting damage to a building and ongoing rescue operations.
100 Iranian Missiles Launched at Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media confirmed that around 100 missiles were launched by Iran in the latest barrage. Israeli Army Radio reported that Israel’s air defenses failed to intercept at least 10 of them.
Iranian Missiles Hit Greater Tel Aviv, Injuries Reported
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli reports confirmed direct hits in three areas of Greater Tel Aviv and southern Israel. Witnesses reported multiple impacts, and emergency teams responded to several injury sites.
Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and elsewhere as Israel confirmed an Iranian missile assault extending from Eilat in the south to Naqoura in the north.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were reported in East Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, and near Ben Gurion Airport amid the ongoing missile barrage.
Sirens across Israel as Iran Launches Nationwide Attack
ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and elsewhere as Israel confirmed an Iranian missile assault extending from Eilat in the south to Naqoura in the north.
Israeli Air Force Intercepts Drone Headed for Eilat
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone flying toward Eilat. Earlier, multiple interceptor missiles were seen launched over the southern city.
Strikes Target Northeastern Tehran, Air Defenses Activated
IRANIAN MEDIA:
Fars News reported that the neighborhoods of Narmak and Lavizan in northeastern Tehran were targeted by strikes, with Iranian air defenses responding to the threats.
Tasnim News confirmed that air defense systems have been activated across the capital.
Israeli Media: Millions in Shelters amid Imminent Iranian Attack
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that millions of Israelis have taken shelter as warnings of an imminent Iranian attack continue. The Home Front Command has renewed its alerts urging people to remain near protected areas.
Haaretz: Iranian Missile Threat Remains Active
HAARETZ: Haaretz reported that the Israeli Home Front Command reiterated its warning that the Iranian missile threat is still ongoing and advised citizens to stay near shelters. The Israeli army had earlier issued similar instructions for all residents.
Iran Refuses Ceasefire Talks Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes
REUTERS: An informed source told Reuters that Iran has informed mediators it will not enter ceasefire negotiations while under Israeli attack. “Iran will not pursue serious negotiations until it completes its response to Israel’s preemptive strikes,” the source said, adding, “They have made clear they won’t negotiate under fire.”
Trump: I Hope for an Agreement Between Iran and Israel
REUTERS: US President Donald Trump said the United States will continue to support Israel in defending itself. “I hope for an agreement between Iran and Israel,” he added, “but one must fight hard to reach it.”
US Embassy in Israel Closed on Monday
US EMBASSY: The US Embassy announced it will be closed on Monday, including its consular branches in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
In a statement, the embassy said: “We are currently not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing.”
Israeli Authorities Urge Public to Stay Near Shelters
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Home Front Command instructed Israelis to remain near shelters amid warnings of possible additional Iranian missile strikes in the coming hours.
Iran Arrests Two Alleged Mossad Operatives Near Tehran
IRANIAN POLICE: Iranian authorities said two suspected Mossad agents were arrested in the city of Rey, south of Tehran.
Israel Considers Repatriating Stranded Citizens by Sea
KAN: Israel’s transport minister said the government is exploring the use of ferries from Cyprus to repatriate thousands of Israeli citizens stranded abroad after the closure of Ben Gurion Airport.
Iran: Scores of Women and Children Killed in Tehran Strikes
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said 73 women and children were killed in three recent Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.
Iran Extends Airspace Closure Until 2 PM
IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION ORGANIZATION: Iran has extended its airspace closure and suspension of flights until 2:00 PM Monday due to ongoing Israeli attacks.
Iranian Air Defenses Down Israeli Drones over Bandar Anzali
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iranian air defenses reportedly shot down Israeli drones over the northern coastal city of Bandar Anzali.
Iranian Oil Ministry: No Damage to Ministry Buildings
IRANIAN OIL MINISTRY: The Oil Ministry confirmed that none of its facilities sustained damage from Israeli airstrikes over the past three days.
Araghchi: US and Europe Complicit in Israeli Aggression
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:
FM Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of supporting Israel’s assault on Iran and criticized European nations for taking unilateral pro-Israel positions.
He warned of global consequences and urged the IAEA Board of Governors to condemn the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
He added that Iran is open to resuming diplomacy—only if Israeli attacks stop.
Al-Qassam: We Stand with Iran’s Leadership and People
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades expressed full solidarity with Iran’s leadership and people, praising the country’s historical support for the Palestinian cause.
They mourned Iranian military commanders killed in the Israeli strikes and hailed Iran’s missile attacks on Israel as a heroic act that shook the occupation.
“Our people, especially in Gaza, followed with pride the blows dealt to the occupation,” the group said.
IRGC: Intelligence Chief Killed in Israeli Strike
IRGC: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the death of its intelligence chief, Mohammad Kazemi, and two colleagues in today’s Israeli airstrikes. The IRGC said it retaliated by targeting Israeli intelligence centers with a missile barrage.
Al-Qassam: We Targeted 11 Israeli Soldiers in Khan Younis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli foot patrol of 11 soldiers with an anti-personnel projectile in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, causing deaths and injuries among the unit.
Iran: Israeli Strike Targeted Foreign Ministry Building
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iran accused Israel of deliberately targeting a Foreign Ministry building in Tehran, injuring staff and civilians. Officials called it a war crime and part of ongoing aggression.
Israel Redeploys Troops Over Fears of Fighter Infiltration
HAARETZ: Israel is reducing its forces in Gaza to reinforce its northern and eastern borders amid concerns of infiltration by militias from Jordan, Syria, or Hezbollah. Officials say this aims to thwart attacks on civilian and military sites.
Iran: Underground Shelters Won’t Protect Israelis
IRGC: Iranian military spokesperson said underground shelters “will not bring security” to Israelis.
Iran Fired Around 30 Missiles in Last Barrage
ISRAELI MEDIA: Iran launched approximately 30 missiles toward Israel in its latest barrage, according to Israeli media.
Haifa Injuries Rise to 15
ISRAELI EMERGENCY SERVICES: The number of injured in Haifa following Iranian missile strikes has increased to 15.
Iranian President Warns of Stronger Response if Attacks Continue
IRANIAN PRESIDENCY: President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran responded firmly to Israeli aggression and warned that continued attacks will be met with more painful responses.
Israel Bombs Railway Lines in Tabriz
IRANIAN AUTHORITIES: Israel reportedly targeted railway infrastructure in Tabriz, while air defenses in the city responded to the assault.
Palestinian Woman Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home near the intelligence area northwest of Gaza City.
11 Killed, 35 Injured in Israeli Strike Near Salah Al-Din Street
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza confirmed receiving 11 bodies and 35 wounded after an Israeli airstrike on a home behind Abdeen Hall, central Gaza Strip.
Rocket Fired from Gaza Lands near Border Fence
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that a rocket launched from Gaza landed in an open area near the security fence, causing no damage or casualties.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in towns surrounding the Gaza Strip following the rocket launch.
Seven Injured in Haifa After Iranian Missile Strike
ISRAELI EMERGENCY SERVICES: Seven people were injured in the Iranian missile attack on the city of Haifa, according to emergency medical services.
Iranian Army: We Will Strike Vital Targets in Israel
IRANIAN ARMED FORCES:
An Iranian military spokesperson said:
“We have a comprehensive bank of targets within the Zionist entity and will strike vital locations.”
“We have targeted military HQs, decision-making centers, and the homes of Zionist leaders and scientists.”
He warned Israelis to leave the occupied territories: “They will soon be uninhabitable.”
Iran Preparing New Missile Launch
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The paper reported that Iran is preparing to launch a new wave of missiles toward Israel in the coming minutes.
Iranian Missiles Cause Fires and Injuries Across Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Iranian missiles struck multiple areas across Israel, causing injuries and fires.
Several Israelis were wounded in Haifa; emergency services are responding to three impact sites.
A missile hit a building east of Tel Aviv; another scored a direct hit in northern Israel.
Fire and rescue authorities confirmed direct hits on residential buildings in the Coastal and Southern districts.
Fires broke out in the Jerusalem and Northern districts.
Four people were injured in the Lachish region; buildings in Haifa were also damaged.
Rescuers suspect people may be trapped under rubble in northern Israel after a missile strike.
Missiles Hit Haifa and Tel Aviv in New Wave
ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions rocked Haifa and Tel Aviv following the latest wave of Iranian missile strikes.
Iranian Missile Hits Haifa
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Iranian missile hit the city of Haifa.
Large Rocket Salvo Launched toward Israel
AL-MAYADEEN: A large rocket salvo was launched from central, western Iranian provinces toward Israel.
Israel Asks US for Help to Strike Fordow Nuclear Site
KAN (ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY): Israel has formally requested US support for a strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which is located deep within the mountains.
Air Defenses Activated in Tehran and Kermanshah
MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Iranian air defenses were activated east of Tehran to intercept hostile targets. Mehr News reported defenses were also triggered in Kermanshah, western Iran.
Israel Closes Airspace and Airports amid Escalation
ISRAELI CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY: Israel announced a complete shutdown of its airspace and airports as tensions with Iran escalate.
Five Killed in Israeli Strike on Residential Building in Tehran
IRANIAN STATE TV: At least five people were killed and others injured after an Israeli strike hit a residential building in Tehran.
Jordanian Army: Airspace Violation Meant to Drag Us Into Conflict
JORDANIAN ARMED FORCES: The Jordanian military said the violation of its airspace is seen as an attempt to drag Jordan into the ongoing conflict.
Israel Launches New Strikes in Western Iran
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli Air Force launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting dozens of surface-to-surface missile sites in western Iran.
Israeli Army Prepares for More Iranian Strikes Tonight
KAN: The Israeli army is reportedly preparing for additional Iranian missile attacks overnight.
US Embassy in Baghdad Warns of Possible Attacks on Americans
US EMBASSY – BAGHDAD: The US embassy in Baghdad warned of a growing threat of attacks by “foreign terrorist organizations” targeting American businesses and places frequented by US citizens.
US Officials: Trump Opposed Israeli Plan to Kill Khamenei
REUTERS: Two US officials told Reuters that President Trump recently opposed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Araghchi: Israel Aims to Drag Region into War
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: FM Abbas Araghchi said Israel is targeting innocent civilians and seeks to derail diplomacy and drag others into an unjust war. He called Iran’s response a calculated act of self-defense.
Netanyahu: We Attacked Iran Due to Imminent Threat
ABC NEWS: Netanyahu claimed Israel launched the attack on Iran due to an imminent threat involving nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. He claimed Israel destroyed underground facilities in Natanz and Isfahan and killed the IRGC’s intelligence chief. The operation, he added, will end only after eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
Israeli Military Source: Gaza Now a Secondary Front
HAARETZ: A military source said Gaza and the hostage issue are now secondary to the Iran front. Diplomats said it’s difficult to assess how the war with Iran will affect Gaza negotiations.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in towns near the Gaza border amid ongoing escalation.
Qatar, France Call for Ceasefire in Gaza, Release of All Detainees
JOINT QATARI-FRENCH STATEMENT: Qatar and France called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all detainees, expressing support for a political solution. France also thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts.
Iranian Media: No Damage to Mashhad Airport
IRANIAN STATE MEDIA: Iranian state media reported that Mashhad Airport and its runway sustained no damage following the Israeli strike.
Israeli Army: We Hit Refueling Aircraft at Mashhad Airport
ISRAELI ARMY: The army said it targeted a refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport as part of its effort to gain air superiority across Iran. The strike was the longest-range operation so far—conducted 2,300 km from Israeli territory.
Explosion Reported in Mashhad
IRANIAN MEDIA: An explosion was reported in the Iranian city of Mashhad, according to local media.
Trump: US May Help Israel Eliminate Iran’s Nuclear Program
ABC NEWS: President Donald Trump said the US might intervene to help Israel eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
Lavrov and Fidan Call for End to Middle East Conflict
RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: In a phone call, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgent need to stop the fighting in the Middle East.
Fire Erupts in South Golan after Interceptions
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 reported that a fire broke out in the southern occupied Golan as a result of Israeli air defenses intercepting Iranian missiles.
Eight Killed in Israeli Strike on Home in Central Nuseirat Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: Eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the center of Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.
Israeli Air Force Bombed Iranian Navy HQ
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 reported that the Israeli Air Force reportedly struck the headquarters of Iran’s navy command.
Israelis Told to Stay near Shelters
ISRAELI HOME FRONT: New instructions were issued for residents in northern and central Israel to remain close to protected areas.
Trump: I’ll Broker a Deal Between Iran and Israel
US PRESIDENT: Trump said he plans to broker peace between Iran and Israel, as he claims to have done between India and Pakistan. He stated that talks are underway and predicted a peace deal “soon.”
Al-Quds Brigades Shell Israeli Forces in Khan Yunis
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The armed wing of Islamic Jihad said it shelled a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles near Khuza’a, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Heavy Israeli Air and Artillery Strikes on South Khan Younis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense air and artillery bombardment targeted the southern areas of Khan Younis in Gaza, according to local sources.
New Wave of Iranian Missile Attacks Begins
TASNIM: Tasnim News Agency reported the launch of a new wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel. For its part, Israel Hayom also cited reports that a fresh barrage of rockets is en route.
Iranian Strike Targets Netanyahu’s Home and Power Plant
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that Iranian missile strikes targeted a power station in Hadera and the Netanyahu family residence in Caesarea.
Sirens Across Israel, 50 Missiles Fired from Iran
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens sounded across wide areas of Israel. A military source told Army Radio that 50 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel.
Iranian President Condemns Western Support for Israel
IRANIAN PRESIDENCY: President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned US and Western support for what he called Israel’s criminal actions.
Bat Yam Death Toll Rises to Seven
ISRAELI MEDIA
Seven people were confirmed dead after an Iranian missile struck a residential tower in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.
742 Left Homeless by Iranian Attacks
ISRAELI WELFARE MINISTRY: The ministry reported that 742 people are homeless due to the Iranian attacks; some were moved to hotels.
Ben Gvir: Striking Iran’s Nuclear Program Was Necessary
ISRAELI MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY: Itamar Ben Gvir said attacking Iran’s nuclear program was essential and that operations will continue.
Iranian President Warns of Painful Retaliation
IRANIAN PRESIDENCY: President Pezeshkian warned that continued Israeli attacks will provoke harsher Iranian responses.
US Allows Departure of Staff from Israel Mission
US STATE DEPARTMENT: The department authorized the voluntary departure of dependents and some government employees from its mission in Israel.
Smotrich: War with Iran Is Unavoidable
ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER: Bezalel Smotrich said Israel is fighting an existential war with Iran to secure its future and prevent a nuclear threat.
Netanyahu: Iran Will Pay a Heavy Price
ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: Netanyahu vowed Iran would face severe consequences for killing civilians and reaffirmed Israel’s goal to dismantle the nuclear threat.
Iraqi Hezbollah Threatens US Bases over War
IRAQI HEZBOLLAH: The group threatened to target US bases if Washington intervenes in the Iran-Israel conflict and called for closing the US embassy.
Israeli Army Strikes Eastern Tehran
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that he army is currently conducting strikes on eastern Tehran.
Air Defenses Activated in Tehran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian outlets confirmed air defense systems were activated in the capital amid ongoing attacks.
Israeli President Visits Bat Yam Strike Site
ISRAELI PRESIDENCY: President Isaac Herzog visited the site of the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam.
US Pushing for De-Escalation Messaging
HAARETZ: A foreign source told Haaretz that the US is pushing for message exchanges between Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation, not formal mediation.
Tehran Metro Stations to Stay Open as Shelters
IRANIAN GOVERNMENT: Iran announced that metro stations in Tehran will remain open 24/7 as bomb shelters.
385 Wounded Admitted to Israeli Hospitals in 24 Hours
ISRAELI HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals in Israel have received 385 wounded over the past 24 hours from the ongoing conflict.
Israel Bombed Nuclear Facility in Isfahan
ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the army bombed a nuclear facility in central Iran’s Isfahan.
Netanyahu Visits Iranian Strike Site in Bat Yam
ISRAELI MEDIA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the location where an Iranian missile hit Bat Yam.
Israeli Cabinet Member: Expect Bigger Strikes
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 15 reported that a cabinet source warned that upcoming Israeli responses may exceed previous operations in scale.
Dead and Injured After Israeli Strike on Al-Tuffah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded when Israeli forces bombed a house in Al-Tuffah, northeast Gaza City.
37 Palestinians Killed in Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: Gaza medical sources report 37 Palestinians killed today, including 17 aid seekers. Nasser Hospital confirmed 10 deaths near an aid center in the south.
Al-Qassam Targeted Israeli Tank in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The group said its fighters struck a tank near Abu Sharakh junction, south of Khan Younis, on Sunday afternoon.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 65 killed and 315 wounded in the last 24 hours. Since October 7, a total of 55,315 have been killed and 128,741 injured. Many bodies remain under rubble or in the streets.
Four Killed in Israeli Drone Strike on Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Sources at the Nasser Hospital reported that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Jorat al-Lout area of Khan Yunis.
Senior Israeli Officer Killed in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli unit commander was killed during fighting in Gaza, according to the army spokesperson.
Al-Qassam Snipers Hit Bulldozer Driver in Sheja’iyya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We sniped an Israeli bulldozer driver on Al-Montar Street east of Sheja’iyya on Sunday.
US Thought It Could Delay Israeli Strike for Hours
CNN (citing US official): By Thursday evening, the Trump administration realized it could not deter Israel from launching its attacks. Washington believed it might delay the operation by a few hours to protect its forces in the region.
US Envoy Contacted Oman, Iran's Araghchi
CNN: US envoy Steve Witkoff directly contacted Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi last Sunday. He also reached out to Omani mediators last week to propose a new framework for a possible agreement.
Israeli Ministers Told Not to Speak About Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that government ministers have been instructed not to give media interviews concerning Iran.
Bat Yam Mayor: Death Toll Expected to Rise
BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said 6 were killed and 200 injured in the Iranian attacks and warned the death toll could increase.
Israeli Army: Situation Serious but Expected
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth cited military officials as saying the difficult outcomes remain within their anticipated range.
Israeli Media: Israel Preparing Major Strikes Today
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israel is preparing for a new wave of large-scale attacks on Iran today.
Two Alleged Mossad Agents Arrested Near Tehran
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iran arrested two individuals in Alborz Province west of Tehran, accusing them of working with Mossad to build explosives and electronic devices.
Ben Gurion Airport to Stay Closed for Third Day
ISRAELI AUTHORITIES: Ben Gurion Airport will remain shut today. No instructions have been issued to Israelis abroad to return.
Iran: Isfahan Refinery Operating Normally
IRANIAN OIL MINISTRY: The ministry confirmed that all units in the Isfahan refinery are stable and production continues without interruption.
Haifa Refinery Pipelines Damaged
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Iranian missile strikes damaged pipeline and transport lines in the Haifa refinery, according to both army radio and Israeli oil refineries.
Bazan Oil Company: Haifa Refinery Damaged by Strikes
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Bazan Petroleum confirmed damage to its refinery and infrastructure in the Haifa Bay caused by Iranian missiles.
Israeli FM: Army Operation in Iran Will Continue
ISRAELI FM: Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the military campaign in Iran will continue, stressing there are more vital targets to hit.
Sirens in Wadi Araba over Drone Infiltration
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that sirens sounded in Wadi Araba warning of a suspected drone infiltration.
Katz: We Will Strike All Sites in Iran
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “We will strike all sites in Iran and continue to deplete Tehran’s nuclear and weapons capabilities everywhere.”
Israel Closes Airspace to Civil Aviation
TRANSPORT AND FOREIGN MINISTRIES: A joint statement said Israeli airspace is closed to civilian flights based on security directives.
Israeli Strike Targets Defense Site in Isfahan
ISFAHAN PROVINCE: A senior security official in Isfahan reported that an Israeli strike targeted a Ministry of Defense site in the province.
Elkin: Agreement with Iran Possible After Missile Threat Addressed
SRAELI MINISTER ZEEV ELKIN: Minister Elkin said there is a possibility of reaching a new agreement with Iran once the missile threat is handled.
Israeli Strike Hits Shiraz
IRANIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted areas in Shiraz, southern Iran.
Israel: We Hit 11 Sites Including Nuclear Facilities
ISRAELI GOVERNMENT: Israel says it inflicted heavy damage on 11 targets, including nuclear facilities, missile platforms, and power stations, emphasizing that offense is the best defense.
IRGC Commander: Iran’s Strikes Will Intensify
IRGC – KHATAM AL-ANBIYA BASE:An Iranian military commander said their operations against Israel will continue and become more destructive.
Israeli Army Urges Evacuation of Iran’s Nuclear Sites
ISRAELI ARMY: The army called for the evacuation of all nuclear and weapons-related facilities in Iran, urging immediate compliance.
Araghchi: Our Response Is Legitimate and Will Continue
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s strikes are legitimate under international law. He accused Israel and the US of seeking to derail diplomacy and warned against expanding conflict in the Gulf.
Israel Hayom: Thousands of Tel Aviv Buildings Lack Shelters
ISRAEL HAYOM: Sources say tens of thousands of old buildings in Tel Aviv have no shelters. About 40% of residents live in non-compliant structures.
Six Dead, 180 Injured in Bat Yam and South Tel Aviv
AYALON POLICE COMMAND: Israeli police reported 6 dead, 180 injured, and 7 missing in Iranian strikes on Bat Yam and southern Tel Aviv.
Iranian MP: Time to Strike Dimona
IRANIAN MEDIA: A member of the national security committee called for an attack on the Dimona nuclear reactor, citing Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Weizmann Institute Damaged in Iranian Strikes
WEIZMANN INSTITUTE: Facilities at the institute in Rehovot were damaged by Iranian missile fire last night.
US Embassy Tells Staff to Shelter in Place
US EMBASSY – ISRAEL: The US embassy instructed its employees and their families to stay in place until further notice.
Tehran Refinery Still Operating
IRNA: Iran’s state news agency said the Tehran refinery continues to function, with no disruption in fuel production or distribution.
Israel Asks for New System to Identify Missing
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli authorities are working to approve a new system to help police identify missing persons.
Iran: Response Will Continue
IRANIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN: Iran will continue military operations against Israel as long as its armed forces deem necessary.
Iran Extends Airspace Closure
IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION: Iran extended its airspace closure until 3 p.m. local time.
Lapid: Last Night Was Extremely Difficult
YAIR LAPID: Lapid described the Iranian barrage as deadly and said the night was extremely difficult for Israel.
Israel Hits Missile Infrastructure in Western Iran
ISRAELI ARMY: The army said it completed a wave of strikes targeting missile launch and storage infrastructure in western Iran.
Death Toll in Bat Yam Rises to Six
ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of fatalities from missile strikes in Bat Yam has risen to 6, according to local reports.
Israeli Civil Defense: Last Night Was Hard
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Authorities said the night was extremely difficult, and rescue operations continue in Bat Yam.
Ansarallah: We Hit Sensitive Enemy Targets
ANSARALLAH: The Ansarallah military spokesman stated that the group carried out a coordinated strike with Iran on sensitive Israeli targets in Tel Aviv.
Sirens in Northern Israel over Drone Infiltration
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded across northern Israel amid fears of drone infiltration.
Israel Shuts Schools, Factories amid Escalation
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Authorities closed schools, educational institutions, and factories due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Trump: We Had No Role in Iran Attack
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Trump denied US involvement in the Israeli attack on Iran, saying he is open to brokering peace but warned of massive retaliation if attacked.
Channel 14: Israeli Ops Against Iran May Last Weeks
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that Israeli and US officials said Israeli operations in Iran could continue for weeks. Israel launched a broad offensive on Friday; Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks.
Over 20 Missing Under Rubble in Bat Yam
BAT YAM MUNICIPALITY: The mayor said more than 20 people are missing under rubble; 61 buildings were damaged, six of which will be demolished.
Sirens Sound in North Due to Enemy Aircraft
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in northern Israel due to infiltration by hostile aircraft.
Four Dead, 204 Injured in Bat Yam
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A witness described the destruction in Bat Yam as “massive” following an Iranian missile strike.
Mass Casualty Event in Bat Yam
ISRAEL HAYOM: A large number of injuries reported in Bat Yam following missile strikes.
Injuries Rise to 240 in Central Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that missile strikes in central Israel have injured 240 people, with dozens trapped under rubble.
Barak: We Face a Long, Painful Test
FORMER PM EHUD BARAK: Barak said Israel achieved significant results in its strikes on Iran but warned of a long and painful challenge ahead.
Israel Imposes Gag Order on Four Incidents
ISRAELI MEDIA: The military censor imposed a gag order on four incidents that occurred overnight.
Injuries in Central Israel Reach 207
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that the number of wounded in central Israel rose to 207 after missile strikes.
Four Dead, 140 Injured in Bat Yam and Rehovot
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: At least 4 people were killed and 140 injured in missile strikes on Bat Yam and Rehovot.
Some Iranian Missiles Had 1.5-Ton Warheads
FARS NEWS AGENCY: Some Iranian missiles that struck Tel Aviv were equipped with 1.5-ton warheads.
Emergency Teams Set Up Mortuary Stations
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that emergency teams established stations near a destroyed building in Bat Yam to handle fatalities.
Two Killed, over 50 Injured while Waiting for Aid in Rafah
PALESTINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICES: Two people were killed and over 50 injured after Israeli forces opened fire on aid seekers in western Rafah.
Seven Killed in Northern Gaza by Israeli Fire
AL-JAZEERA: According to sources at Al-Shifa Hospital, seven Palestinians were killed in Beit Lahia and Al-Tuwam by Israeli army fire.
Three Killed while Waiting for Food Aid in Gaza
WAFA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured while waiting for aid near Nuseirat and Khan Yunis. The total death toll since May due to aid point shootings exceeds 100.
Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The army confirmed the death of a soldier from the Kfir Brigade in southern Gaza.
Ansarallah to Newsweek: We Will Keep Fighting Israel
NEWSWEEK: An Ansarallah source told Newsweek that their forces will continue missile and drone operations against Israel.
Missile Launched from Yemen toward Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile was launched from Yemen at Israel in tandem with Iran’s offensive.
Two Senior Israeli Officers Injured in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 13 reported that two high-ranking Israeli intelligence officers were injured during clashes in southern Gaza on Saturday.
Al-Qassam: We Ambushed Israeli Soldiers in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters ambushed Israeli soldiers east of Khan Younis, inflicting casualties.
Israeli Civil Defense: Massive Damage in Bat Yam
ISRAELI CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli Civil Defense reported extensive destruction in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, following Iranian missile strikes.
35 Missing After Missile Hit in Bat Yam
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an estimated 35 people are missing following the impact of an Iranian missile in Bat Yam.
136 Wounded in Bat Yam, South of Tel Aviv
KAN: Israeli authorities announced that the number of injured in Bat Yam has risen to 136.
Bat Yam Declared Mass Casualty Site
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Bat Yam has been declared a mass casualty site. Emergency crews have been deployed to rescue those trapped under the rubble.
US: No Plans for Direct Military Involvement with Israel
AL-JAZEERA: A US official told Al-Jazeera that the United States does not intend to engage in direct military operations alongside Israel targeting Iranian nuclear sites. Washington still hopes for Iran to return to the negotiating table.
3 Killed, 125 Wounded in Bat Yam and Rehovot
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli emergency services reported that three people were killed and 125 injured due to Iranian missile strikes in the cities of Bat Yam and Rehovot.
People Trapped at Weizmann Institute After Strike
ISRAELI MEDIA: Individuals are trapped inside buildings at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot following an Iranian missile strike.
Woman Killed by Missile in Bat Yam
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported that a woman was killed in Bat Yam as a result of an Iranian missile strike.
20 Injured as Missile Hits Building in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: 20 Israelis were reported injured after a missile struck a building in Tel Aviv.
Four Critically Injured in Rehovot
ISRAELI MEDIA: Four people were critically injured when a missile landed in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv.
Iranian Missiles Cause Widespread Damage Across Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Iran launched a major missile strike on Israel, targeting Tel Aviv and surrounding cities. Multiple Israeli news outlets and authorities confirmed over 130 injuries, significant destruction in Bat Yam and Rehovot, and ongoing rescue efforts. Sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Negev and Eilat, amid reports of additional drone and missile threats.
