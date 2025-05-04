LIVE BLOG: ‘Direct Impact’ at Ben Gurion | Demolitions in Rafah | Israeli Soldiers Fled on Oct 7 – Day 576

A missile launched from Yemen made a direct impact near Ben Gurion Airport, as US-supplied THAAD and Israel’s Arrow missile defense systems reportedly failed to intercept it.
Meanwhile, a new investigation confirms that Israeli soldiers fled the Zikim base on October 7, 2023, avoiding confrontation with advancing Palestinian fighters.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,495 Palestinians and injured 118,366 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Body Recovered From Beit Hanoun
AL-JAZEERA: The body of a Palestinian who was bombed by an Israeli drone was found in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu to Hold Meeting with Katz regarding Ben Gurion Targeting
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Times of Israel newspaper quoted officials as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a phone meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and other officials after the targeting of Ben Gurion Airport.
Islamic Jihad Praises Targeting of Ben Gurion Airport
ISLAMIC JIHAD STATEMENT: The Islamic Jihad Movement praised the qualitative strike carried out by the Yemeni armed forces and the targeting of Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in the heart of occupied Jaffa.
22 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: 22 Palestinians were killed in continuous Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Wizz Air Suspends Flights to Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: The newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the global airline Wizz Air has suspended its flights to Israel until Tuesday.
Hamas Praises Yemen's Strikes
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas saluted Yemen, its people, and its leadership for continuing the path of victory and support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are subjected to genocide, and affirmed its full solidarity with Yemen in the face of the brutal American-Zionist aggression
Abu Obeida: Glory to Yemen
ABU OBEIDA STATEMENT:
“Glory to Yemen, Palestine’s counterpart, as it continues its defiance of the most powerful forces of injustice and refuses to be broken despite the aggression it faces.
“Glory to Yemen, which is escalating its attacks on the heart of the Zionist entity, surpassing the most advanced systems in the world.”
Killed, Injured in Bombing of Nuseirat Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian woman was killed and six others were injured, including children, as a result of Israel’s targeting a house belonging to the Abu Huwayshel family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel to 'Respond Forcefully' to Targeting of Ben Gurion Airport
YEMENI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted security sources as saying that Israel will respond forcefully to the targeting of Ben Gurion Airport. An Israeli official stated, “After the targeting that affected Ben Gurion Airport, we do not consider ourselves bound by any restrictions.”
Israeli Soldiers Killed in Booby-Trapped Tunnel as Army Expands War
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Two Israeli soldiers were killed when a booby-trapped tunnel detonated in Rafah, southern Gaza, as Israel intensifies its assault on the Strip.
Israeli Soldiers Killed in Booby-Trapped Tunnel as Army Expands War
Netanyahu Holds Security Consultations after Failed Yemeni Missile Interception
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Maariv newspaper reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding security consultations after the failure to intercept the missile from Yemen.
A ballistic missile fired from Yemen made a direct impact at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/9OiOc5leCq
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 4, 2025
Ansarallah Announces Targeting of Ben Gurion Airport
ANSARALLAH: The military spokesperson for the Ansar Allah group, Yahya Saree’, stated that they carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa area, warning international airlines against heading to Ben Gurion Airport because it is unsafe.
🚨BREAKING: Statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the targeting of “Ben Gurion Airport” in occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile that successfully hit its target, and a “vital target” in occupied Ashkelon, along with a renewed warning to international… pic.twitter.com/MYsrBrhoie
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 4, 2025
International Airlines Cancel Flights to Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Switzerland and Austria have canceled their flights to Israel in the coming hours. Additionally, both the German Lufthansa and the European airline announced the suspension of their flights to Tel Aviv today.
Israeli Security Cabinet Meeting Canceled
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Walla website reported the cancellation of the security cabinet meeting due to the launch of the missile from Yemen.
Yemeni Missile Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Bypassing US-Israeli Defenses
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The missile strike, which injured at least eight and caused major flight disruptions, has triggered a wave of political and military fallout inside Israel.
Yemeni Missile Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Bypassing US-Israeli Defenses
Israeli Ambulance: 8 Injured in Bombing of Ben Gurion Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA: The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Israeli ambulance services as reporting that the number of injured following the fall of the Yemeni missile at Ben Gurion Airport has risen to 8.
Katz: Whoever Strikes Us, We Will Strike Them Sevenfold
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted Defense Minister Israel Katz as saying, “Whoever strikes us, we will strike them sevenfold.”
Air Traffic Suspended at Ben Gurion Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Israeli Channel 12 reported that incoming and outgoing flights from Ben Gurion Airport were halted after a Yemeni missile fell on it. It added that the Yemeni missile bypassed 4 layers of air defense and fell in the heart of the airport, resulting in a crater 25 meters deep.
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation announced the temporary suspension of train traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport station and on lines heading to Jerusalem.
Gantz: Iran is the One Launching Missiles at Israel
BENNY GANTZ: The leader of Israel’s opposition National Unity party, Benny Gantz, stated that Iran is the one launching ballistic missiles at the State of Israel, and it must bear responsibility. He added that the launching of missiles at the State of Israel should lead to a harsh response against Tehran.
Failure to Intercept Yemeni Missile Launched at Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Israel Army Radio quoted a security official as saying that the American THAAD and Arrow missile defense systems apparently failed to intercept a Yemeni missile.
The radio added that the security leadership is very concerned about the failure to repel the Yemeni missile that targeted Ben Gurion Airport.
Israeli Channel 13 reported that the command of the army’s air defense systems opened an investigation following the fall of a Yemeni missile at Ben Gurion Airport.
🚨 Israeli media: US-made THAAD and Arrow missile systems reportedly failed to intercept a Yemeni missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport.
🔻 Army Radio says Israeli security officials are “very concerned.”
🔻 Channel 13: Air defense command has launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/eUarb5p8Ml
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 4, 2025
UNRWA: Situation in Gaza Beyond Imagination
UNRWA: The situation in Gaza is beyond imagination, and concerted efforts are needed to prevent this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching unprecedented levels.
Maariv: Israel Heading Towards Elections Due to Haredi Draft Crisis
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Maariv newspaper quoted a senior Haredi official as saying that Israel is heading towards elections against the backdrop of the Haredi draft crisis.
Two Killed in Gaza in Israeli Bombing of Khan Yunis and Beit Hanoun
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians succumbed to their injuries from previous Israeli bombings of Khan Yunis and Beit Hanoun.
Reserve Soldiers in Israeli Army Evading Service
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted reserve soldiers as saying that the army asked tens of thousands of reserve soldiers a few days ago to begin preparing to return to fighting in Gaza. A large number of soldiers have recently been evading military service and looking for excuses.
Two Israeli Soldiers Injured during Clashes in Gaza Strip
ISRAELI MEDIA: Two soldiers were injured during clashes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning.
Israeli Army Reveals Its Failure in October 7 Events in Zikim
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Haaretz newspaper reported that the Israeli army published its investigation into the events of October 7 at Zikim beach, revealing that its soldiers failed in their defensive tasks. It added that the escape of Golani soldiers from confronting Palestinain fighters on Zikim beach was one of the biggest failures of October 7.
Israeli Army Fails to Punish Soldiers Who Fled Hamas Fighters
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the Israeli army failed to punish soldiers from the Golani Brigade who fled from confronting Hamas fighters on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Officer and Soldier Killed in Tunnel Explosion in Rafah
ISRAELI ARMY:
The Israeli army announced the death of an officer and a soldier from the elite unit of the Engineering Corps as a result of the explosion of a tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Channel 12 quoted sources as saying that the soldiers’ deaths in Rafah occurred due to the explosion of a tunnel shaft they were inspecting in a building.
Israeli Army Calls Up Tens of Thousands of Reserve Forces
ISRAELI ARMY: The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Israeli military officials as saying that the army has begun sending out tens of thousands of reserve duty call-up orders.
New US Airstrikes on Yemen
ANSARALLAH: US warplanes renewed their targeting of the Majzar district in Marib governorate, central Yemen, with 3 airstrikes.
Israeli Army Carries Out Demolition Operations in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is carrying out demolition operations of residential buildings in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Over a Dr Dre track IDF war criminals make a "funny" video of themselves blowing up a school, a medical center, and a care facility for people with Down syndrome in Rafah, southern Gaza.
This is literally a laugh for them as kids starve to death.
pic.twitter.com/doN7vA8LgT
— Daniel Lambert (@dlLambo) May 3, 2025
US Defense Secretary to Visit Israel Next Week
US MEDIA: The American website Axios quoted Israeli officials as saying that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit Israel on May 12, where he will meet with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Slow Death Awaits Thousands of Palestinian Prisoners in Occupation Jails
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society stated that thousands of detainees in Israeli occupation prisons face “slow killing operations.” It added that the occupation’s prison camps have turned into torture arenas for Palestinian prisoners.
‘When Medicine Runs Out’: The Silent Suffering of Gaza’s Sick and Wounded
Israeli Confirmation Regarding Netanyahu-Walz Coordination on Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing informed sources, confirmed the accuracy of the Washington Post report regarding coordination between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Walz, concerning the Iranian issue.
The Washington Post had reported, citing two sources, that Walz angered President Donald Trump as the US National Security Advisor appeared to adopt Netanyahu’s conviction that the time had come for a military strike against Iran.
The Washington Post stated that officials in the Trump administration considered that Walz attempted to tip the scales in favor of military action and that he was working in close coordination with the Israelis.
Be the first to comment