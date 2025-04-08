Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah, and various areas in northern Gaza were targeted in the latest Israeli airstrikes, killing scores of Palestinians and wounding many more.
The ongoing massacres come amid reports of disappointment—and even shock—within Israel over indications that US President Donald Trump may be willing to strike a deal with Iran, even at Tel Aviv’s expense.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,752 Palestinians and injured 115,475 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Palestinian Woman Killed near Ariel Settlement
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a Palestinian woman near the Ariel settlement in the northern West Bank, claiming she tried to carry out a stabbing attack. A Palestinian woman was killed by the occupation forces’ bullets near the Ariel settlement in the northern West Bank.
Death Toll of Journalists Rises to 211
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The death toll of journalists has risen to 211 after the martyrdom of journalist Ahmed Mansour. We call on all media institutions in the world to condemn the occupation’s systematic crimes against journalists in the Strip.
11 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 11 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Nablus Brigade Engages in Fierce Battles With Occupation Forces
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Nablus Brigade of Al-Quds Brigades reported intense clashes with Israeli forces around the Old City, targeting them with gunfire. Sources also confirmed confrontations between Palestinians and occupation forces in Nablus, northern West Bank.
Hamas Condemns PA’s Arrest of Gaza Solidarity Protesters
AL-JAZEERA: Hamas denounced the Palestinian Authority’s arrest of participants in pro-Gaza marches in the West Bank, calling it repression that serves Israeli interests. The group urged Palestinians to reject such measures and continue resistance.
Channel 12: Court Session on Bar’s Dismissal Halted Amid Clashes
AL-JAZEERA: Israel’s Supreme Court suspended a hearing on a petition against Ronen Bar’s dismissal after disruptions in the courtroom. Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen and other security officials attended in support of Bar.
5 Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beit Lahia Home
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, killed five and injured others.
UN: 400,000 Displaced in Gaza since War Resumed
AL-JAZEERA: Nearly 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza since Israel renewed attacks, with no safety provisions. The UN held Israel accountable as the occupying power.
Israeli Broadcaster: Netanyahu’s D.C. Trip Ended Suspiciously
AL-JAZEERA: Netanyahu’s Washington visit concluded abruptly without progress in negotiations or tariff reductions, raising suspicions.
No One Safe in Gaza: Occupation Targets Food Distribution Centers
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces struck a food aid center in Khan Younis, killing civilians, including children, amid relentless bombardment.
CNN: Evidence Debunks Israel’s Claim on Rafah Medics
CNN: CNN’s analysis of footage contradicts Israel’s narrative about attacking medics in Rafah. A former US military expert confirmed gunfire sounds, and autopsies revealed bullet wounds.
Sole Survivor of ‘Paramedics Massacre’ in Rafah Exposes Israeli War Crime
60 Killed in Gaza Since Monday Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): The death toll from Israeli strikes rose to 60, including journalist Ahmed Mansour, who died after an attack on a press tent at Nasser Hospital.
US Launches New Airstrikes in Yemen
AL-JAZEERA: Yemeni media reported US strikes targeting areas in Sanaa, Al-Hudaydah (Kamaran Island), and Marib.
Israeli Shelling Hits Northern Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Artillery fire struck northern Rafah, southern Gaza, amid escalating attacks.
Israeli Forces Raid Qalqilya
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli troops stormed Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.
Israeli forces shelled the eastern Gaza neighborhoods of Shejayea and Zaytoun. pic.twitter.com/eJCqFhXHJl
Israeli Shelling Targets Shejayia and Zeitoun
AL-JAZEERA: Eastern Gaza neighborhoods, Shejayea and Zaytoun, were shelled by Israeli forces.
