LIVE BLOG: Drone from Lebanon Hits Netanyahu’s Home | Hundreds Killed in Gaza | Rocket Barrage from Lebanon – Day 379

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that at least a drone launched from Lebanon directly hit Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea. According to the office, Netanyahu and his wife were not in their residence, but military censorship is banning the publication of news.
The Director of Health in Gaza, Dr. Munir al-Barsh, said that the situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic and the bodies of more than 450 Palestinians arrived at the hospitals.
Dozens of rockets were launched towards Haifa, its bay and over 20 locations in northern Israel.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,500 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,546 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Merkava in Jabaliya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our forces destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank by detonating a highly explosive device in the Tel Al-Zaatar area, east of Jabalia camp.
Israelis Injured in Haifa, Shlomi
ISRAELI MEDIA:
More than 20 rockets were fired towards the Krayot area in Haifa Bay.
Two people were injured and several others suffered panic attacks following the shelling of Kiryat Ata, northeast of Haifa.
An Israeli was injured when a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a building in the town of Shlomi, northern Israel.
Direct Hits in Northern Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Direct hits were reported on buildings in Haifa as a result of the latest rocket barrage launched from Lebanon.
Sirens Sound in Haifa, 20 Locations in Norhtern Israel
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the city of Haifa, its bay, and about 20 locations in northern Israel.
Four Palestinians Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in the bombing of a car in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Large Explosion in Ceasarea
ISRAELI MEDIA: The explosion of the drone at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea caused a huge noise.
Israel Confirms Netanyahu's Home Targeted
ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: A drone was launched from Lebanon and directly hit Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea.
Netanyahu Was Not Home
CHANNEL 12 (citing source in Netanyahu’s office): The prime minister and his wife were not at their home in Caesarea at the time of the explosion.
Two Killed in Kamal Adwan Hospital Square
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital Square in northern Gaza.
More than 450 Bodies Arrived at Hospitals
GAZA HEALTH DIRECTOR AL-BARSH:
The situation is catastrophic in hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.
The bodies of more than 450 martyrs arrived at the hospitals, and our estimates indicate 500 martyrs.
GAZA HEALTH DIRECTOR AL-BARSH:
The situation is catastrophic in hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.
Military Censorship on Drone Targeting Netanyahu's Home
ISRAELI MEDIA: Military censorship is banning the publication of news of the targeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea, even though everyone knows about it.
Qassam Brigades Carry Out Two Operations in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted a military bulldozer with a tandem missile and detonated a Shawaaz bomb in a Merkava while it was pulling the targeted bulldozer west of Jabaliya.
Iran: Anyone Who Supports Israel Will Be Held Accountable
IRANIAN FM: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, referring to the United States, that anyone who knows “how and when Israel will attack Iran” will be held accountable.
Third Drone in a Week
MAARIV: For the third time in about a week, a drone launched from Lebanon has succeeded in reaching deep inside Israel.
One Killed at Kamal Adwan Hospital
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed and a number of people were injured when the occupation forces bombed the entrance to the Kamal Adwan Hospital laboratory in the northern Gaza Strip.
