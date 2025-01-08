LIVE BLOG: Drone Strike in Tubas | Six Massacres in Gaza | Hospitals Out of Service – Day 460

Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tamoun in Tubas, in northern West Bank.
Meanwhile in Gaza, the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis has halted all health services – except for intensive care and operations departments – due to a worsening fuel crisis.
In the last 24 hours, Israeli forces have carried out six massacres in Gaza, killing at least 51 Palestinians and wounding 78.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,936 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,274 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
45,936 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,274 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Two Children Killed in Tubas
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tamoun in Tubas, in northern West Bank.
الشــهيد الطفل حمزة عمار بشارات أحد شهداء القصف على بلدة طمون جنوب طوباس. pic.twitter.com/4nI7R81p8F
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 8, 2025
Three Palestinians Killed in Tubas
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army radio announced the killing of three Palestinians in an airstrike on Tamoun in Tubas, in northern West Bank.
Nasser Hospital Out of Service
NASSER HOSPITAL IN KHAN YUNIS: Health services have stopped, except for intensive care and operations departments, due to the fuel crisis.
Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike on a school housing displaced people in Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Dua gadis kecil asal Jabalia Al Balad, Gaza: Samaa dan Talia, syahid akibat rumahnya dibom teroris Zionis. 😭
Pergilah yang tenang, wahai adik! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J9FmJq50q1
— Mas Gres (@erlanishere) January 8, 2025
Four Bodies, Including Infant's, Recovered in Bureij
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of four Palestinians, including an infant, were recovered after an Israeli bombardment of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Ben-Gvir Criticizes Exchange Deal
BEN-GVIR: If the news is true that Israel will agree to a 6-week ceasefire in exchange for a list of the kidnapped, then this is bankruptcy.
Heavy Raids near Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: Intensive Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
UN experts horrified by blatant disregard for health rights in #Gaza following deadly raid on Kamal Adwan hospital and the arbitrary arrest & detention of its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya.https://t.co/TLsuL5oCw1 pic.twitter.com/NopvQHhSrI
— UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) January 2, 2025
Families of Israeli Detainees Demonstrate in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of detainees in Gaza are closing a street in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal to release their sons.
Gaza Health Ministry Warns of Disaster Hitting Hospitals
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned again of a real disaster that is threatening hospitals, oxygen stations, medicine refrigerators, and nurseries in all health facilities remaining in operation in the Strip, due to the depletion of fuel.
Dr. Abu Safiya's Mother Dies
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The mother of the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, died due to a heart attack.
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya's mom died today of a broken heart after Israel kidnapped her son & has been severely torturing him at the infamous "Sde Teiman" camp.
Israel also murdered her grandson, Ibrahim, in October. pic.twitter.com/Gz3qEwg8g9
— Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) January 8, 2025
Renewed Clashes in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed armed clashes were reported between Resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority security forces around Jenin camp.
Killed, Wounded in Sheikh Radwan
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
تغطية صحفية: شهيد رضيع وجرحى ومفقودين في قصف الاحتلال منزلاً لعائلة كلاب في حي الشيخ رضوان بمدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/ngBl7iDw7T
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 8, 2025
Killed, Wounded in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on a residential apartment in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
