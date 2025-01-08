LIVE BLOG: Drone Strike in Tubas | Six Massacres in Gaza | Hospitals Out of Service – Day 460

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The mother of the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, died due to a heart attack.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya's mom died today of a broken heart after Israel kidnapped her son & has been severely torturing him at the infamous "Sde Teiman" camp.

Israel also murdered her grandson, Ibrahim, in October. pic.twitter.com/Gz3qEwg8g9

— Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) January 8, 2025