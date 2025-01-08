LIVE BLOG: Drone Strike in Tubas | Six Massacres in Gaza | Hospitals Out of Service – Day 460

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tamoun in Tubas, in northern West Bank.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis has halted all health services – except for intensive care and operations departments – due to a worsening fuel crisis.

In the last 24 hours, Israeli forces have carried out six massacres in Gaza, killing at least 51 Palestinians and wounding 78.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,936 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,274 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,936 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,274 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Children Killed in Tubas

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tamoun in Tubas, in northern West Bank.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Palestinians Killed in Tubas

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army radio announced the killing of three Palestinians in an airstrike on Tamoun in Tubas, in northern West Bank.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Nasser Hospital Out of Service

NASSER HOSPITAL IN KHAN YUNIS: Health services have stopped, except for intensive care and operations departments, due to the fuel crisis.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike on a school housing displaced people in Jabaliya Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Bodies, Including Infant's, Recovered in Bureij

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of four Palestinians, including an infant, were recovered after an Israeli bombardment of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Criticizes Exchange Deal

BEN-GVIR: If the news is true that Israel will agree to a 6-week ceasefire in exchange for a list of the kidnapped, then this is bankruptcy.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Raids near Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA: Intensive Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Detainees Demonstrate in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of detainees in Gaza are closing a street in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal to release their sons.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry Warns of Disaster Hitting Hospitals

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned again of a real disaster that is threatening hospitals, oxygen stations, medicine refrigerators, and nurseries in all health facilities remaining in operation in the Strip, due to the depletion of fuel.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Dr. Abu Safiya's Mother Dies

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The mother of the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, died due to a heart attack.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Clashes in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed armed clashes were reported between Resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority security forces around Jenin camp.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Sheikh Radwan

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Wed, Jan 8, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on a residential apartment in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

