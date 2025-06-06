LIVE BLOG: Eid Massacre in Khan Yunis | Israeli Soldiers Killed, Injured in Gaza – Day 608

Several Palestinians, including a child, were killed and injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire northwest of Khan Yunis.
Meanwhile, Israeli media confirmed that Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded in an ambush in Khan Yunis, where a building collapsed on them in the southern Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,510 and injured 124,901 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Former Israeli Army Commander Warns of Military Disarray and Failures in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The former Israeli Army Chief of Operations Yisrael Ziv conveyed that Netanyahu is trapping the army in Gaza. Military disarray in Gaza has reached its peak with aimless operations. The new reality of the longest war in Israeli history is accumulating a series of failures. There is insistence on continuing the war amidst improvisational and failing tactics.
Seven Killed in Israeli Bombardment on Jabaliya Al-Balad
AL-JAZEERA: A medical source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza reported the martyrdom of seven Palestinians and injuries to others in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
Washington Escalates ICC Showdown, Sanctions Judges over Gaza, US Probe
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The US has sanctioned four ICC judges involved in authorizing investigations into alleged war crimes by Israeli and American officials, prompting sharp condemnation from the Court.
Israeli Forces Face Difficulty Supplying Tank Spare Parts in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv reported that soldiers from the 7th Israeli Brigade conveyed that the Israeli army faces difficulties in supplying spare parts for tanks in the Gaza Strip. A senior commander in the 7th Brigade noted being in a two-year war, leading to immense equipment consumption, and that no one was prepared for such a prolonged conflict, as every vehicle has a finite lifespan.
Killed and Injured from Drone Shelling of Displaced Persons' Tents in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A medical source at Nasser Medical Complex indicated that an Israeli drone shelling targeted tents housing displaced persons west of Khan Yunis, resulting in the killing of three Palestinians and injuries to others.
Five Israeli Soldiers Killed, Trapped in Gaza Ambush as Israeli Massacres Continue
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Five Israeli soldiers were killed and others remain trapped after a resistance ambush in Khan Yunis, as Israeli attacks across Gaza killed 52 Palestinians, including children and journalists.
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Demands Israel Respect Ceasefire
LEBANESE MEDIA: The Lebanese Foreign Ministry demanded the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and Israel’s respect for the ceasefire agreement. It also affirmed intensified international communications to condemn Israeli aggressions against Beirut’s southern suburb and sites in southern Lebanon.
Complaint Filed in France Against Israel for Genocide of French Children in Gaza
AFP: A complaint was filed in France against an unknown party, accusing Israel of murder and genocide. The grandmother of two French children who died in Gaza in October 2023 holds Israeli authorities responsible. The complaint aims to appoint an investigating judge, with the Human Rights League expected to join. This 48-page complaint concerns the deaths of Jenna and Abd al-Rahim Abu Daher, aged 6 and 9, in an Israeli bombardment on October 24, 2023.
Journalist Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A journalist passed away due to injuries sustained in an Israeli shelling of the hospital yesterday, Thursday.
Israeli Raids on Al-Tuffah Neighborhood and Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched raids targeting the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with fires reportedly igniting in several homes in the area. Occupation aircraft also targeted Jabaliya Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Soldiers Killed, Injured in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media confirmed the killing and injury of Israeli soldiers in an ambush where a building collapsed on them in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Defense Minister Threatens Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Defense Minister stated that there would be no calm, order, or stability in Beirut or Lebanon without security for Israel. He claimed that Lebanon is expected to respect agreements, and failure to do so will result in continued strong action.
Child Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources reported the killing of a child by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire northwest of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Sounds of Bombing Accompany Eid Chants in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eid al-Adha takbirat (chants) were heard across the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the continuous rumble of Israeli shelling targeting various areas of the Strip.
Airstrikes and Artillery Shelling Hit Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have targeted central and northern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery shelling. There are also reports of low-flying Israeli warplanes and intense gunfire over the northern areas of Khan Yunis.
Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Perform Eid Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Eid prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Artillery Shelling Targets Northern Nuseirat Camp in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that artillery shelling is targeting the northern part of Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Artillery Shelling Targets Tuffah Neighborhood
PALEESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
