LIVE BLOG: Fattah, Sejjil Enter War | Aid Massacres in Gaza | Trump Escalates Threats – Day 621

A new poll has revealed that a majority of Americans oppose US involvement in a war with Iran, while President Donald Trump said he has not yet made a final decision.
Meanwhile, Russia warned Washington against entering the conflict, and Iran launched a new Sejjil missile at Israel.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,493 and injured 129,320 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Trump Seeks Assurance on Necessity of Iran Attack
US MEDIA: Axios, citing US officials, reported:
Trump wants to ensure that any attack on Iran is truly necessary and will not drag the US into a long-term war.
Trump also wants to verify that a potential strike would genuinely achieve the goal of destroying Iran’s nuclear program.
It was noted that massive bunker-buster bombs have never been used in a battlefield setting.
‘No Peace Under Duress: Iran Rejects Trump’s Threats, Denies Claims
Dead and Injuries in Strike on Aid Seekers North of Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and others injured due to occupation vehicles and drones shelling Palestinians as they waited for aid near the Wadi Gaza bridge, north of Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ‘Responsible’ for Aid Point ‘Death Traps’
Putin States Iran Has Not Requested Military Assistance
RUSSIAN MEDIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Iran has not requested military assistance from Russia.
British Official: Trump Appears Unwilling to Go to War
AP: The Associated Press, citing a British official, reports that there is no clarity regarding the United States’ plan for the region, and all options are believed to be on the table.
The official added that Trump wants to exert pressure on Iran to reach a deal and appears unwilling to engage in war.
While Washington might request the deployment of fighter jets to the British base in Cyprus, London has not yet received an official request.
Two Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Drone Strike on Kafr Jouz, Lebanon
AL-MAYADEEN: Two individuals were killed and several others sustained injuries following an Israeli drone strike on the town of Kafr Jouz in the Nabatieh region of the South.
North Korea: Israeli Attacks on Iran Are a Crime Against Humanity
STATEMENT: North Korea stated that Israeli attacks on Iran are an illegal act and a crime against humanity.
Tasnim: Iran Downs Israeli Drone In The West
TASNIM NEWS: Tasnim reported that Iranian air defense forces shot down an Israeli Hermes drone in the western part of the country.
The Iranian Ministry of Defense announced a short while ago that it had shot down an Israeli "Hermes" drone in the west of the country.
— إيران بالعربية . (@iraniarabicir) June 18, 2025
Israeli Cabinet Concludes Emergency Meeting
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 reported the conclusion of the Israeli security cabinet’s emergency meeting.
Iranian TV: Wave 13 Of “True Promise 3” Begins
IRANIAN STATE TV: Iranian television announced the beginning of the 13th wave of Operation True Promise 3, involving the launch of heavy, long-range missiles.
#BREAKING evening of 6/18
⚡️ Video | Moment of launching heavy Sijil rockets towards the occupied territories
⚡️ Iranian Television:
The commencement of Wave 13 of Operation True Promise 3 through the launch of heavy and long-range missiles
*** I'm not sure if earlier today or… pic.twitter.com/ANCif1P89q
— Crafty News Outlet (@Craft8431) June 18, 2025
White House Official: No Statement after Trump’s NSC Meeting
AL JAZEERA: A White House official told Al Jazeera that President Donald Trump’s National Security Council meeting has ended, and no statement will be issued.
Fars News: Heavy Missile Barrage Fired Toward Israel
FARS NEWS: Fars News reported that a new barrage of heavy missiles was launched toward Israel.
CBS News: Trump Situation Room Meeting Ends
CBS NEWS: According to a White House official quoted by CBS News, President Trump’s Situation Room meeting on the Iran-Israel crisis has ended.
CNN: Trump Administration To Brief Senate On Iran
CNN: CNN reported that the Trump administration will deliver a classified briefing on Iran to the US Senate early next week, according to a congressional source.
Trump: I Have Ideas About Iran, But Decide at the Last Moment
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Iran wants to meet with us, and we might do that.
I have ideas about what we will do, and we are about to meet in the White House situation room.
Israel is winning its war against Iran.
I haven’t made a final decision yet regarding Iran.
I make my decisions at the last moment.
Rescue Teams Return To Bat Yam To Search For Missing Persons
ISRAELI MEDIA: Rescue teams are returning to Bat Yam four days after the Iranian missile strike to search for missing individuals beneath the rubble. Forensic authorities confirmed that one of the missing persons has still not been found.
Knesset Members Received Threat Calls from Iranian Sources
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that Israeli Knesset members received threatening phone calls today from Iranian sources.
Iran: No Official Has Ever Bowed At The White House
IRANIAN UN MISSION: The Iranian mission to the United Nations: The Security Council must condemn threats and act before they further destabilize the region. No Iranian official has ever asked to bow at the gates of the White House.
Israeli Media: 2,000 Families Homeless Due To Iranian Strikes
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that 2,000 Israeli families are without shelter after their homes were destroyed by Iranian missile strikes.
Poll: Majority Of Israelis Support War on Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: According to a Channel 13 poll:
75% of Israelis support war against Iran, 17% are opposed.
64% believe the war is aimed at removing the nuclear and missile threat.
28% believe it is politically motivated.
Iran: We Repelled Multiple Israeli Cyberattacks
IRANIAN CYBER SECURITY COMMAND:
The Zionist entity launched widespread cyberattacks yesterday targeting Iran’s banking networks.
Iran successfully repelled several of these attacks.
IRGC: We Won’t Let Zionists Step Outside Shelters
IRGC:
We used long-range Sejjil missiles in the 12th wave of strikes against the Zionist entity.
The missile attacks will be sustained and focused—we have opened the gates of hell.
Our missiles will not let Zionists step outside the shelters, and they’ve gone days without seeing the sun.
We destroyed the Zionist army’s air defenses, and the skies of occupied territories are open to our missiles and drones.
Israeli Army Radio: Iran’s Last Missile Was Exceptional
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: An Israeli security official told Army Radio that the latest Iranian missile fired at Gush Dan was exceptional in type, weight, and the amount of explosives it carried—significantly higher than usual.
Iranian Official: Hezbollah Will Move If US Enters The War
AL-JAZEERA:
A senior Iranian official told Al Jazeera:
If the US enters the confrontation alongside the Zionist entity, Hezbollah will move.
Any direct US involvement will be met with unprecedented threats to enemy ships.
Iran’s actions against maritime targets and enemy positioning will be an option if the US joins the war.
US Official: We Don’t Know What Trump Will Do
AL-JAZEERA:
A US official told Al Jazeera:
No one knows what President Trump will decide regarding Iran.
Options range from negotiations to a military strike.
A strike on the Fordow facility would require assessment of consequences and Iran’s response.
Iran and its allies in the region have capabilities to attack our forces if we go to war.
Our assessment is that Iran and its allies will attack US forces if we strike.
US forces in the Middle East are under maximum protective measures.
The USS Gerald R. Ford will soon join the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean as scheduled.
The Ford and its strike group will protect our forces and strengthen deterrence.
No B-2 bombers have yet been deployed to the Middle East.
Israel is intercepting most Iranian missiles, but some have broken through its defenses.
