LIVE BLOG: Fierce Clashes in Jabaliya | Rising Death Toll in Beit Lahia – Day 423

December 2, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Fierce clashes broke out in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, and loud explosions were heard in the area.

The Israeli artillery targeted Nuseirat, Khan Yunis, and Beit Lahia, where the death toll has risen to 25.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Dec 2, 10:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians in Beit Lahia Launch Distress Calls

AL-JAZEERA: Besieged people in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, appeal for food, water and medicine after 60 days of siege.

Mon, Dec 2, 10:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Prisoners' Families Demonstrate near Netanyahu's House

ISRAELI MEDIA: Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, accusing him of not reaching a deal for personal reasons.

Mon, Dec 2, 10:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel is Destroying Health System in Gaza

DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: The Israeli occupation is systematically seeking to destroy the health system.

Mon, Dec 2, 9:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Beit Lahia Rises

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the bombing that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project yesterday has risen to 25.

Mon, Dec 2, 9:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Buildings in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 2, 9:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldiers Lost Confidence in Netanyahu - Brick

RETIRED ISRAELI MAJ. GEN. BRICK:

The fatigue is evident among the soldiers and many of them no longer have the will to fight.

The soldiers lost confidence in the Prime Minister, the political leadership and the Chief of Staff.

Mon, Dec 2, 9:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Targets Areas across Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

The Israeli artillery targeted the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Intermittent artillery shelling targeted Beit Lahia and western Jabalia, coinciding with gunfire from Israeli vehicles in the Saftawi area northwest of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 2, 9:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions, Fierce Clashes in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes broke out in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, and loud explosions were heard in the area.

Mon, Dec 2, 9:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Turkiye-US Discussed Need to End Gaza War

US STATE DEPARTMENT: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, discussed humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the need to end the war, and secure the release of detainees.

Mon, Dec 2, 9:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump 'Interested' in Swap Deal before Entering White House

CHANNEL 12 (citing informed sources): The US president-elect is interested in concluding a deal to return Israeli captives held in Gaza before entering the White House.

