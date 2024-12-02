LIVE BLOG: Fierce Clashes in Jabaliya | Rising Death Toll in Beit Lahia – Day 423

Fierce clashes broke out in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, and loud explosions were heard in the area.
The Israeli artillery targeted Nuseirat, Khan Yunis, and Beit Lahia, where the death toll has risen to 25.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Palestinians in Beit Lahia Launch Distress Calls
AL-JAZEERA: Besieged people in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, appeal for food, water and medicine after 60 days of siege.
AL-JAZEERA: Besieged people in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, appeal for food, water and medicine after 60 days of siege. pic.twitter.com/WzNcQr8ZmF
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 2, 2024
Prisoners' Families Demonstrate near Netanyahu's House
ISRAELI MEDIA: Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, accusing him of not reaching a deal for personal reasons.
Israel is Destroying Health System in Gaza
DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: The Israeli occupation is systematically seeking to destroy the health system.
Death Toll in Beit Lahia Rises
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the bombing that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project yesterday has risen to 25.
Former IDF Chief of General Staff and Defense Minister, Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon, says the current Israeli government's path is "To conquer, annex, commit ethnic cleansing… and to establish Jewish settlements", and later adds "There is no Beit Lahia, no Beit Hanoun, now they're… pic.twitter.com/x58t8YfRnb
— B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) November 30, 2024
Israel Blows Up Buildings in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Soldiers Lost Confidence in Netanyahu - Brick
RETIRED ISRAELI MAJ. GEN. BRICK:
The fatigue is evident among the soldiers and many of them no longer have the will to fight.
The soldiers lost confidence in the Prime Minister, the political leadership and the Chief of Staff.
RETIRED ISRAELI MAJ. GEN. BRICK:
The fatigue is evident among the soldiers and many of them no longer have the will to fight.
The soldiers lost confidence in the Prime Minister, the political leadership and the Chief of Staff. pic.twitter.com/RUiXpwyYmP
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 2, 2024
Israeli Artillery Targets Areas across Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
The Israeli artillery targeted the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Intermittent artillery shelling targeted Beit Lahia and western Jabalia, coinciding with gunfire from Israeli vehicles in the Saftawi area northwest of Gaza City.
Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Explosions, Fierce Clashes in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes broke out in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, and loud explosions were heard in the area.
تغطية صحفية | سماع دوي انفجارات واشتباكات عنيفة في جباليا شمال قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/0m1rkWIhsx
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 1, 2024
Turkiye-US Discussed Need to End Gaza War
US STATE DEPARTMENT: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, discussed humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the need to end the war, and secure the release of detainees.
Trump 'Interested' in Swap Deal before Entering White House
CHANNEL 12 (citing informed sources): The US president-elect is interested in concluding a deal to return Israeli captives held in Gaza before entering the White House.
Be the first to comment