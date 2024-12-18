LIVE BLOG: Fire Breaks Out at Kamal Adwan | Renewed Clashes in Jenin – Day 439

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, after it was targeted by fire from the occupation forces.
Violent clashes broke out in the Jenin refugee camp between the Resistance and the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,059 Palestinians have been killed, and 197,041 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Renewed Clashes in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes broke out in the Jenin camp between the resistance and the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.
Israeli Settler Injured in Nablus
MAARIV: An Israeli soldier was injured while driving a bus near the Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, in the northern West Bank
Killed, Wounded at Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: There were killed and wounded as a result of Israeli raids targeting homes in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Injuries in Robot Explosion near Al-Awda Hospital
AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: There were injuries among medical staff and patients, as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing of a robot near the hospital.
Fire Breaks Out in Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, after it was targeted by fire from the occupation forces.
Israel Refuses to Deliver Aid to Northern Gaza
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL SPOKESMAN: Israel continues to reject efforts to deliver aid to the northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Families Sue US State Department for Supporting Israeli Army
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian families sued the US State Department on Tuesday over Washington’s support for the Israeli military during its war on Gaza.
Large-Scale Operation in West Bank
ISRAEL HAYOM: The Israeli army and the Shin Bet are carrying out a large-scale night operation in the West Bank.
Two Killed in Deir Al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured when an Israeli drone bombed a tent housing displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Drones Target Homes in Southern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones targeted homes in the vicinity of the Al-Musallabah area in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
