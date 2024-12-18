LIVE BLOG: Fire Breaks Out at Kamal Adwan | Renewed Clashes in Jenin – Day 439

December 18, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, after it was targeted by fire from the occupation forces.

Violent clashes broke out in the Jenin refugee camp between the Resistance and the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,059 Palestinians have been killed, and 197,041 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Clashes in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes broke out in the Jenin camp between the resistance and the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Settler Injured in Nablus

MAARIV: An Israeli soldier was injured while driving a bus near the Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, in the northern West Bank

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded at Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA: There were killed and wounded as a result of Israeli raids targeting homes in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Robot Explosion near Al-Awda Hospital

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: There were injuries among medical staff and patients, as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing of a robot near the hospital.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Fire Breaks Out in Kamal Adwan Hospital

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Fire Breaks Out in Kamal Adwan Hospital

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Refuses to Deliver Aid to Northern Gaza

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL SPOKESMAN: Israel continues to reject efforts to deliver aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Families Sue US State Department for Supporting Israeli Army

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian families sued the US State Department on Tuesday over Washington’s support for the Israeli military during its war on Gaza.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Large-Scale Operation in West Bank

ISRAEL HAYOM: The Israeli army and the Shin Bet are carrying out a large-scale night operation in the West Bank.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Deir Al-Balah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured when an Israeli drone bombed a tent housing displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 18, 9:30 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drones Target Homes in Southern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones targeted homes in the vicinity of the Al-Musallabah area in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

