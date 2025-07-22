LIVE BLOG: Gaza Children Die from Hunger as Famine Worsens | Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv – Day 655

According to the Gaza medical relief director, the Strip has entered a danger phase of famine, expecting mass death among women and children.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarallah targeted the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic missile, disrupting air traffic.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Drones Bomb Homes In Al-Bureij Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli drones bombed houses early Wednesday in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, Israeli tanks opened heavy fire east of the camp.
Israeli Airstrikes on Deir Al-Balah And Surrounding Areas
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Multiple Israeli airstrikes on Deir Al-Balah and its surroundings in central Gaza overnight, alongside the firing of illumination flares and continued incursions to the south and east of the city.
Katz: We Are Closer Than Ever To Achieving War Objectives
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel is facing two open fronts in Gaza and Yemen and must decisively win both, adding: “We are at the closest point to achieving the goals of the war.”
Famine Emergency in Gaza: 21 Children Die in 72 Hours as Starvation Worsens
