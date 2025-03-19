Gaza’s death toll keeps rising as doctors warn that severely injured patients face certain death due to the lack of medical resources.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government unanimously approved Netanyahu’s proposal to reinstate Itamar Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israeli Airstrike in Southern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and several injured following an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Civil Defense: Over 80 Women Killed in Recent Attacks
AL-JAZEERA: The spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense told Al Jazeera that the occupation has intensified its raids across various areas of the Strip, resulting in martyrs.
27 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Medical sources told Al Jazeera that 27 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Gaza Government Office: Strip Enters First Stages of Famine
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
The continued closure of crossings and the prevention of aid entry threaten a catastrophic collapse of the humanitarian situation.
The Strip has entered the first stages of famine after nearly two million people have completely lost their food security.
The coming days will be catastrophic and dangerous unless the occupation’s aggression stops.
We hold the Israeli occupation and the U.S. administration responsible for the ongoing genocide.
Hamas Calls for General Mobilization Against Occupation
HAMAS STATEMENT:
Hamas stated that the occupation “continues to commit crimes against our people in the West Bank amid horrific massacres targeting our people in Gaza.”
Hamas called on the masses in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and occupied territories to escalate the general mobilization and continue the uprising against the occupation.
It also urged the youth to continue confronting the occupation by all available means, affirming the message of strength and resilience.
Casualties in Israeli Airstrike on Zaytoun Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: An Al Jazeera correspondent reported casualties in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Gantz: Government Pushing Us Toward the Abyss
ISRAELI MEDIA: Benny Gantz, leader of the Israeli opposition party “State Camp,” stated that what is happening now is not majority rule but the tyranny of the majority, referring to the ruling coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Drone Strike on University College
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone strike on the University College of Applied Sciences, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
🚨A young girl was just killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.
The death toll keeps rising. pic.twitter.com/NTj8MEbvc7
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 19, 2025
Reserve Officer Dismissed after Refusing to Return to Fight in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio reported that an Israeli reserve officer in the intelligence branch was dismissed after refusing to return to fight in Gaza.
EU Foreign Policy Chief: Situation in Gaza is Unacceptable
EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF: Kaja Kallas stated that she informed Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that the situation in Gaza is “unacceptable.” She emphasized that the EU conveyed a clear message to Israel that its actions are not acceptable.
24 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 24 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn today.
US Airstrikes Target Several Areas in Yemen
YEMENI MEDIA: US airstrikes targeted Saada, Hodeidah, and other areas in Yemen.
Yemeni media: US airstrikes hit Saada, Hodeidah, and other areas in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/TDbGN2fMfC
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 19, 2025
Director of Field Hospitals in Gaza: Anyone Seriously Injured is Doomed to Die
AL-JAZEERA:
Dr. Al-Hams stated that anyone seriously injured in Gaza is doomed to die due to the lack of medical resources.
Water refineries have completely stopped, posing a particular risk to kidney patients.
He described the situation as the occupation’s revenge on Gaza’s people, cutting off medical services entirely.
The lives of around 25,000 patients are at risk due to shortages of food and water.
Highway Between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Closed amid Protests
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Army Radio reported that the highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem was closed due to protests against the dismissal of Shinbet chief Ronen Bar.
One Killed, Others Injured in Strike on Salah al-Din Street in Nuseirat Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed, and others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting civilians on Salah al-Din Street in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.
Palestinian children were wounded when a tent was bombed in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rahbaXK8R2
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 19, 2025
Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces.
Protesters Gather to Join Demonstration against Shin Bet Chief’s Dismissal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that protesters gathered at the Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem to join a demonstration against the dismissal of Shinbet chief Ronen Bar.
One Killed, Others Injured and Arrested in Raids on Nablus Camps
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed, and others were injured and arrested during Israeli raids on Al-Ein, Balata, and Askar camps in Nablus.
Highway to Jerusalem Closed Due to Protests
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The highway leading to Jerusalem was closed due to protests against the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.
Israeli Jets Attacked 20 Targets in Gaza Last Night
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Israeli jets attacked around 20 targets in Gaza last night
Israeli Artillery Targets Central and Southern Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery targeted central and southern Rafah in Gaza.
Two Bodies Recovered after Airstrike in Beit Hanoun
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Two bodies and six injured people were recovered after an airstrike in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.
Grieving mothers cry out in anguish after their sons were killed by Israeli airstrikes last night.
Heart-wrenching scenes as families say their final goodbyes amid tears and sorrow. pic.twitter.com/HYR4j4W2N2
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 19, 2025
Lammy: Civilian Casualties from Last Night’s Airstrikes are Horrific
BLOOMBERG: David Lammy stated that depriving civilians of humanitarian aid is difficult to reconcile with international humanitarian law. He called the blocking of aid to Gaza unacceptable and emphasized the need for its flow to resume.
Lapid Calls on Israelis to Take to the Streets against Netanyahu
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid alled on the public to take to the streets against Netanyahu’s government, stating that there are no red lines for this government.
Starmer Rebukes Foreign Secretary David Lammy after Accusing Israel
THE TIMES: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer rebuked Foreign Secretary David Lammy after he twice accused Israel of war crimes in the House of Commons. Oxfam criticized the government’s backtracking on Lammy’s statements as Israel resumed bombing and displacement in Gaza.
Protest Outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago
US MEDIA:
Pro-Palestinian activists led a large protest in Chicago, Illinois, denouncing Israel’s renewed aggression on Gaza. Protesters gathered outside the Israeli consulate, raising Palestinian flags and demanding an end to the killing of innocents in Gaza with US approval.
Activists organized protests in US cities, including Seattle, San Francisco, and Milwaukee, denouncing Israel’s renewed aggression on Gaza, which has killed and injured hundreds, mostly children and women. Protesters demanded an end to arming Israel during its genocide in Gaza and the release of Palestinian student Mahmoud Khalil.
Israeli Forces Raid Silwad, North of Ramallah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided the town of Silwad, north of Ramallah, and searched several homes.
Israeli Government Unanimously Approves Reinstating Ben-Gvir
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to reinstate Itamar Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister.
Be the first to comment