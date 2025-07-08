LIVE BLOG: Gaza Faces ‘Catastrophic Scenario’ as Washington Expresses Ceasefire Optimism – Day 641

AL-JAZEERA: Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, told Al Jazeera: “The situation in Gaza is dire. We have been warning for days and weeks about the fuel shortage, and we are now in a state of emergency. The remaining fuel we have will not last until the morning.”

The power outage in sections of Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to a severe fuel shortage constitutes a humanitarian crime that threatens the lives of patients and the wounded. It reveals the scale of the worsening health catastrophe caused by the blockade imposed by the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/Z9y4k8jD9g — MOATH (@Moathhamze) July 8, 2025