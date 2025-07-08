LIVE BLOG: Gaza Faces ‘Catastrophic Scenario’ as Washington Expresses Ceasefire Optimism – Day 641

Israel committed horrific massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told Al Jazeera that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic, as Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, warned that the remaining fuel will not last until morning.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said in a statement that President Donald Trump is optimistic about a Gaza ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,523 and injured 136,617 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex: Remaining Fuel Will Not Last Until Morning

AL-JAZEERA: Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, told Al Jazeera: “The situation in Gaza is dire. We have been warning for days and weeks about the fuel shortage, and we are now in a state of emergency. The remaining fuel we have will not last until the morning.”

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

US House Speaker: We Want a Fair and Lasting Gaza Agreement

US HOUSE SPEAKER: I discussed with Netanyahu America’s commitment to Israel’s security. Our shared goal is to reach an agreement on Gaza.

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

95 Martyred in Gaza since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in Gaza reported that the number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrikes across the Strip since dawn on Tuesday has risen to 95.

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Sky News: Trump Pressuring Netanyahu to Reach Gaza Deal

SKY NEWS (citing informed sources): Trump is exerting significant pressure on Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza. US pressure on Israel to accept a Gaza deal has already begun and will intensify tonight.

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Power Cut in Multiple Departments at Al-Shifa Medical Comple

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that seven Palestinians, including three children, were martyred in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced persons west of Khan Yunis.

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

WHO: Gaza Scenario Is Catastrophic

AL-JAZEERA: WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told Al Jazeera that the scenario in Gaza is catastrophic due to ongoing bombardment of facilities and the prevention of aid entry.

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

US State Department: Optimistic About Gaza Ceasefire Deal

US STATE DEPARTMENT: “President Trump has been optimistic from the beginning and remains so about a Gaza ceasefire. We are hopeful about reaching a 60-day ceasefire agreement that includes the release of 10 live hostages and 9 bodies.”

Wed, Jul 9, 12:11 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry: Alarming Rise in Meningitis Cases

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Ministry of Health has recorded an alarming increase in meningitis cases amid unprecedented health, humanitarian, and environmental deterioration. The ministry issued an urgent appeal to all relevant parties to intervene immediately and improve the health situation to prevent the disease from spreading.

