LIVE BLOG: Gaza Faces ‘Catastrophic Scenario’ as Washington Expresses Ceasefire Optimism – Day 641

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told Al Jazeera that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic, as Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, warned that the remaining fuel will not last until morning.
Meanwhile, the US State Department said in a statement that President Donald Trump is optimistic about a Gaza ceasefire.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,523 and injured 136,617 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex: Remaining Fuel Will Not Last Until Morning
AL-JAZEERA: Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, told Al Jazeera: “The situation in Gaza is dire. We have been warning for days and weeks about the fuel shortage, and we are now in a state of emergency. The remaining fuel we have will not last until the morning.”
The power outage in sections of Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to a severe fuel shortage constitutes a humanitarian crime that threatens the lives of patients and the wounded. It reveals the scale of the worsening health catastrophe caused by the blockade imposed by the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/Z9y4k8jD9g
US House Speaker: We Want a Fair and Lasting Gaza Agreement
US HOUSE SPEAKER: I discussed with Netanyahu America’s commitment to Israel’s security. Our shared goal is to reach an agreement on Gaza.
95 Martyred in Gaza since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in Gaza reported that the number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrikes across the Strip since dawn on Tuesday has risen to 95.
Sky News: Trump Pressuring Netanyahu to Reach Gaza Deal
SKY NEWS (citing informed sources): Trump is exerting significant pressure on Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza. US pressure on Israel to accept a Gaza deal has already begun and will intensify tonight.
Power Cut in Multiple Departments at Al-Shifa Medical Comple
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that seven Palestinians, including three children, were martyred in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced persons west of Khan Yunis.
WHO: Gaza Scenario Is Catastrophic
AL-JAZEERA: WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told Al Jazeera that the scenario in Gaza is catastrophic due to ongoing bombardment of facilities and the prevention of aid entry.
US State Department: Optimistic About Gaza Ceasefire Deal
US STATE DEPARTMENT: “President Trump has been optimistic from the beginning and remains so about a Gaza ceasefire. We are hopeful about reaching a 60-day ceasefire agreement that includes the release of 10 live hostages and 9 bodies.”
Gaza Health Ministry: Alarming Rise in Meningitis Cases
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Ministry of Health has recorded an alarming increase in meningitis cases amid unprecedented health, humanitarian, and environmental deterioration. The ministry issued an urgent appeal to all relevant parties to intervene immediately and improve the health situation to prevent the disease from spreading.
