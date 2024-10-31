LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hospitals under Attack | Fierce Clashes in Tulkarm – Day 391

The Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, Dr. Munir al-Barsh, said that Israel has renewed its attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, burning down medicine warehouses and deliberately disrupting the work of international organizations.
In the occupied West Bank, the Al-Quds Brigades announced an ambush against invading Israeli troops in Tulkarm.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,163 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,510 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Hezbollah Announces Rocket Barrage
HEZBOLLAH: We bombarded the settlement of Karmiel with a large barrage of rockets.
Dozens of Rockets from Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Western Galilee.
Iron Dome Failed to Intercept Rocket in Metulla
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Iron Dome and the surveillance systems were unable to detect the rocket, issue a warning, or intercept it in Metulla.
Injuries in Upper Galilee Due To Shells from Lebanon
ISRAEL HAYOM: There are reports of injuries as a result of shells falling in Metulla in the Upper Galilee.
ISRAELI RADIO: A number of people were injured when a shell fell in Metula in the Upper Galilee.
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Five people were injured, 4 of whom were in critical condition.
🚨ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: At least five Israelis were injured, four critically, after shells fell in Metulla, in the Upper Galilee. pic.twitter.com/zY3Nk2Al8o
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 31, 2024
Paramedic Killed, Two Injured in Ambulance Bombing in Lebanon
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: A paramedic was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance in the town of Zefta in the south of the country.
Israeli POlice Arrest Two Haredim
CHANNEL 12: Israeli police arrested two Haredim during demonstrations against their conscription in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
#شاهد | مستوطنون حريديم يتظاهرون أمام مقر التجنيد في "تل هشومير" رفضًا لتجنيدهم الإجباري ويقولون: "نموت ولا نتجند" pic.twitter.com/ZlYIYbeOl7
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 31, 2024
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least four Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the center of Gaza City.
Two Israeli Raids on Lebanese-Syrian Border
AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the town of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali and the Mashari al-Qaa area on the Lebanese-Syrian border.
'Dozens of Martyrs Lying in the Streets in Gaza'
DIRECTOR GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The occupation targets hospitals and health personnel in northern Gaza, contrary to all norms.
We call on the international community to protect medical personnel and stop targeting hospitals.
Dozens of martyrs are lying in the streets and we receive many calls for help.
⬛️DIRECTOR GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
◼️The occupation targets hospitals and health personnel in northern Gaza, contrary to all norms.
◼️We call on the international community to protect medical personnel and stop targeting hospitals.
◼️Dozens of martyrs are lying in… pic.twitter.com/4Nh6Xf9sxq
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 31, 2024
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Vehicle in Jabaliya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated a piercing explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle that had penetrated near the eastern cemetery in Jabaliya.
Sirens Sound across Israel
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Majdal Shams, Masada and Buqa’ata in the Golan Heights due to suspected drone infiltration.
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Forces
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted, for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Wata al-Khiam area with missiles.
Two Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Breaking: Several people have been killed and others injured following Israeli artillery shelling that targeted homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/bsBSqnwVyy
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 31, 2024
Rockets Fired toward Sites around Sheeba
AL-JAZEERA: Missiles were fired towards Israeli sites around the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.
Israel Bombed Vicinity of Indonesian Hospital
DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: Today, the occupation bombed the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Forces in Khiam
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted Israeli forces gathering in the Wata al-Khiam area with artillery shells.
Russian FM: We are Working to Release Captives
RUSSIAN FM: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is working with Hamas and Israel to release captives held in the Gaza Strip, including Russian detainees.
Al-Quds Brigades Clashes with Israeli Army in Tulkarm
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Tulkarm Battalion achieve direct hits on the enemy forces and vehicles that have penetrated the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm.
Steadfast Palestinian resistance strikes again: a powerful explosive detonates against an Israeli bulldozer in Nour Shams camp, east of #Tulkarem. #WestBank 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dEjP3vN5D5
— Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي 🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@mamashami) October 31, 2024
Israel Burned Down Medicine Warehouses in Gaza
DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The Israeli occupation renewed its attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital.
The occupation burned down drug stores and deliberately disrupted the work of international organizations.
The occupation is committing massacres in the northern Gaza Strip that are difficult to count and is targeting medical personnel.
⬛️DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
◼️The Israeli occupation renewed its attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital.
◼️The occupation burned down drug stores and deliberately disrupted the work of international organizations.
◼️The occupation is committing massacres in the… pic.twitter.com/GD0FXhEwd1
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 31, 2024
Israelis Arrested on Charges of Spying for Iran
SHIN BET: Two Israeli citizens were arrested on charges of spying for Iran.
Palestinians Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted homes in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army aircraft are bombing the third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army aircraft are bombing the third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/wYxIHuPy9i
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 31, 2024
Iraqi Resistance Announces New Operation
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan Heights with drones.
Shell Fell in Upper Galilee
CHANNEL 12: A shell fell in an uninhabited area in the Upper Galilee.
Israeli Drone Targets Motorcycle in Bekaa
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Qaraoun in the western Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.
LEBANESE MEDIA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the town of Sahmar in the western Bekaa Valley, east of Lebanon.
#صورة | مسيرة استهدفت دارجة نارية في بلدة القرعون في البقاع الغربي شرقي لبنان pic.twitter.com/hjfEuTd1kO
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 31, 2024
Series of Raids in Beith Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched a series of raids on the northwestern areas of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid on Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched eight raids targeting the northeast of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment