LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hospitals under Attack | Fierce Clashes in Tulkarm – Day 391

October 31, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Massive destruction at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, Dr. Munir al-Barsh, said that Israel has renewed its attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, burning down medicine warehouses and deliberately disrupting the work of international organizations. 

In the occupied West Bank, the Al-Quds Brigades announced an ambush against invading Israeli troops in Tulkarm.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,163 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,510 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces Rocket Barrage

HEZBOLLAH: We bombarded the settlement of Karmiel with a large barrage of rockets.

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Dozens of Rockets from Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Western Galilee.

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Iron Dome Failed to Intercept Rocket in Metulla

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:  The Iron Dome and the surveillance systems were unable to detect the rocket, issue a warning, or intercept it in Metulla.

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Upper Galilee Due To Shells from Lebanon

ISRAEL HAYOM: There are reports of injuries as a result of shells falling in Metulla in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI RADIO: A number of people were injured when a shell fell in Metula in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Five people were injured, 4 of whom were in critical condition.

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Paramedic Killed, Two Injured in Ambulance Bombing in Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: A paramedic was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance in the town of Zefta in the south of the country.

 

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli POlice Arrest Two Haredim

CHANNEL 12: Israeli police arrested two Haredim during demonstrations against their conscription in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least four Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the center of Gaza City.

Thu, Oct 31, 12:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Israeli Raids on Lebanese-Syrian Border

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the town of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali and the Mashari al-Qaa area on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Thu, Oct 31, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

'Dozens of Martyrs Lying in the Streets in Gaza'

DIRECTOR GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The occupation targets hospitals and health personnel in northern Gaza, contrary to all norms.

We call on the international community to protect medical personnel and stop targeting hospitals.

Dozens of martyrs are lying in the streets and we receive many calls for help.

Thu, Oct 31, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Vehicle in Jabaliya

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated a piercing explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle that had penetrated near the eastern cemetery in Jabaliya.

Thu, Oct 31, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound across Israel

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Majdal Shams, Masada and Buqa’ata in the Golan Heights due to suspected drone infiltration.

Thu, Oct 31, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Forces

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted, for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Wata al-Khiam area with missiles.

Thu, Oct 31, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Oct 31, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired toward Sites around Sheeba

AL-JAZEERA: Missiles were fired towards Israeli sites around the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

Thu, Oct 31, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombed Vicinity of Indonesian Hospital

DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: Today, the occupation bombed the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Forces in Khiam

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted Israeli forces gathering in the Wata al-Khiam area with artillery shells.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Russian FM: We are Working to Release Captives

RUSSIAN FM: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is working with Hamas and Israel to release captives held in the Gaza Strip, including Russian detainees.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Clashes with Israeli Army in Tulkarm

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Tulkarm Battalion achieve direct hits on the enemy forces and vehicles that have penetrated the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Burned Down Medicine Warehouses in Gaza

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The Israeli occupation renewed its attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The occupation burned down drug stores and deliberately disrupted the work of international organizations.

The occupation is committing massacres in the northern Gaza Strip that are difficult to count and is targeting medical personnel.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Israelis Arrested on Charges of Spying for Iran

SHIN BET: Two Israeli citizens were arrested on charges of spying for Iran.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted homes in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army aircraft are bombing the third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Announces New Operation

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan Heights with drones.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Shell Fell in Upper Galilee

CHANNEL 12: A shell fell in an uninhabited area in the Upper Galilee.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Motorcycle in Bekaa

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Qaraoun in the western Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

LEBANESE MEDIA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the town of Sahmar in the western Bekaa Valley, east of Lebanon.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Series of Raids in Beith Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched a series of raids on the northwestern areas of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, Oct 31, 10:40 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched eight raids targeting the northeast of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*