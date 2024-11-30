LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hospitals under Fire, again | Flour Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 421

Israeli occupation army vehicles penetrated the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with gunfire and artillery shelling.
Five people, three of whom work for the World Kitchen organization, were killed as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a car on Salah al-Din Street in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,330 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Al-Aqsa TV Journalist Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Aqsa TV journalist Mamdouh Quneitah was killed by bullets fired by an Israeli drone while he was in the courtyard of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Aqsa TV journalist Mamdouh Quneitah was killed by bullets fired by an Israeli drone while he was in the courtyard of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/ftQiwndMtO
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2024
Israeli Drone Opens Fire in Baptist Hospital Yard
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone opened fire in the courtyard of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, wounding a Palestinian.
Al-Qassam Brigades Target Tank in Rafah
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks with two Al- Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Killed in a Raid on Jabaliya
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli aircraft bombed a group of citizens in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in killed and wounded.
Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Operation in Northern Gaza
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Mufti area north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, wounding soldiers who were inside.
Israeli Strike near Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-AQSA TV CHANNEL: Israeli warplanes targeted the homes of residents in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hamas Demands Investigation into Israel's Use of Banned Weapons
HAMAS: Hamas called for the formation of an international committee to investigate the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the Israeli occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip, which lead to the vaporization of bodies.
Seven Killed in Shejaiyya
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Shejaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Death Toll in Khan Yunis Rises
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of people killed in the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army against citizens while they were receiving flour south of Khan Yunis has risen to 14.
♦️مجزرة جديدة .. 10 شهداء في قصف للاحتلال استهدف تجمعا للمواطنين أثناء استلام الدقيق جنوبي مدينة #خانيونس pic.twitter.com/Ioiz5oIgTW
— قدس فيد (@quds_feed) November 30, 2024
New Flour Massacre
QNN: At least 7 Palestinians were reported killed due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
QNN: At least 7 Palestinians were killed due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/SIt0OWUCU9
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2024
Ya'alon Says Israel Carrying Out Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon said that Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing operations in the northern Gaza Strip.
Three Killed by Israeli Airstrike in South Lebanon
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the town of Majdal Zun in the south of the country.
Injured in Artillery Shelling in Al-Bureij
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several people were injured in Israeli artillery shelling of Palestinian homes east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Gaza Civil Defense Member Killed in Northern Gaza
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Palestinian Civil Defense announced on Saturday that one of its members was killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted citizens’ homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of martyrs of the organization since October 7, 2023 to 88.
Israeli Tanks Penetrate South Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli army tanks penetrated into areas in Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, taking advantage of the ceasefire to reach areas they could not reach during the war.
عاجل| مصادر لبنانية: دبابات الاحتلال تتوغل إلى مناطق في عيترون جنوب لبنان مستغلة وقف إطلاق النار، بهدف الوصول إلى مناطق لم تستطع التوغل فيها أثناء الحرب. pic.twitter.com/J0rtcCNpPX
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 30, 2024
Injured in Shejaiyya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of an Israeli occupation army raid on a house in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.
Death Toll in Khan Yunis Rises
AL-JAZEERA: Five people, three of whom work for the World Kitchen organization, were killed as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a car on Salah al-Din Street in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
#صور من مكان استهداف الاحتلال لمركبة تابعة للمطبخ العالمي المركزي على طريق صلاح الدين، حيث ارتقى 5 شهداء وعدد من الجرحى pic.twitter.com/RGPsTpjiaJ
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 30, 2024
Israeli Airstrike on Lebanese-Syrian Border
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it attacked infrastructure near border crossings between Syria and Lebanon.
Israeli Helicopters Target Houses around Kamal Adwan Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army helicopters fired at homes of residents in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Fire Breaks out in Jabaliya Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A major fire in the besieged Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
عاجل| مراسلنا: حريق ضخم في مخيم جباليا المحاصر شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/dZSRLXEKhj
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 30, 2024
Two Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, northeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, northeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/z1u0wLlFPS
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2024
Israeli Raid on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched an air strike on the western areas of Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza.
Israeli Artillery Shelling in Beit Lahia, Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery targeted the northern areas of Beit Lahia city, in northern Gaza.
Israeli Army Prevents Residents of 62 Lebanese Villages from Returning
REUTERS: The Israeli army said that Lebanese residents are prohibited from going to several villages in southern Lebanon.
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured or missing after an Israeli air strike targeted a house in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.
Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre when an airstrike targeted a residential building in the Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, killing seven people. pic.twitter.com/fStyiIXXw3
— WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) November 30, 2024
Israeli Forces Penetrate Vicinity of Indonesian Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army vehicles penetrated the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with gunfire and artillery shelling.
Ten Killed in Sheikh Radwan
AL-JAZEERA: Ten Palestinians were killed when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house in the Abu Iskandar area of Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.
Be the first to comment