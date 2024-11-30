LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hospitals under Fire, again | Flour Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 421

November 30, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Khames al-refi, via social media)

Israeli occupation army vehicles penetrated the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with gunfire and artillery shelling.

Five people, three of whom work for the World Kitchen organization, were killed as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a car on Salah al-Din Street in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,330 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Aqsa TV Journalist Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Al-Aqsa TV journalist Mamdouh Quneitah was killed by bullets fired by an Israeli drone while he was in the courtyard of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Opens Fire in Baptist Hospital Yard

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone opened fire in the courtyard of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, wounding a Palestinian.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades Target Tank in Rafah

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks with two Al- Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed in a Raid on Jabaliya

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli aircraft bombed a group of citizens in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in killed and wounded.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Operation in Northern Gaza

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Mufti area north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, wounding soldiers who were inside.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strike near Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-AQSA TV CHANNEL: Israeli warplanes targeted the homes of residents in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Demands Investigation into Israel's Use of Banned Weapons

HAMAS: Hamas called for the formation of an international committee to investigate the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the Israeli occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip, which lead to the vaporization of bodies.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Shejaiyya

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Shejaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Nov 30, 5:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Khan Yunis Rises

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of people killed in the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army against citizens while they were receiving flour south of Khan Yunis has risen to 14.

Sat, Nov 30, 2:05 PM (Palestine Time)

New Flour Massacre

QNN: At least 7 Palestinians were reported killed due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 2:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Ya'alon Says Israel Carrying Out Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon said that Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 1:13 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed by Israeli Airstrike in South Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the town of Majdal Zun in the south of the country.

Sat, Nov 30, 1:13 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Artillery Shelling in Al-Bureij

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several people were injured in Israeli artillery shelling of Palestinian homes east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 1:13 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Civil Defense Member Killed in Northern Gaza

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Palestinian Civil Defense announced on Saturday that one of its members was killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted citizens’ homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of martyrs of the organization since October 7, 2023 to 88.

Sat, Nov 30, 1:13 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Tanks Penetrate South Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli army tanks penetrated into areas in Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, taking advantage of the ceasefire to reach areas they could not reach during the war.

Sat, Nov 30, 1:13 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Shejaiyya Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of an Israeli occupation army raid on a house in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Khan Yunis Rises

AL-JAZEERA: Five people, three of whom work for the World Kitchen organization, were killed as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a car on Salah al-Din Street in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrike on Lebanese-Syrian Border

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it attacked infrastructure near border crossings between Syria and Lebanon.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Helicopters Target Houses around Kamal Adwan Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army helicopters fired at homes of residents in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

 

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Fire Breaks out in Jabaliya Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A major fire in the besieged Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, northeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched an air strike on the western areas of Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling in Beit Lahia, Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery targeted the northern areas of Beit Lahia city, in northern Gaza.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Prevents Residents of 62 Lebanese Villages from Returning

REUTERS: The Israeli army said that Lebanese residents are prohibited from going to several villages in southern Lebanon.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured or missing after an Israeli air strike targeted a house in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Penetrate Vicinity of Indonesian Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army vehicles penetrated the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with gunfire and artillery shelling.

Sat, Nov 30, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Killed in Sheikh Radwan

AL-JAZEERA: Ten Palestinians were killed when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house in the Abu Iskandar area of ​​Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*