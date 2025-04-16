LIVE BLOG: Gaza is a ‘Mass Grave’ | 110,000 Israelis Demand End to War – Day 558

Agence France-Presse quoted Doctors Without Borders as saying that “the Gaza Strip has become a mass grave for Palestinians.”
Meanwhile, the number of signatories on petitions demanding an end to the war on Gaza and the return of the detainees has surpassed 110,000.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,000 Palestinians and injured 116,343 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Drone Strike Targets Hanin Town in South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone strike targeted the town of Hanin in south Lebanon.
Brother of Israeli Prisoner in Gaza: We Want a Comprehensive Dea
AVINTAN OR, BROTHER OF ISRAELI PRISONER IN GAZA (to Al-Jazeera):
Netanyahu decides regarding the deal, and he shouldn’t pretend otherwise.
The Israeli government must provide what is necessary to return the kidnapped, and we want a comprehensive deal.
The returning kidnapped from Gaza confirmed that the army’s missiles frightened them.
We are looking for any information about my brother and his condition.
Most Israelis support the return of the kidnapped.
How long will my brother remain a prisoner for Netanyahu to decide that he must be returned?
We demand that Hamas reach a single deal to end the whole matter.
Israeli Forces Release 10 Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Occupation forces release 10 Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip and hand them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Two Killed during Occupation Aggression on Qabatiya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed during the Israeli occupation’s aggression on Qabatiya town in Jenin, and their bodies were detained.
Lebanese Health Ministry: One Killed in Israeli Raid on Wadi al-Hujair
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in a raid carried out by an Israeli drone on a car in Wadi al-Hujair, southern Lebanon.
Israeli Defense Minister: We Do Not Plan to Bring Aid into Gaza
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER:
We do not plan to bring aid into Gaza, and it is regrettable that there are those who are trying to mislead public opinion.
Preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is one of the central tools of pressure on Hamas.
No one in the current circumstances wants to bring aid into the Gaza Strip.
200 Officers Sign Protest Petition
HAARETZ: 200 former police officers, including 8 senior officers, signed a protest petition demanding an end to the war and the return of the hostages from Gaza.
Al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Battalion: We Confronted a Zionist Infantry Force South of Jenin
AL-QUDS BRIGADES – JENIN BATTALION: Our fighters in the Misliya company confronted a Zionist infantry force that besieged a house in the town south of Jenin in the West Bank.
Video shows a Palestinian father comforting his young daughter after Israeli troops opened fire on their family car in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/W4bMWpIR4c
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 16, 2025
Doctors Without Borders: Gaza Strip Has Become a Mass Grave
AFP: Agence France-Presse quoted Doctors Without Borders as saying that “the Gaza Strip has become a mass grave for Palestinians.”
Israeli Forces Launch Military Operation in Areas South of Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces launch a military operation in several areas south of Jenin in the West Bank.
Armed clashes between occupation forces and a Palestinian barricaded in a house in the town of Misliya, south of Jenin in the West Bank.
An Israeli helicopter participates in the military operation south of Jenin in the West Bank.
Israeli Security Sources: Defense Minister is Netanyahu's Mouthpiece
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing security sources):
We do not know where the war on Gaza is going, nor how to deal with the protesting reserve soldiers.
The Defense Minister is Netanyahu’s mouthpiece, and we expect nothing else from him.
We are surprised by the Chief of Staff’s statements that the entire military establishment wants the operation in Gaza.
Ben Gvir: Hamas Must Be Eliminated
BEN-GVIR:
Hamas must be eliminated, its capabilities destroyed, and food supplies bombed, and generators destroyed to completely cut off electricity from them.
If the decision were in my hands, the “kidnapped” would have returned from Gaza a long time ago.
I hope that all parties in the United States have realized the danger posed by Iran.
Iran poses a threat to the United States just as it does to Israel, and it threatens us all.
17 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 17 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Wednesday.
Increase in Number of Israelis Signing Petitions to Stop War
ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of signatories on petitions demanding an end to the war on Gaza and the return of the detainees has exceeded 110,000.
Palestinian Injured by Israeli Fire at Qalandiya Checkpoint
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured after occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of occupied Jerusalem.
The Trump administration is targeting international students on visas who have expressed solidarity with Palestine. Here’s what’s happening and what legal advisers suggest to do if ICE knocks on your door. #Trump #Rubio #ICE #MahmoudKhalil pic.twitter.com/4A0tRwwTMG
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 15, 2025
Artillery Shelling of Nuseirat and Northern Bureij
AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling targets the Nuseirat camp and the northern Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed, Injured in Bombing of House in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Three Palestinians were killed and a number of injured as a result of Israel’s aircraft bombing a house in the Jabaliya al-Nazla area, northern Gaza.
🔴 In Jabaliya, northern Gaza, Civil Defense teams retrieved the remains of children from trees—following the bombing of the Al-Hassi family’s home. pic.twitter.com/Yf0eRcuZ8t
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2025
WHO: We Call for Delivery of Aid and Health Supplies to Gaza
WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL:
Attacks on hospitals in Gaza may prevent patients from seeking healthcare for fear of their safety.
Attacks on hospitals in Gaza may lead to the shutdown of facilities and the cutting off of an essential lifeline.
We urge the protection of healthcare and all patients and health workers in Gaza.
We call for the delivery of aid and health supplies to Gaza, the lifting of the siege, and an immediate ceasefire.
Petition from 100 Israeli Reserve Officers to Stop War
ISRAEI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that a petition from 100 active reserve officers from the military intelligence research division demands an end to the war.
Palestinian Man and Child Injured by Occupation Fire in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): A Palestinian and his child were injured by fire from Israeli special forces in the old city of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
UN Human Rights Office: What is Happening in Gaza is Hell
OCHA DIRECTOR (to Al-Jazeera):
What is happening in the Gaza Strip is hell.
After 18 months, we are witnessing continuous attacks on civilians.
Israel is not complying with the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.
The residents of Gaza are suffering, and this is the worst period in 18 months.
Israeli Airstrike on Stadium Sheltering Displaced People in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Yarmouk Stadium, which shelters thousands of displaced people in Gaza City.
