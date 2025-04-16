LIVE BLOG: Gaza is a ‘Mass Grave’ | 110,000 Israelis Demand End to War – Day 558

AVINTAN OR, BROTHER OF ISRAELI PRISONER IN GAZA (to Al-Jazeera):

Netanyahu decides regarding the deal, and he shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

The Israeli government must provide what is necessary to return the kidnapped, and we want a comprehensive deal.

The returning kidnapped from Gaza confirmed that the army’s missiles frightened them.

We are looking for any information about my brother and his condition.

Most Israelis support the return of the kidnapped.

How long will my brother remain a prisoner for Netanyahu to decide that he must be returned?

We demand that Hamas reach a single deal to end the whole matter.