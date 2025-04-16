LIVE BLOG: Gaza is a ‘Mass Grave’ | 110,000 Israelis Demand End to War – Day 558

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Agence France-Presse quoted Doctors Without Borders as saying that “the Gaza Strip has become a mass grave for Palestinians.”

Meanwhile, the number of signatories on petitions demanding an end to the war on Gaza and the return of the detainees has surpassed 110,000.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,000 Palestinians and injured 116,343 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Wed, Apr 16, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Strike Targets Hanin Town in South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone strike targeted the town of Hanin in south Lebanon.

Wed, Apr 16, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Brother of Israeli Prisoner in Gaza: We Want a Comprehensive Dea

AVINTAN OR, BROTHER OF ISRAELI PRISONER IN GAZA (to Al-Jazeera):

Netanyahu decides regarding the deal, and he shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

The Israeli government must provide what is necessary to return the kidnapped, and we want a comprehensive deal.

The returning kidnapped from Gaza confirmed that the army’s missiles frightened them.

We are looking for any information about my brother and his condition.

Most Israelis support the return of the kidnapped.

How long will my brother remain a prisoner for Netanyahu to decide that he must be returned?

We demand that Hamas reach a single deal to end the whole matter.

Wed, Apr 16, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Release 10 Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Occupation forces release 10 Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip and hand them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Wed, Apr 16, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed during Occupation Aggression on Qabatiya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed during the Israeli occupation’s aggression on Qabatiya town in Jenin, and their bodies were detained.

Wed, Apr 16, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Health Ministry: One Killed in Israeli Raid on Wadi al-Hujair

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in a raid carried out by an Israeli drone on a car in Wadi al-Hujair, southern Lebanon.

Wed, Apr 16, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Defense Minister: We Do Not Plan to Bring Aid into Gaza

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER:

We do not plan to bring aid into Gaza, and it is regrettable that there are those who are trying to mislead public opinion.

Preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is one of the central tools of pressure on Hamas.

No one in the current circumstances wants to bring aid into the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

200 Officers Sign Protest Petition

HAARETZ: 200 former police officers, including 8 senior officers, signed a protest petition demanding an end to the war and the return of the hostages from Gaza.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Battalion: We Confronted a Zionist Infantry Force South of Jenin

AL-QUDS BRIGADES – JENIN BATTALION: Our fighters in the Misliya company confronted a Zionist infantry force that besieged a house in the town south of Jenin in the West Bank.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Doctors Without Borders: Gaza Strip Has Become a Mass Grave

AFP: Agence France-Presse quoted Doctors Without Borders as saying that “the Gaza Strip has become a mass grave for Palestinians.”

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Launch Military Operation in Areas South of Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces launch a military operation in several areas south of Jenin in the West Bank.

Armed clashes between occupation forces and a Palestinian barricaded in a house in the town of Misliya, south of Jenin in the West Bank.

An Israeli helicopter participates in the military operation south of Jenin in the West Bank.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Security Sources: Defense Minister is Netanyahu's Mouthpiece

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing security sources):

We do not know where the war on Gaza is going, nor how to deal with the protesting reserve soldiers.

The Defense Minister is Netanyahu’s mouthpiece, and we expect nothing else from him.

We are surprised by the Chief of Staff’s statements that the entire military establishment wants the operation in Gaza.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gvir: Hamas Must Be Eliminated

BEN-GVIR:

Hamas must be eliminated, its capabilities destroyed, and food supplies bombed, and generators destroyed to completely cut off electricity from them.

If the decision were in my hands, the “kidnapped” would have returned from Gaza a long time ago.

I hope that all parties in the United States have realized the danger posed by Iran.

Iran poses a threat to the United States just as it does to Israel, and it threatens us all.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

17 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn Today

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 17 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Wednesday.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Increase in Number of Israelis Signing Petitions to Stop War

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of signatories on petitions demanding an end to the war on Gaza and the return of the detainees has exceeded 110,000.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Injured by Israeli Fire at Qalandiya Checkpoint

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured after occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of occupied Jerusalem.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling of Nuseirat and Northern Bureij

AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling targets the Nuseirat camp and the northern Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Injured in Bombing of House in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Three Palestinians were killed and a number of injured as a result of Israel’s aircraft bombing a house in the Jabaliya al-Nazla area, northern Gaza.

 

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

WHO: We Call for Delivery of Aid and Health Supplies to Gaza

WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL:

Attacks on hospitals in Gaza may prevent patients from seeking healthcare for fear of their safety.

Attacks on hospitals in Gaza may lead to the shutdown of facilities and the cutting off of an essential lifeline.

We urge the protection of healthcare and all patients and health workers in Gaza.

We call for the delivery of aid and health supplies to Gaza, the lifting of the siege, and an immediate ceasefire.

Wed, Apr 16, 11:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Petition from 100 Israeli Reserve Officers to Stop War

ISRAEI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that a petition from 100 active reserve officers from the military intelligence research division demands an end to the war.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:59 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Man and Child Injured by Occupation Fire in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): A Palestinian and his child were injured by fire from Israeli special forces in the old city of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:59 PM (Palestine Time)

UN Human Rights Office: What is Happening in Gaza is Hell

OCHA DIRECTOR (to Al-Jazeera):

What is happening in the Gaza Strip is hell.

After 18 months, we are witnessing continuous attacks on civilians.

Israel is not complying with the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.

The residents of Gaza are suffering, and this is the worst period in 18 months.

Tue, Apr 15, 11:59 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrike on Stadium Sheltering Displaced People in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Yarmouk Stadium, which shelters thousands of displaced people in Gaza City.

