LIVE BLOG: Gaza Newborns Die from Cold | Ceasefire Mediation Efforts Ongoing – Day 508

Meanwhile, mediation efforts continue to secure the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners and advance to the next stages of the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli Security Sources Dismiss Trump’s Gaza Deportation Plan
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli security sources told Yedioth Ahronoth that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to deport Palestinians from Gaza is unlikely to move forward.
Hamas Renews Call to Prosecute Israeli Leaders
HAMAS: We reaffirm our call for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli occupation leaders for their heinous crimes against our people.
Mediators Discuss Exchange of Two Captive Bodies for 600 Palestinian Prisoners
ISRAEL HAYOM (citing informed sources): Mediators are discussing the release of the bodies of two captives in Gaza in exchange for 600 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
Five Newborns Die in Gaza Due to Extreme Cold
AL-JAZEERA: Five newborns died at the Patients’ Friends Hospital in Gaza City due to the extreme cold.
Interceptor Missiles Fired Due to False Detection
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it launched interceptor missiles at aerial targets over southern Golan due to a misidentification.
Israeli Army Attempts to Intercept ‘Suspicious Targets’ over Golan
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced it had launched interceptor missiles at “suspicious aerial targets” over southern Golan.
Israeli Defense Minister Imposes Sanctions on Freed Palestinian Prisoners
KAN: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on freed Palestinian prisoners and their families who receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority.
Three Infants Die in Gaza Due to Harsh Cold
SHEHAB NEWS AGENCY: Shehab quoted Dr. Saeed Salah, medical director of the Patients’ Friends Hospital in Gaza, as saying that three infants died at the hospital due to severe cold.
Dr. Salah stated the deceased infants were no more than two days old and warned that three other cases are in critical condition.
Israeli Forces, Demolition Equipment Storm Kafr ad-Dik in the West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces, accompanied by demolition equipment, stormed Kafr ad-Dik, west of Salfit, to carry out demolitions.
Netanyahu Refuses to Submit Medical Records to Court
MAARIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to submit his medical records to the court in a lawsuit he filed against journalists who claimed he is in poor health.
