LIVE BLOG: Gaza Newborns Die from Cold | Ceasefire Mediation Efforts Ongoing – Day 508

The 23rd group of sick and wounded prepares to leave Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least three infants, no older than two days, died at the Patients’ Friends Hospital in Gaza due to severe cold.

Meanwhile, mediation efforts continue to secure the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners and advance to the next stages of the ceasefire agreement.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Security Sources Dismiss Trump’s Gaza Deportation Plan

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli security sources told Yedioth Ahronoth that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to deport Palestinians from Gaza is unlikely to move forward.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Renews Call to Prosecute Israeli Leaders

HAMAS: We reaffirm our call for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli occupation leaders for their heinous crimes against our people.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Mediators Discuss Exchange of Two Captive Bodies for 600 Palestinian Prisoners

ISRAEL HAYOM (citing informed sources): Mediators are discussing the release of the bodies of two captives in Gaza in exchange for 600 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Newborns Die in Gaza Due to Extreme Cold

AL-JAZEERA: Five newborns died at the Patients’ Friends Hospital in Gaza City due to the extreme cold.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Interceptor Missiles Fired Due to False Detection

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it launched interceptor missiles at aerial targets over southern Golan due to a misidentification.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Attempts to Intercept ‘Suspicious Targets’ over Golan

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced it had launched interceptor missiles at “suspicious aerial targets” over southern Golan.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Defense Minister Imposes Sanctions on Freed Palestinian Prisoners

KAN: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on freed Palestinian prisoners and their families who receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Infants Die in Gaza Due to Harsh Cold

SHEHAB NEWS AGENCY: Shehab quoted Dr. Saeed Salah, medical director of the Patients’ Friends Hospital in Gaza, as saying that three infants died at the hospital due to severe cold.

Dr. Salah stated the deceased infants were no more than two days old and warned that three other cases are in critical condition.

 

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces, Demolition Equipment Storm Kafr ad-Dik in the West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces, accompanied by demolition equipment, stormed Kafr ad-Dik, west of Salfit, to carry out demolitions.

Tue, Feb 25, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Refuses to Submit Medical Records to Court

MAARIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to submit his medical records to the court in a lawsuit he filed against journalists who claimed he is in poor health.

