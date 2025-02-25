LIVE BLOG: Gaza Newborns Die from Cold | Ceasefire Mediation Efforts Ongoing – Day 508

KAN: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on freed Palestinian prisoners and their families who receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority.

SHEHAB NEWS AGENCY: Shehab quoted Dr. Saeed Salah, medical director of the Patients’ Friends Hospital in Gaza, as saying that three infants died at the hospital due to severe cold.

Dr. Salah stated the deceased infants were no more than two days old and warned that three other… pic.twitter.com/dX0PsUdIKQ

