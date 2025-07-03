LIVE BLOG: Gaza: US Contractors Exposed as Global Demands to End Starvation Increase – Day 636

An AP investigation exposes how untrained US security contractors used live fire, stun grenades, and pepper spray on hungry Palestinians at GHF-run aid centers in Gaza.
At least 101 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza on Thursday, including 51 people waiting for humanitarian aid.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,130 and injured 135,173 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Across Northern and Southern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes have significantly escalated their bombing of wide areas across northern and southern Gaza Strip in the past hour. Palestinian media outlets have reported the most notable of these recent strikes:
An Israeli aircraft bombed a tent near the British Hospital in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.
An Israeli quadcopter drone fired shots in eastern Gaza City.
Israeli airstrikes hit eastern Gaza City.
Israeli airstrikes targeted eastern Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.
Hamas Consulting Factions on Ceasefire Proposal
STATEMENT: Hamas announced that it is currently consulting with leaders of Palestinian factions and forces regarding the proposal it received from mediators.
The movement emphasized its commitment to ending the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and ensuring the free entry of aid.
Hamas stated it will deliver its final decision to the mediators after consultations conclude and will make an official announcement.
Israeli Army Blows Up Homes in Gaza City Neighborhoods
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli forces have begun demolishing residential homes in the Al-Shujaiya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods east of Gaza City, according to local media.
لحظة تفجير الاحتلال ريبورت مفخخ في حي الزيتون بمدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/IpDPaAxcK0
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 3, 2025
5 Killed in New Israeli Massacre at Khan Yunis Displacement Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on tents sheltering displaced people near the Tiba Towers in western Khan Younis. Simultaneously, Israeli tanks are shelling northern neighborhoods of the city.
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Gaza War Scenarios
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli security cabinet is debating several future scenarios for the Gaza war, including continuation, a regional ceasefire deal, or a partial temporary agreement.
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 3 in Displacement Tent in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed after an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza.
Al-Qassam Brigades Shell Israeli Troops North of Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Hamas’ military wing announced that it targeted Israeli troop concentrations in Al-Satra area north of Khan Younis using mortar shells.
US CENTCOM Commander Meets Israeli Military to Discuss Coordination
US CENTCOM: General Michael Kurilla met with Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to discuss improving operational coordination between US and Israeli forces.
Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 101 Since Dawn, 51 Killed Waiting for Aid
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: At least 101 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since this morning, including 51 people waiting for humanitarian aid.
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces Near Nur Shams Camp
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces near Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, amid ongoing military operations targeting northern camps.
Civil Defense: Israel Blocking Rescue Operations in Gaza
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that Israeli forces are preventing crews from reaching collapsed homes in eastern Gaza, where dozens remain trapped beneath the rubble, some still alive and calling for help. Over 200 buildings were destroyed in recent strikes on Al-Zaytoun, Al-Shujaiya, and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods.
Trump Meets Freed American-Israeli Captive Edan Alexander
WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump received Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli captive released by Hamas in May, as part of a deal tied to ceasefire efforts and humanitarian aid delivery.
AP Reveals Armed Contractors Fired on Starving Gazans at US-Backed Aid Sites
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: An AP investigation exposes how untrained US security contractors used live fire, stun grenades, and pepper spray on hungry Palestinians at GHF-run aid centers in Gaza.
AP Reveals Armed Contractors Fired on Starving Gazans at US-Backed Aid Sites
92 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn, Including 42 Waiting for Aid
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 92 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn Thursday, including 42 civilians waiting at aid distribution points.
At least 92 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn Thursday, including 42 civilians waiting at aid distribution points. pic.twitter.com/WDV0JaoYFX
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2025
Be the first to comment