LIVE BLOG: Gaza: US Contractors Exposed as Global Demands to End Starvation Increase – Day 636

July 4, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel committed horrific massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

An AP investigation exposes how untrained US security contractors used live fire, stun grenades, and pepper spray on hungry Palestinians at GHF-run aid centers in Gaza.

At least 101 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza on Thursday, including 51 people waiting for humanitarian aid.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,130 and injured 135,173 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Fri, Jul 4, 1:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Across Northern and Southern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes have significantly escalated their bombing of wide areas across northern and southern Gaza Strip in the past hour. Palestinian media outlets have reported the most notable of these recent strikes:

An Israeli aircraft bombed a tent near the British Hospital in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.

An Israeli quadcopter drone fired shots in eastern Gaza City.

Israeli airstrikes hit eastern Gaza City.

Israeli airstrikes targeted eastern Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jul 4, 1:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Consulting Factions on Ceasefire Proposal

STATEMENT: Hamas announced that it is currently consulting with leaders of Palestinian factions and forces regarding the proposal it received from mediators.

The movement emphasized its commitment to ending the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and ensuring the free entry of aid.

Hamas stated it will deliver its final decision to the mediators after consultations conclude and will make an official announcement.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Blows Up Homes in Gaza City Neighborhoods

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli forces have begun demolishing residential homes in the Al-Shujaiya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods east of Gaza City, according to local media.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:37 AM (Palestine Time)

5 Killed in New Israeli Massacre at Khan Yunis Displacement Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on tents sheltering displaced people near the Tiba Towers in western Khan Younis. Simultaneously, Israeli tanks are shelling northern neighborhoods of the city.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Cabinet Discusses Gaza War Scenarios

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli security cabinet is debating several future scenarios for the Gaza war, including continuation, a regional ceasefire deal, or a partial temporary agreement.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:00 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Strike Kills 3 in Displacement Tent in Central Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed after an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:00 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades Shell Israeli Troops North of Khan Yunis

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Hamas’ military wing announced that it targeted Israeli troop concentrations in Al-Satra area north of Khan Younis using mortar shells.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:00 AM (Palestine Time)

US CENTCOM Commander Meets Israeli Military to Discuss Coordination

US CENTCOM: General Michael Kurilla met with Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to discuss improving operational coordination between US and Israeli forces.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:00 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 101 Since Dawn, 51 Killed Waiting for Aid

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: At least 101 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since this morning, including 51 people waiting for humanitarian aid.

Thu, Jul 3, 10:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces Near Nur Shams Camp

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces near Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, amid ongoing military operations targeting northern camps.

Thu, Jul 3, 10:37 PM (Palestine Time)

Civil Defense: Israel Blocking Rescue Operations in Gaza

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that Israeli forces are preventing crews from reaching collapsed homes in eastern Gaza, where dozens remain trapped beneath the rubble, some still alive and calling for help. Over 200 buildings were destroyed in recent strikes on Al-Zaytoun, Al-Shujaiya, and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods.

Thu, Jul 3, 9:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump Meets Freed American-Israeli Captive Edan Alexander

WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump received Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli captive released by Hamas in May, as part of a deal tied to ceasefire efforts and humanitarian aid delivery.

Fri, Jul 4, 12:37 AM (Palestine Time)

AP Reveals Armed Contractors Fired on Starving Gazans at US-Backed Aid Sites

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: An AP investigation exposes how untrained US security contractors used live fire, stun grenades, and pepper spray on hungry Palestinians at GHF-run aid centers in Gaza.

AP Reveals Armed Contractors Fired on Starving Gazans at US-Backed Aid Sites

Thu, Jul 3, 9:45 PM (Palestine Time)

92 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn, Including 42 Waiting for Aid

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 92 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn Thursday, including 42 civilians waiting at aid distribution points.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*