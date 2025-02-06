LIVE BLOG: Gaza Weather Crisis | Resistance Strikes as Israel’s West Bank Assault Continues – Day 489

Gaza’s municipality warns it lacks the resources to aid displaced Palestinians as severe weather floods hundreds of tents and shelters.
Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades, in coordination with the Al-Quds Brigades, were able to strike an Israeli infantry force at the Tayba crossing, confirming casualties.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israel Withdraws from Human Rights Council
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that Tel Aviv has notified the United Nations Human Rights Council of its decision to withdraw.
Trump Insists: Israel Will Hand Over Gaza to Us
AL-JAZEERA:
Israel will hand over Gaza to the United States after the fighting ends.
Palestinians will already be relocated to safer and more beautiful communities with modern homes in the region.
No US soldiers will be needed, and stability will prevail.
Palestinians will have the opportunity to live happily, safely, and freely.
Development teams will begin building one of the greatest and most remarkable development projects on Earth.
UK Minister Opposes Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: UK International Development Minister Annalise Dodds emphasized the need for Palestinians to rebuild their country and determine Gaza’s future. She stated that Britain would oppose any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries. Addressing Parliament, she said, “There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction of Gaza’s land.”
Khamenei in Hebrew: All of Palestine Belongs to Palestinians
AL-JAZEERA: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in a post on X in Hebrew, declared that all of Palestine, from the river to the sea, belongs to the Palestinian people.
כל פלסטין, מהנהר ועד הים, שייכת לכל העם הפלסטיני.
— Khamenei.ir Hebrew (@Khamenei_Heb) February 6, 2025
Israeli Forces Open Fire on Journalists in Tamoun
AL-JAZEERA: Sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that Israeli occupation forces directly fired at journalists in the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas in the West Bank. No injuries have been reported so far.
Rafah Municipality Calls for 40,000 Tents and Shelter Units
AL-JAZEERA: The Rafah municipality has urgently requested 40,000 tents and shelter units for the city’s devastated residents. The municipality highlighted a shortage of equipment hindering road clearance amid a severe humanitarian crisis.
🔺Scenes documenting the horrific conditions displaced families are living in, sheltering in makeshift tents in #Gaza after rainy and windy weather hit yesterday.
These families consist mostly of young children.
And they don’t have adequate winter clothing.#ForeverPalestine pic.twitter.com/t9Vl34gWYY
— ғᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴘᴀʟᴇsᴛɪɴᴇ (@Pal_4ever_) February 6, 2025
Occupation Forces Raid Nablus
AL-JAZEERA: Sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Nablus in the West Bank, deploying in the popular housing area.
Israeli occupation forces bomb a house in the city of Nablus in the occupied #West_Bank! pic.twitter.com/ygiALdNmzI
— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) February 6, 2025
Gaza Municipality: No Resources to Help Displaced amid Weather Crisis
GAZA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON (to AL-JAZEERA): The municipality lacks sufficient resources to assist displaced people amid tragic conditions caused by the weather depression. Sewage and rainwater have flooded hundreds of tents and shelters, and the municipality cannot handle the situation due to a lack of necessary equipment.
Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Force at Tayba Crossing
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES – TULKARM: The group, along with Al-Quds Brigades and other fighters, targeted an Israeli infantry force at the Tayba crossing, confirming casualties.
Trump Advisors: Gaza Ownership Idea May Disappear
NEW YORK TIMES: Advisors to Donald Trump predict the idea of “taking ownership of Gaza” may fade as it appears unfeasible. Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro called the proposal unserious and potentially radicalizing, warning it could endanger hostage releases.
‘Law of the Jungle’ – Hamas Urges Trump to Retract ‘Irresponsible Remarks’
Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Doubts Trump Plan’s Feasibility
MAARIV: Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Amos Yadlin said the chances of implementing Trump’s Gaza population transfer plan are very low, calling it a political maneuver to stabilize Netanyahu’s government.
Spain Rejects Israeli Proposal to Host Palestinians from Gaza
SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER JOSÉ MANUEL ALBARES: Spain rejected Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s proposal to host Palestinians displaced from Gaza, calling it baseless.
Fifth Batch of Patients Awaits Evacuation via Rafah Crossing
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: A fifth batch of 50 patients is set to be evacuated from Gaza today via the Rafah crossing, as part of the ceasefire agreement. Heavy machinery is also expected to enter Gaza for debris removal.
China: Gaza Belongs to Palestinians, Not a Bargaining Chip
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY: China emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory and opposed any forced displacement. It called for international humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY: China emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory and opposed any forced displacement. It called for international humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts. pic.twitter.com/sgiSCsixpO
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 6, 2025
Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Due to Stormy Weather
ISRAELI MILITARY: An officer and a soldier were killed, and eight others injured, when a crane collapsed in northern Gaza due to strong winds.
Former Israeli PM Barak Calls Trump’s Plan “Fantasy”
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak dismissed Trump’s Gaza plan as fantasy, claiming no effort was made to prepare it.
Katz Instructs Military to Prepare Plan for Gaza Population Exit
KATZ: Israeli Defense Minister Katz said he directed the military to prepare a plan allowing Gaza residents to leave voluntarily, including via land crossings, sea, and air.
Guterres Stresses Need for Palestinian State
GUTERRES: Guterres emphasized that sustainable peace requires ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state, with Gaza as an integral part.
Ben Gvir: No Excuses for Netanyahu after Trump’s Green Light
BEN-GVIR: Ben-Gvir said Netanyahu has no excuses now that Trump has approved the Gaza population transfer plan.
226 Archaeological Sites Damaged in Israeli Aggression on Gaza
PALESTINIAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES: The ministry reported damage to 226 archaeological sites in Gaza, with 138 severely damaged. Reconstruction is estimated to cost €261 million.
Displaced Tents Flooded and Blown Away in Southern Gaza
LOCAL MEDIA: Heavy winds and rain caused tents in southern Gaza to flood or blow away, worsening living conditions.
LOCAL MEDIA: Heavy winds and rain caused tents in southern Gaza to flood or blow away, worsening living conditions. pic.twitter.com/5y5CKvQ0uD
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 6, 2025
Colombian President Criticizes Trump’s Gaza Plan
COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO: Petro condemned Trump’s plan to seize Gaza and displace Palestinians, calling it a potential trigger for war.
Three Palestinians Injured in Occupation Forces’ Assault
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Three Palestinians were injured after being beaten by Israeli forces at the Hamra checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley.
Hamas May Retain Captives to Thwart Trump’s Plan
HAARETZ: Israeli officials fear Hamas may hold onto hostages to pressure against Trump’s Gaza plan.
Israeli Poll: 72% Support Trump’s Plan for US Control of Gaza
ISRAELI CHANNEL 13 POLL: 72% of Israelis support Trump’s proposal for U.S. control over Gaza.
Occupation Forces Raid Village East of Nablus
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Israeli forces raided the village of Salem, east of Nablus.
Jenin Brigade Confronts Occupation Forces
JENIN BRIGADE: The group confirmed injuries among Israeli forces during clashes in Silat al-Harithiya.
Canadian Foreign Ministry Opposes Forced Displacement of Palestinians
CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Canada remains committed to a two-state solution and opposes the forced displacement of Palestinians.
Trump’s Gaza ‘Ownership’ Proposal Will Not Work: This is Why – Analysis
Malaysia Strongly Opposes Any Proposal to Displace Palestinians
MALAYSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Malaysia condemned any proposal leading to the forced displacement of Palestinians, calling it ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law.
Occupation Forces Raid Balata Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces raided the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.
Explosion Heard in Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An explosion was heard in Tulkarm amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the area.
Be the first to comment