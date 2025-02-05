LIVE BLOG: Global Response to Trump’s Displacement Plans | Assault on Jenin Continues – Day 488

Governments and organizations react to US President Donald Trump’s proposed displacement plans for millions of Palestinians in Gaza.
Meanwhile, in Jenin, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 25 Palestinians in ongoing attacks.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Smotrich Threatens Palestinians with Loss of Land and "State Idea"
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Gaza is the true response to the October 7, 2023, events. He added that Israel will now work to “bury the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state permanently,” claiming that “those who committed the worst massacre on our land will lose their land forever.”
25 Killed in Ongoing Israeli Operation in Jenin Camp
AL-JAZEERA: The Jenin Camp Media Committee reported that 25 Palestinians were martyred during 15 days of the Israeli operation in the city, with 15,000 people, including 3,200 families, displaced. The committee added that residents face tragic conditions, including water and electricity cuts and the destruction of around 180 homes. The aggression has also halted schools and deprived four hospitals of water and basic services.
Turkiye Rejects Forced Displacement of Gaza Residents
AL JAZEERA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that Turkey and regional countries reject the displacement of Gazans, calling it “futile and pointless.”
Trump Repeats Call for Palestinians to Leave Gaza, Claims Other Countries Will Accept Them
PFLP: Gaza Is Not for Sale and Will Resist Displacement
AL JAZEERA: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s statements supporting forced displacement plans for Gaza residents, calling them a “declaration of war on the Palestinian people.” The Front emphasized that Gaza will remain steadfast against displacement and colonial projects.
Islamic Jihad Responds to Trump's Statements
AL JAZEERA: The Islamic Jihad movement stated that US President Donald Trump should remember that 15 months of U.S. weaponry bombardment failed to displace the Palestinian people. The movement affirmed that Palestinians have always chosen resistance, which they have practiced for over a century.
China Opposes Forced Displacement of Gaza Residents
AL JAZEERA: China’s Foreign Ministry opposed the forced displacement of Gaza residents and reaffirmed its support for Palestinian self-governance.
Hamas Condemns Trump's Statements, Calls for Firm Arab Stance
AL JAZEERA: Hamas strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s statements aimed at occupying Gaza and displacing its residents, calling them “hostile to the Palestinian cause.” The movement urged Arab and Islamic countries to take a firm stance to preserve Palestinian rights.
‘He’s Completely Lost It’ – Trump Proposes Taking ‘Ownership’ of Gaza in Bizarre Comments
Lapid Supports Trump's Proposal on Gaza
AL JAZEERA: Opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed excitement over Trump’s commitment to Israel, despite not fully understanding the details of his Gaza plan. Lapid called the idea of turning Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” significant.
Palestinian Killed in Khan Yunis
AL JAZEERA: A Palestinian youth was martyred by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, with no further details provided.
Ben-Gvir Open to Returning to Israeli Government
AL JAZEERA: Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir indicated that his chances of returning to the government have increased following Trump’s statements on displacing Gazans.
Gallant Criticizes Netanyahu Government
AL JAZEERA: Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized the Netanyahu government for not doing enough to return detainees from Gaza, blaming Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for delaying the deal.
Protests Outside White House against Displacement Plan
AL JAZEERA: Hundreds of pro-Palestine supporters marched in Washington, D.C., condemning Trump’s plan to displace Gazans and take control of the strip. Protesters chanted “Gaza is not for sale” and affirmed Palestinians’ right to their land.
https://twitter.com/AdameMedia/status/1886994613187100701
Arab Officials: Trump's Statements Are Surprising, Endanger Gaza Deal
AL JAZEERA: Arab officials expressed confusion and concern over Trump’s “surprising” statements on controlling Gaza, stating that they risk undermining the fragile Gaza deal.
US Secretary of State: Ready to Lead Gaza
AL JAZEERA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. is ready to lead Gaza and “make it beautiful again,” as Trump suggested.
Netanyahu Sending Delegation to Qatar Is Merely Symbolic
CHANNEL 13: Netanyahu’s decision to send a negotiation delegation to Qatar is merely a symbolic move to appease the Americans.
Trump and Envoy Determined to Complete Gaza Deal
AL JAZEERA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Trump and his envoy Steve Witkoff are determined to complete the Gaza deal.
Reuters: Trump Signs Orders to Replenish Israeli Ammunition
AL JAZEERA: Reuters reported that US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated that Trump signed orders to replenish Israel’s ammunition supplies.
Australian PM: Position on Gaza Unchanged after Trump's Plan
AL JAZEERA: Australian Prime Minister stated that his country’s position on Gaza remains unchanged after Trump’s announcement of a plan to control the strip, reaffirming support for a two-state solution in the Middle East.
Be the first to comment