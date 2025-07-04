LIVE BLOG: Hamas Responds | Ambush in Shejaiyya | Displaced Palestinians Massacred – Day 637

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced it has delivered a “positive” response to the mediators and expressed readiness to immediately begin negotiations on the implementation mechanism of the proposed ceasefire.
Meanwhile, newly released video shows a complex Palestinian ambush involving mines, tunnel warfare, and direct engagements east of Gaza City.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,130 and injured 135,173 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israel Confirms Receipt of Hamas’ Response, Reviews Proposal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 cited Israeli officials as stating that they received Hamas’ reply via mediators and are currently reviewing its contents.
Israeli Official: Indirect Talks to Begin After Hamas Response
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 cited an Israeli official as stating that indirect negotiations will commence once the response is reviewed. A delegation is expected to depart for Doha soon.
Airstrike Hits Al-Mawasi Area in Western Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched an air raid on Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
🔴 Large explosions were reported as Israeli forces blew up multiple homes in the eastern Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/UaFaHjbOOG
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 4, 2025
Israeli Artillery Bombards Al-Shuja’iyya Junction in Eastern Gaz
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelled the area around Al-Sheja’iyya Junction, east of Gaza City.
Israeli Army Demolishes Homes in Eastern Jabalia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces began blowing up residential homes in eastern Jabaliya, north of Gaza.
Hamas Submits Positive Response to Mediators, Signals Readiness for Implementation Talks
HAMAS STATEMENT: The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced it has delivered a “positive” response to the mediators and expressed readiness to immediately begin negotiations on the implementation mechanism of the proposed ceasefire. The movement confirmed it had concluded internal consultations and discussions with other Palestinian groups.
Israeli Official: Delegation Expected to Depart for Doha for Negotiations
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 quoted an Israeli official saying a delegation is expected to leave for Doha soon to engage in negotiations over the ceasefire terms.
Israeli Official: Negotiations in Doha May Take Just One and a Half Days
ISRAELI MEDIA: The same source indicated that, once Hamas’ response is confirmed, the indirect negotiations could begin promptly and may last “no more than a day and a half.”
Israeli Army: Palestinian Fighters Becoming More Bold, Better Coordinated
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli military sources told Kan that resistance fighters in Gaza are showing increased boldness in engaging Israeli troops and appear to have accurately identified IDF positions and are acting accordingly.
Footage Reveals Al-Quds Brigades Ambush That Hit Dozens of Israeli Soldiers
Netanyahu Demands Civilian Control Plan, Army Refuses
ISRAELI MEDIA: According to Channel 12, Netanyahu asked for a plan to evacuate Gaza’s civilian population before returning from Washington. Army officials, including the chief of staff, opposed the move and warned of a loss of control. Ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich accused the army of disobeying political directives.
Gaza Cemeteries Overflowing, Burial Costs Soar to $300
AL-JAZEERA: Gaza’s cemeteries are overwhelmed, and burial costs have doubled, reaching $300 per grave. The Ministry of Awqaf says over 40 cemeteries have been destroyed or made inaccessible due to the war.
51 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 51 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Friday, including six people waiting for humanitarian aid. Al-Awda Hospital reported that two victims were shot near the Netzarim checkpoint aid center.
Be the first to comment