LIVE BLOG: Hamas Responds | Ambush in Shejaiyya | Displaced Palestinians Massacred – Day 637

Israel committed horrific massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced it has delivered a “positive” response to the mediators and expressed readiness to immediately begin negotiations on the implementation mechanism of the proposed ceasefire. 

Meanwhile, newly released video shows a complex Palestinian ambush involving mines, tunnel warfare, and direct engagements east of Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,130 and injured 135,173 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sat, Jul 5, 1:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Confirms Receipt of Hamas’ Response, Reviews Proposal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 cited Israeli officials as stating that they received Hamas’ reply via mediators and are currently reviewing its contents.

Sat, Jul 5, 1:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: Indirect Talks to Begin After Hamas Response

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 cited an Israeli official as stating that indirect negotiations will commence once the response is reviewed. A delegation is expected to depart for Doha soon.

Sat, Jul 5, 1:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Airstrike Hits Al-Mawasi Area in Western Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched an air raid on Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Sat, Jul 5, 1:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Bombards Al-Shuja’iyya Junction in Eastern Gaz

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelled the area around Al-Sheja’iyya Junction, east of Gaza City.

Sat, Jul 5, 1:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Demolishes Homes in Eastern Jabalia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces began blowing up residential homes in eastern Jabaliya, north of Gaza.

Fri, Jul 4, 11:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Submits Positive Response to Mediators, Signals Readiness for Implementation Talks

HAMAS STATEMENT: The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced it has delivered a “positive” response to the mediators and expressed readiness to immediately begin negotiations on the implementation mechanism of the proposed ceasefire. The movement confirmed it had concluded internal consultations and discussions with other Palestinian groups.

Fri, Jul 4, 11:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: Delegation Expected to Depart for Doha for Negotiations

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 quoted an Israeli official saying a delegation is expected to leave for Doha soon to engage in negotiations over the ceasefire terms.

Fri, Jul 4, 11:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: Negotiations in Doha May Take Just One and a Half Days

ISRAELI MEDIA: The same source indicated that, once Hamas’ response is confirmed, the indirect negotiations could begin promptly and may last “no more than a day and a half.”

Fri, Jul 4, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Palestinian Fighters Becoming More Bold, Better Coordinated

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli military sources told Kan that resistance fighters in Gaza are showing increased boldness in engaging Israeli troops and appear to have accurately identified IDF positions and are acting accordingly.

Footage Reveals Al-Quds Brigades Ambush That Hit Dozens of Israeli Soldiers

Fri, Jul 4, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Demands Civilian Control Plan, Army Refuses

ISRAELI MEDIA: According to Channel 12, Netanyahu asked for a plan to evacuate Gaza’s civilian population before returning from Washington. Army officials, including the chief of staff, opposed the move and warned of a loss of control. Ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich accused the army of disobeying political directives.

Fri, Jul 4, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Cemeteries Overflowing, Burial Costs Soar to $300

AL-JAZEERA: Gaza’s cemeteries are overwhelmed, and burial costs have doubled, reaching $300 per grave. The Ministry of Awqaf says over 40 cemeteries have been destroyed or made inaccessible due to the war.

Fri, Jul 4, 11:00 PM (Palestine Time)

51 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 51 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Friday, including six people waiting for humanitarian aid. Al-Awda Hospital reported that two victims were shot near the Netzarim checkpoint aid center.

