LIVE BLOG: Hamas: Travel to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan | Netanyahu Threatens War – Day 512

THE GUARDIAN:

Surveillance footage shows child Ayman Hammouni being killed by an Israeli soldier’s bullet in Hebron.

The footage confirms the bullet that killed Ayman came from the direction of Israeli soldiers.

Defense for Children International – Palestine: The bullet entered Ayman’s back and lodged in his lungs.

Ayman’s father: An Arabic-speaking Israeli soldier mocked me, claiming he shot my son for no reason.

Ayman’s father: The Israeli soldier who shot my son told me, “We hope you follow your son.”

Human rights workers fear rising casualties as the Israeli army transfers Gaza tactics to the West Bank.