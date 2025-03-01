LIVE BLOG: Hamas: Travel to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan | Netanyahu Threatens War – Day 512

Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan and urged the world to show solidarity with Gaza and the rest of Palestine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to resume fighting, while the mother of an Israeli captive said she does not trust her prime minister.
Click here for previous blogs
The Guardian Confirms Child Ayman Hamouni Killed by Israeli Soldier’s Bullet
THE GUARDIAN:
Surveillance footage shows child Ayman Hammouni being killed by an Israeli soldier’s bullet in Hebron.
The footage confirms the bullet that killed Ayman came from the direction of Israeli soldiers.
Defense for Children International – Palestine: The bullet entered Ayman’s back and lodged in his lungs.
Ayman’s father: An Arabic-speaking Israeli soldier mocked me, claiming he shot my son for no reason.
Ayman’s father: The Israeli soldier who shot my son told me, “We hope you follow your son.”
Human rights workers fear rising casualties as the Israeli army transfers Gaza tactics to the West Bank.
Mother of Israeli Captive: I Don’t Trust Netanyahu to Respect the Agreement
The New York Times quoted Einav Tsangauker, mother of an Israeli captive in Gaza, stating:
I don’t trust Benjamin Netanyahu to respect the ceasefire.
The goal of eliminating Hamas conflicts with the goal of returning captives.
I did not support calls to block aid to Gaza.
New Batch of Gaza Patients and Wounded Leave the Strip
AL-JAZEERA: The 29th batch of Gaza patients and wounded left the Strip via the Rafah crossing. This batch includes 33 wounded and patients accompanied by 55 family members.
WFP: Gaza Ceasefire Must Continue
WFP: The World Food Programme stated that the ceasefire in Gaza must continue, and there is no room for going backward.
Intense Gunfire in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported intense and continuous gunfire from Israeli occupation vehicles since dawn in southern Rafah.
Israeli Official: Returning to War is Not a Negotiation Step
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media quoted an Israeli official stating that the option of returning to war is not a step for negotiation.
Hamas Calls on Palestinians to Travel to Al-Aqsa During Ramadan
HAMAS:
We call on our people in the West Bank and Jerusalem to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque, stay, and observe i’tikaf (spiritual retreat) during Ramadan.
We call on our people worldwide to take active steps during Ramadan in solidarity with our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.
Be the first to comment