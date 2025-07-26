LIVE BLOG: Handala Raided | Israel to Implement ‘Humanitarian Truces’ as Massacres Continue – Day 659

Israeli forces stormed the Hanthala ship in international waters as it approached Gaza, cutting off communications with the crew of 21 international activists.
Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 quoted an Israeli official confirming that a humanitarian truce will begin Sunday morning and last until evening—despite ongoing massacres across the Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 59,700 and injured 144,000 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Macron: We Cannot Accept Children Dying of Hunger in Gaza
FRENCH PRESIDENCY: French President Emmanuel Macron said he discussed the two-state solution with Turkish President Erdogan and reiterated that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “unacceptable.” He announced that France will recognize the State of Palestine in September during the UN General Assembly and stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the delivery of urgent aid, and the disarmament of Hamas. “We cannot accept children dying of hunger in Gaza,” he said.
Freedom Flotilla Coalition: Israel Attacked Handala in International Waters
FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION: The coalition confirmed that the Israeli military attacked the Handala ship while it was in international waters.
Handala Intercepted: Israeli Navy Storms Flotilla Ship Headed for Gaza
Ben Gvir: Allowing Aid into Gaza a Grave Mistake
ITAMAR BEN GVIR: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Hamas exploits the humanitarian corridors, calling the aid entry a “grave mistake” that endangers Israeli soldiers.
Israeli Source: 'Humanitarian Truce' Begins Sunday Morning
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 cited an Israeli official as confirming that a humanitarian truce will begin Sunday morning and last until evening, covering densely populated areas including northern Gaza.
Israeli Forces Storm Freedom Flotilla Ship Handala
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli naval forces have stormed the Handala, the Gaza-bound aid ship. Three warships approached the vessel after warnings from Israeli authorities. The ship’s crew had activated the highest emergency protocol, and were warned the vessel would be seized by force unless it turned back.
Israeli Gunboats Approach Freedom Flotilla Ship ‘Handala’
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warships have moved close to the Handala ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla, attempting to break the Gaza blockade.
Israeli Officer Dies from Wounds Sustained in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli army officer from the 749th Engineering Battalion has died from injuries sustained during fighting in southern Gaza on July 19.
Israeli Army to Begin Airdropping Aid into Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli Air Force will begin airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza. Responsibility for aid distribution, officials said, lies with the UN and international humanitarian organizations, who are expected to ensure it does not reach Hamas. Israel also claims to have restored power to Gaza’s southern desalination plant.
Trump, Jordan’s King Discuss Gaza Developments
PETRA NEWS AGENCY: US President Donald Trump and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed regional developments, particularly in Gaza and Syria. The king emphasized the urgency of halting the war on Gaza and praised Trump’s efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Qassam and Saraya Al-Quds Shell Israeli Command Site in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Hamas’s Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad’s Saraya al-Quds said they shelled an Israeli command and control site near the court complex south of Khan Younis using mortar fire.
Drones and Unknown Boats Approach the ‘Handala’ Ship
AL-JAZEERA: Two unidentified boats and several drones have approached the Handala, according to a correspondent onboard the Gaza-bound ship.
