LIVE BLOG: Handala Raided | Israel to Implement ‘Humanitarian Truces’ as Massacres Continue – Day 659

FRENCH PRESIDENCY: French President Emmanuel Macron said he discussed the two-state solution with Turkish President Erdogan and reiterated that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “unacceptable.” He announced that France will recognize the State of Palestine in September during the UN General Assembly and stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the delivery of urgent aid, and the disarmament of Hamas. “We cannot accept children dying of hunger in Gaza,” he said.