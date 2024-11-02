LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Bombs Israel | Massacre in Beit Lahia | Iran: Response Will Be Decisive – Day 393

Hezbollah has carried out multiple operations, including the bombing of the Glilot military base in Tel Aviv, with several drones making direct impact.
At least six Palestinians were killed due to Israeli artillery shelling targeting the Tel Al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.
The spokesperson for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Command said that a response to Israel would be decisive.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Hezbollah Targets Base near Tel Aviv
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli Palmachim Air Base south of Tel Aviv with a squadron of suicide drones and hit the targets accurately.
Shelling, Shooting in Sheikh Radwan
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured when a drone opened fire on citizens in the Abu Iskandar area of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
After hours of working with limited equipment, rescue teams managed to save a girl trapped under the rubble of her home in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/OJFIURyVkN
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024
New Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Al-Saksakieh and Kafra in southern Lebanon.
WP: Iran to Attack Israel within Days
WASHINGTON POST (citing a source close to Israeli leaders): Intelligence information indicates that Iran is preparing to attack Israel within days.
Hezbollah Bombs Northern Haifa
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Krayot north of Haifa with a barrage of rockets.
IRGC: Iran's Response to Israel Will Be Decisive
IRGC SPOKESMAN: The spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said that Iran’s response to Israel is inevitable, and will be decisive, strong, and calculated, and will exceed the enemy’s imagination.
CCTV footage captures the moment a drone from Lebanon targeted a factory in Ahziv, near Nahariya, in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/erwNIC84Eq
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Eilat
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked four vital targets in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with drones in four separate operations.
🚨ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked four vital targets in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with drones in four separate operations. pic.twitter.com/7A1pWjV89S
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024
Six Killed in Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were killed in artillery shelling that targeted the Tal al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Khamenei: We are Confronting Global Arrogance
ALI KHAMENEI: “We are doing whatever is necessary to confront global arrogance on both the military and political levels”.
Two Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombardment of homes in Beit Lahia.
Explosions in Haifa Due to Hezbollah Drones
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported explosions around the Ramat David base in Jezreel Valley, east of Haifa, following the launch of drones from Lebanon.
🚨 ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported explosions around the Ramat David base in Jezreel Valley, east of Haifa, following the launch of drones from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/b6l2SY3Zo5
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024
Hezbollah Drone Crashes in Galilee
KAN: A Hezbollah drone fell in the Jezreel Valley area in the Galilee.
Hezbollah Bombs Safad
HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at the settlement of Birya, north of the city of Safed.
HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at the settlement of Birya, north of the city of Safed. pic.twitter.com/sj8vgSbrX3
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024
Hezbollah Drone Falls in Nahariya Factory
KAN: A drone fell directly into a factory north of the city of Nahariya.
#صورة | أضرار لحقت بمصنع في "أخزيف" شمال "نهاريا" بعد استهدافه بمسيرة أطلقها حزب الله pic.twitter.com/RYod7NrChi
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 2, 2024
Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Settlements
HEZBOLLAH: We bombarded the Israeli settlements of Sha’al, Dalton and Bar Yohai with a barrage of rockets.
Drone Fires at Palestinians in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries as a result of Israeli drone fire on Palestinians near Halima al-Sadia School in Jabalia al-Nazla.
Hezbollah Bombs Military Base in Tel Aviv
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Glilot base of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with a high-quality missile salvo.
🚨 A building was significantly damaged in Tira, northeast of Tel Aviv following a rocket barrage from Lebanon last night. pic.twitter.com/t9cg06KHHQ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024
Israel Calls on Residents to Stay in Settlers
HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Israeli Home Front Command called on residents to stay in shelters after suspected drone infiltration.
Five Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment