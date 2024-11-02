LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Bombs Israel | Massacre in Beit Lahia | Iran: Response Will Be Decisive – Day 393

November 2, 2024 Blog, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hezbollah has carried out multiple operations, including the bombing of the Glilot military base in Tel Aviv, with several drones making direct impact. 

At least six Palestinians were killed due to Israeli artillery shelling targeting the Tel Al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Command said that a response to Israel would be decisive. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Nov 2, 12:36 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Base near Tel Aviv

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli Palmachim Air Base south of Tel Aviv with a squadron of suicide drones and hit the targets accurately.

Sat, Nov 2, 12:36 PM (Palestine Time)

Shelling, Shooting in Sheikh Radwan

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured when a drone opened fire on citizens in the Abu Iskandar area of the ​​Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Sat, Nov 2, 12:36 PM (Palestine Time)

New Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Al-Saksakieh and Kafra in southern Lebanon.

Sat, Nov 2, 12:36 PM (Palestine Time)

WP: Iran to Attack Israel within Days

WASHINGTON POST (citing a source close to Israeli leaders): Intelligence information indicates that Iran is preparing to attack Israel within days.

Sat, Nov 2, 12:36 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Northern Haifa

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Krayot north of Haifa with a barrage of rockets.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

IRGC: Iran's Response to Israel Will Be Decisive

IRGC SPOKESMAN: The spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said that Iran’s response to Israel is inevitable, and will be decisive, strong, and calculated, and will exceed the enemy’s imagination.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Attacks Eilat

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked four vital targets in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with drones in four separate operations.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Killed in Beit Lahia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were killed in artillery shelling that targeted the Tal al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Khamenei: We are Confronting Global Arrogance

ALI KHAMENEI: “We are doing whatever is necessary to confront global arrogance on both the military and political levels”.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombardment of homes in Beit Lahia.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions in Haifa Due to Hezbollah Drones

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported explosions around the Ramat David base in Jezreel Valley, east of Haifa, following the launch of drones from Lebanon.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Drone Crashes in Galilee

KAN: A Hezbollah drone fell in the Jezreel Valley area in the Galilee.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Safad

HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at the settlement of Birya, north of the city of Safed.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Drone Falls in Nahariya Factory

KAN: A drone fell directly into a factory north of the city of Nahariya.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Settlements

HEZBOLLAH: We bombarded the Israeli settlements of Sha’al, Dalton and Bar Yohai with a barrage of rockets.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone Fires at Palestinians in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries as a result of Israeli drone fire on Palestinians near Halima al-Sadia School in Jabalia al-Nazla.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Military Base in Tel Aviv

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Glilot base of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with a high-quality missile salvo.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Calls on Residents to Stay in Settlers

HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Israeli Home Front Command called on residents to stay in shelters after suspected drone infiltration.

Sat, Nov 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

*